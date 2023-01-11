El Globo Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.49

Served with chips

Nachos Supreme

$10.49

Your choice of meat: (Steak, Chicken, or Ground Beef), Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Diced Tomato, and Avocado

Nachos

$5.99

Served with Nacho Cheese and Jalapenos

Taco Fries

Taco Fries

$10.49

Ground beef or steak, on fresh fries. Topped with Nacho Cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and onion.

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Cheese fries

$6.00

Caldos

Pozole

Pozole

$13.99

Pork and Hominy stew. Topped with onion, lettuce, and radishes. Tostadas included.

Menudo

Menudo

$13.99

Mexican tripe soup. Tortillas, onion and red chile peppers included.

Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$14.49

Beef soup with veggies. Served with Mexican Rice, Chopped onions, cilantro, limes and freash jalapenos. Tortillas Included.

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$14.49Out of stock

Small pieces of steak cooked in their juices; mixed with beans and crispy bacon, mixed with tomatillo sauce, avocados, cilantro, onion, and limes. Served with 2 cheese quesadillas.

*Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp Soup-Served with a side Mexican Rice and chopped onions, cilantro and dried peppers. Tortillas Included.

Taco

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Barbacoa

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Chicharron Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Chorizo Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Lengua Taco

$4.25

cilantro and onion

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Molida Taco

$3.49

cilantro and onion

Taco Quesabirrias

Taco Quesabirrias

$3.75

Consome 6oz

$3.49

Taco solo carne

$3.49

Torta

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99

Choose from Steak, Chorizo, Carnitas, Salchichas, Ham, Chicken, or Alpastor. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, jalapenos, and mayo.

Torta Campechana

Torta Campechana

$10.99

Torta Campechana is filled with Cheese, Chorizo and Asada, Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, onions, jalapenos, and mayo.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$13.99

One of our most sold dishes our Torta Cubana. Filled with Steak, Ham, Salchicha, Milaneza de Pollo, Chorizo, Cheese, and Eggs. Topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocados, jalapenos, and mayo

Torta Hawaiana

Torta Hawaiana

$10.99

Our Hawaiian Torta filled with Steak, Ham, Pineapple and Cheese. Topped with beans, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and mayo.

Torta de Milanesa

Torta de Milanesa

$10.50

Our savory Torta with breaded Beef or Chicken. Topped with beans, lettuce, avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, and mayo

Gordita

Gorditas sup

Gorditas sup

$4.49

Choice of Stuffing (Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak, Alpastor, Jalapeno and Cheese, Beans and Cheese, or Chorizo) Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.

Gordita de Lengua

$4.99

Cow Tongue, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.

Gordita de Camaron

$4.99

Shrimp, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. Or Cilantro and Onion.

Gordita Mx

Gordita Mx

$3.99

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$9.75

Grilled Burrito stuffed with a choice of meat (Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak, Chorizo, and Alpastor) Beans, Rice, Tomatoes, Lettuce.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.49

Wet Burrito stuffed with a choice of meat (Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak), Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce. Topped with Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with a side of Mexican Rice.

Antojitos Tapatios

Tacos Dorados Tapatios

Tacos Dorados Tapatios

$8.49

3 tacos of Potato or beans, with Carnitas or Cueritos. Topped with cabbage, Pickled onions and chef's sauce

Platillo de Flautas

Platillo de Flautas

$10.25

4 chicken or potatoes flautas covered with lettuce, sour cream, and mexican cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Sopes Plate

Sopes Plate

$10.99

3 Sopes Asada or Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatos, sour cream and cheese. Served with beans and rice.

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$10.49

A toasted bolillo roll stuffed with refried beans, fried pork. Torta is then covered in a mild tomato salsa. Served with Pickled Onions and a side of our spicy traditional salsa made especially for this dish.

Lonche de Pierna

Lonche de Pierna

$9.99

Mexican shredded pork leg Torta, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, avocado, and Mexican cheese

Tostadas

Tostadas

$3.49

Choose from our selection( Asada, Pollo, Ham) Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, Queso Fresco, sour cream, and Avocado

Platillo de Birria

Platillo de Birria

$14.49

Goat Meat served with rice and beans, Topped with cilantro, onions, and limes.

