El Globo Restaurant
2019 s Division ave.
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Appetizer
Guacamole
Served with chips
Nachos Supreme
Your choice of meat: (Steak, Chicken, or Ground Beef), Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Diced Tomato, and Avocado
Nachos
Served with Nacho Cheese and Jalapenos
Taco Fries
Ground beef or steak, on fresh fries. Topped with Nacho Cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and onion.
Chips and Salsa
Cheese fries
Caldos
Pozole
Pork and Hominy stew. Topped with onion, lettuce, and radishes. Tostadas included.
Menudo
Mexican tripe soup. Tortillas, onion and red chile peppers included.
Caldo De Res
Beef soup with veggies. Served with Mexican Rice, Chopped onions, cilantro, limes and freash jalapenos. Tortillas Included.
Carne En Su Jugo
Small pieces of steak cooked in their juices; mixed with beans and crispy bacon, mixed with tomatillo sauce, avocados, cilantro, onion, and limes. Served with 2 cheese quesadillas.
*Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp Soup-Served with a side Mexican Rice and chopped onions, cilantro and dried peppers. Tortillas Included.
Taco
Al Pastor Taco
cilantro and onion
Asada Taco
cilantro and onion
Barbacoa
cilantro and onion
Birria Taco
cilantro and onion
Carnitas Taco
cilantro and onion
Chicharron Taco
cilantro and onion
Chorizo Taco
cilantro and onion
Lengua Taco
cilantro and onion
Pollo Taco
cilantro and onion
Molida Taco
cilantro and onion
Taco Quesabirrias
Consome 6oz
Taco solo carne
Torta
Tortas
Choose from Steak, Chorizo, Carnitas, Salchichas, Ham, Chicken, or Alpastor. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapenos, and mayo.
Torta Campechana
Torta Campechana is filled with Cheese, Chorizo and Asada, Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, onions, jalapenos, and mayo.
Torta Cubana
One of our most sold dishes our Torta Cubana. Filled with Steak, Ham, Salchicha, Milaneza de Pollo, Chorizo, Cheese, and Eggs. Topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocados, jalapenos, and mayo
Torta Hawaiana
Our Hawaiian Torta filled with Steak, Ham, Pineapple and Cheese. Topped with beans, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and mayo.
Torta de Milanesa
Our savory Torta with breaded Beef or Chicken. Topped with beans, lettuce, avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, and mayo
Gordita
Gorditas sup
Choice of Stuffing (Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak, Alpastor, Jalapeno and Cheese, Beans and Cheese, or Chorizo) Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.
Gordita de Lengua
Cow Tongue, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.
Gordita de Camaron
Shrimp, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.
Gordita Mx
Burrito
Burrito
Grilled Burrito stuffed with a choice of meat (Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak, Chorizo, and Alpastor) Beans, Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce.
Wet Burrito
Wet Burrito stuffed with a choice of meat (Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak), Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce. Topped with Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with a side of Mexican Rice.
Antojitos Tapatios
Tacos Dorados Tapatios
3 tacos of Potato or beans, with Carnitas or Cueritos. Topped with cabbage, Pickled onions and chef's sauce
Platillo de Flautas
4 chicken or potatoes flautas covered with lettuce, sour cream, and mexican cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Sopes Plate
3 Sopes Asada or Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatos, sour cream and cheese. Served with beans and rice.
Torta Ahogada
A toasted bolillo roll stuffed with refried beans, fried pork. Torta is then covered in a mild tomato salsa. Served with Pickled Onions and a side of our spicy traditional salsa made especially for this dish.
Lonche de Pierna
Mexican shredded pork leg Torta, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, avocado, and Mexican cheese
Tostadas
Choose from our selection( Asada, Pollo, Ham) Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, Queso Fresco, sour cream, and Avocado
Platillo de Birria
Goat Meat served with rice and beans, Topped with cilantro, onions, and limes.
Torta de Lengua
A Cow tongue Torta topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, and jalapeno.
Quesabirrias Combo
3 Goat meat tacos with cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and grilled onions and Jalapenos. Consume included.
Birria de Chivo
Homemade Goat Stew. Topped with lime, onions, cilantro. Tortillas included
Birria Ramen
Homemade Goat Stew. Topped with lime, onions, cilantro. Tortillas included
Mariscos
*Mojarra Frita
A whole Tilapia fried. Served ,with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice and Fries. Tortillas Included.
*Mojarra a la Diabla
A whole Tilapia fried and smothered with Chef's specialty SPICY sauce. Served with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice, and fries. Tortillas Included.
*Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo
A whole Tilapia marinated in garlic salt and pan-fried. Served with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice, and fries. Tortillas Included.
*Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp marinated in Chef's Specialty SPICY Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans and small side Salad. Tortillas Included.
*Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp Saute with Onions, Tomatos, and Jalapenos. Served w. Homemade Mexican Rice, Beans and a small side salad. Tortillas Included.
*Tostada de Camaron
Shrimp ceviche Tostada
*Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp Saute in Garlic Salt. Served with Homemade Mexican Rice and a small side salad. Tortillas Included
*Camarones con Verduras
Grilled Shrimp with Veggies, served with Mexican Rice, Fries and a side Salad.
