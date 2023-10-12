Eggplant and Century Eggs in Chili Oil 皮蛋茄子辣椒

$13.95

[Vegetarian] Spice Level: 2/3. Tender pieces of eggplant are seasoned with chili oil and tossed with fresh long hot peppers and scallions. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). Served chilled.