Torta de Lengua

Torta de Lengua

$13.49

A Cow tongue Torta topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, and jalapeno.

Quesabirrias Combo

Quesabirrias Combo

$14.49

3 Goat meat tacos with cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and grilled onions and Jalapenos. Consume included.

Birria de Chivo

Birria de Chivo

$15.49

Homemade Goat Stew. Topped with lime, onions, cilantro. Tortillas included

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.49

Homemade Goat Stew. Topped with lime, onions, cilantro. Tortillas included

Mariscos

*Mojarra Frita

*Mojarra Frita

$15.99

A whole Tilapia fried. Served ,with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice and Fries. Tortillas Included.

*Mojarra a la Diabla

$16.49

A whole Tilapia fried and smothered with Chef's specialty SPICY sauce. Served with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice, and fries. Tortillas Included.

*Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo

$16.49

A whole Tilapia marinated in garlic salt and pan-fried. Served with a small side Salad, Homemade Mexican Rice, and fries. Tortillas Included.

*Camarones a la Diabla

*Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp marinated in Chef's Specialty SPICY Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans and small side Salad. Tortillas Included.

*Camarones a la Mexicana

$14.99

Shrimp Saute with Onions, Tomatos, and Jalapenos. Served w. Homemade Mexican Rice, Beans and a small side salad. Tortillas Included.

*Tostada de Camaron

$4.49

Shrimp ceviche Tostada

*Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp Saute in Garlic Salt. Served with Homemade Mexican Rice and a small side salad. Tortillas Included

*Camarones con Verduras

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp with Veggies, served with Mexican Rice, Fries and a side Salad.

*Coctel de Camaron Chico

$13.49

Small Shrimp Coktel

*Coctel de Camaron Grande

*Coctel de Camaron Grande

$16.99

large Shrimp Coktel

*Fajitas de Camaron

$16.49

Grilled Shrimp with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, Mexican rice, and homemade beans. Includes tortillas.

*Alambre Camaron

*Alambre Camaron

$17.49

Grilled Shrimp topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. Includes tortillas.

Combos

Tapatio Combo

$9.49

1 Red Cheese Enchilada, 1 Birria Taco, 1 Steak Sope

Taco Plate Mx

Taco Plate Mx

$10.99

3 tacos - Choice of Chicken, Asada, Chorizo, Alpastor, Ground Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with delicious grilled onions, Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans.

Taco Plate Supreme

$11.99

3 tacos - Choice of Chicken, Asada, Chorizo, Alpastor, Ground Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour creme and cheese. Served with delicious grilled onions, Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans.

Quesabirrias Combo

Quesabirrias Combo

$14.49

3 Goat meat tacos with cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and grilled onions and Jalapenos. Consume included.

Platillos

Bistec a la Tampiquena

$15.49

Grilled skirt steak, 2 Mexican cheese enchiladas in salsa Roja, 2 cheese quesadillas, beans, and homemade Mexican rice and small salad. Includes tortillas.

*Fajitas Mix

*Fajitas Mix

$16.49

Our delicious Shrimp, Skirt Steak and Chicken cut into strips, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, Mexican Rice and Homemade Beans

Fajitas de Res

$15.99

Skirt steak, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, mexican rice and homemade beans. Includes tortillas

Fajitas de Pollo

$15.99

Chicken, grilled with bell peppers, and onions. Served with a small side salad, mexican rice and homemade beans. Includes tortillas

*Alambre Mix

$17.49

Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Chorizo topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. Includes tortillas.

Alambres Asada

$16.49

Grilled Steak with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans and small salad. Includes tortillas.

Alambres Pollo

$16.49

Chicken topped with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese. Served with our homemade Mexican Rice and Beans and small salad. Includes tortillas.

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.49

4 Echiladas stuffed with a choice of either Cheese, Chicken, or Steak. Choose from our Chef's Sepecialties Sauces. Green or Red Salsa. Topped with sour cream, lettuces, and Mexican Cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Mexican Beans and Rice.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.49

4 Echiladas stuffed with a choice of either Cheese, Chicken, or Steak. Choose from our Chef's Sepecialties Sauces. Green or Red Salsa. Topped with sour cream, lettuces, and Mexican Cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade Mexican Beans and Rice.