*Coctel de Camaron Chico
Small Shrimp Coktel
*Coctel de Camaron Grande
large Shrimp Coktel
*Fajitas de Camaron
Grilled Shrimp with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, Mexican rice, and homemade beans. Includes tortillas.
*Alambre Camaron
Grilled Shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. Includes tortillas.
Combos
Tapatio Combo
1 Red Cheese Enchilada, 1 Birria Taco, 1 Steak Sope
Taco Plate Mx
3 tacos - Choice of Chicken, Asada, Chorizo, Alpastor, Ground Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with delicious grilled onions, Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans.
Taco Plate Supreme
3 tacos - Choice of Chicken, Asada, Chorizo, Alpastor, Ground Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour creme and cheese. Served with delicious grilled onions, Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans.
Quesabirrias Combo
3 Goat meat tacos with cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and grilled onions and Jalapenos. Consume included.
Platillos
Bistec a la Tampiquena
Grilled skirt steak, 2 Mexican cheese enchiladas in salsa Roja, 2 cheese quesadillas, beans, and homemade Mexican rice and small salad. Includes tortillas.
*Fajitas Mix
Our delicious Shrimp, Skirt Steak and Chicken cut into strips, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, Mexican Rice and Homemade Beans
Fajitas de Res
Skirt steak, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, mexican rice and homemade beans. Includes tortillas
Fajitas de Pollo
Chicken, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, mexican rice and homemade beans. Includes tortillas
*Alambre Mix
Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Chorizo topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. Includes tortillas.
Alambres Asada
Grilled Steak with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans and small salad. Includes tortillas.
Alambres Pollo
Chicken topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans and small salad. Includes tortillas.
Enchiladas Rojas
4 Echiladas stuffed with a choice of either Cheese, Chicken, or Steak. Choose from our Chef's Sepecialties Sauces. Green or Red Salsa. Topped with sour cream, lettuces, and Mexican Cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Mexican Beans and Rice.
Enchiladas Verdes
4 Echiladas stuffed with a choice of either Cheese, Chicken, or Steak. Choose from our Chef's Sepecialties Sauces. Green or Red Salsa. Topped with sour cream, lettuces, and Mexican Cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Mexican Beans and Rice.
Quesadilla Plate G
A full quesadilla with your choice of meat Chicken, Steak or Chorizo. Served with a small side salad and our Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. P O L L O A L A P L A N C H
Pollo a la Plancha
Our delicious grilled Chicken , server with a small side salad, beans, as well as our home made Mexican rice and grilled onions. Tortillas included.
Bistec a la Mexicana
A homemade beef dish prepared with tomato, onions, and jalapenos. Served with beans and our homemade Mexican rice. Includes tortillas.
Carne Asada
Our delicious grilled skirt steak, server with a small side salad, beans, as well as our home made Mexican rice and grilled onions. Tortillas included.
Quesadilla Sola G
Vegetariano
Tacos Vegetarianos
Choose from our selection of ( Rice and Beans , Hibiscus, Potato, and Cactus) Topped of with Lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions.
Torta Vegetariano
Choose from our selection of ( Queso Fresco, Avocado, and Poblano Pepper) served with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, and jalapenos.
Sopes Vegetariano
3 Sopes of your choosing served with rice and beans. Choose from our selection of ( Beans and Rice, Potato, and Cactus) Topped with lettuce , tomato, cilantro and onions.
Tostada Vegetariano
Bean tostada topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onion, and avocado.
Fajiats Vegetariano
Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Carrot fajitas prepared with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side rice, beans and Tortillas of your choosing.
Desayunos
Chilaquiles
Fried chips covered with green or red sauce topped with sour cream and fresh cheese served with rice, beans, Sliced bread and your choice of Eggs, Steak or Chicken.
Chilaquiles con todo
Fried chips covered with green or red sauce topped with sour cream and fresh cheese served with rice, beans, Sliced bread, Eggs and your choice Steak or Chicken.
Huevos Rancheros
3 over medium eggs topped with a tomatoes, onion, jalapeno cooked sauce served over fried tortillas. Accompanied with rice and beans.
Huevos con Jamon
3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped Ham served with rice and beans. Tortillas included
Huevos con Chorizo
3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage served with rice and beans. Tortillas included
Huevos ala Mexican
3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped tomato, onion and jalapno served with rice and beans. Tortillas included
Huevos on Papa
3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped potato served with rice and beans. Tortillas included
Sides
Bebidas
Fountain Drink SM
Fountain Drink LG
Aguas Frescas SM
Aguas Frescas LG
Soda Mexicanas
Can Soda
Champurrado
Cafe
Horchata M
Horchata LG
Jamaica M
Jamaica LG
Pineapple M
Pineapple LG
Mango M
Mango LG
Coca Mexicana
Jarrito Mandarina
Jarrito Toronja
Jarrito Limon
Jarrito Fresa
Jarrito Frutponch
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito Mango
Sidral
Sangria
Agua mineral
Agua preparada
Jarrito Pineapple
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant Y Antojitos Mexicanos
2019 s Division ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49507