Quesadilla Plate G

$13.49

A full quesadilla with your choice of meat Chicken, Steak or Chorizo. Served with a small side salad and our Homemade Mexican Rice and Beans. P O L L O A L A P L A N C H

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.99

Our delicious grilled Chicken , server with a small side salad, beans, as well as our home made Mexican rice and grilled onions. Tortillas included.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.99

A homemade beef dish prepared with tomato, onions, and jalapenos. Served with beans and our homemade Mexican rice. Includes tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.99

Our delicious grilled skirt steak, server with a small side salad, beans, as well as our home made Mexican rice and grilled onions. Tortillas included.

Quesadilla Sola G

$9.99

Vegetariano

Tacos Vegetarianos

$3.49

Choose from our selection of ( Rice and Beans , Hibiscus, Potato, and Cactus) Topped of with Lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions.

Torta Vegetariano

$9.99

Choose from our selection of ( Queso Fresco, Avocado, and Poblano Pepper) served with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, and jalapenos.

Sopes Vegetariano

$10.99

3 Sopes of your choosing served with rice and beans. Choose from our selection of ( Beans and Rice, Potato, and Cactus) Topped with lettuce , tomato, cilantro and onions.

Tostada Vegetariano

Tostada Vegetariano

$3.49

Bean tostada topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onion, and avocado.

Fajiats Vegetariano

$15.99

Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Carrot fajitas prepared with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side rice, beans and Tortillas of your choosing.

Desayunos

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.49

Fried chips covered with green or red sauce topped with sour cream and fresh cheese served with rice, beans, Sliced bread and your choice of Eggs, Steak or Chicken.

Chilaquiles con todo

$13.49

Fried chips covered with green or red sauce topped with sour cream and fresh cheese served with rice, beans, Sliced bread, Eggs and your choice Steak or Chicken.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

3 over medium eggs topped with a tomatoes, onion, jalapeno cooked sauce served over fried tortillas. Accompanied with rice and beans.

Huevos con Jamon

$9.75

3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped Ham served with rice and beans. Tortillas included

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.75

3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage served with rice and beans. Tortillas included

Huevos ala Mexican

$9.75

3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped tomato, onion and jalapno served with rice and beans. Tortillas included

Huevos on Papa

$9.75

3 Scrabbled eggs mixed with chopped potato served with rice and beans. Tortillas included

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$4.49

KidsTaco Meal

$5.99

Quesdilla Meal Kids

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$1.99

2oz Queso

$1.00

Arroz

$2.99

Arroz y Frijole

$3.99

Cebollitas y Jalapeño

$1.49

Cilantro

$0.50

Consome 6oz

$3.49

Extra Carne

$3.49

Extra Side of Topping 2oz

$0.99

Extra Toppings

$0.49

Frijole

$2.99

Limes

$0.75

Onion

$0.50

Papas

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Tortillas

$1.49

Extra salsa 1oz Verde o Roja

$0.40

Bebidas

Fountain Drink SM

$2.50

Fountain Drink LG

$3.25

Aguas Frescas SM

$2.79

Aguas Frescas LG

$3.99

Soda Mexicanas

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Champurrado

$2.99

Cafe

$2.00

Horchata M

$2.79

Horchata LG

$3.99

Jamaica M

$2.79

Jamaica LG

$3.99

Pineapple M

$2.79

Pineapple LG

$3.99

Mango M

$2.79Out of stock

Mango LG

$3.99Out of stock

Coca Mexicana

$2.99

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.79

Jarrito Toronja

$2.79

Jarrito Limon

$2.79

Jarrito Fresa

$2.79

Jarrito Frutponch

$2.79

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.79

Jarrito Mango

$2.79

Sidral

$2.79

Sangria

$2.79

Agua mineral

$2.79

Agua preparada

$4.49

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.79

Postres

Flan

Flan

$3.75

Chocoflan

$3.75

Pastel de 3 Leches

$4.00
Jericallas

Jericallas

$3.75
Cheesecake Reguar

Cheesecake Reguar

$3.50

Cheesecake con Fruta o Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant Y Antojitos Mexicanos

Website

Location

2019 s Division ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

