EMei
915 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Cold Appetizers 冷盘 (D)
Sliced Beef Shank and Tripe in Chili Oil 夫妻肺片
Spice Level: 3/3. Thinly sliced pieces of tender beef shank and tripe are tossed in a vibrant chili oil along with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled.
Smoked Beef Shank Slices 山庄卤牛肉
Not spicy. Tender, braised slices of beef shank, lightly smoked. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic, Chiles, and Soy Sauce 蒜泥白肉
Spice Level: 2/3. Slow cooked slices of pork belly are tossed in a sweet soy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, scallions, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles. Served chilled.
Spicy Poached Chicken 麻辣三黄鸡
Spice Level: 3/3. Bone-in, bite-sized pieces of soy sauce-poached chicken are seasoned with a fiery blend of crushed chiles, chili oil, and tingly peppercorns tossed with chopped peanuts and scallions. Served chilled.
Sliced Jellyfish Head with Vinegar and Scallions 老醋海蜇头
Not spicy. Thinly sliced pieces of crunchy and springy jellyfish are tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing and served with chopped cucumber and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Spicy Pork Kidney 'Blossoms' 麻辣腰花
Spice Level: 3/3. Bite-sized pieces of pork kidney, artfully prepped to resemble flower blossoms, seasoned with chili oil, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles and tossed with scallions and cucumber. Served chilled
Sweet and Spicy Dried Beef 麻辣牛肉干
Spice Level: 3/3. Beef shank is slowly simmered in an aromatic broth before being dried and heartily seasoned with smoky chili flakes, tingly peppercorns, garlic, orange peel, and cilantro. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Eggplant and Century Eggs in Chili Oil 皮蛋茄子辣椒
[Vegetarian] Spice Level: 2/3. Tender pieces of eggplant are seasoned with chili oil and tossed with fresh long hot peppers and scallions. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). Served chilled.
Cucumber with Garlic Sauce 蒜泥黄瓜
[Vegan] Not spicy. Refreshing cucumber slices are tossed in smashed garlic, scallions, and sesame oil. Perfect to pair with those extra spicy dishes. (Already Gluten Free)
Pickled Wood Ear Mushrooms 爽口小木耳
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Earthy and springy wood ear mushrooms are seasoned with pickled peppers, vinegar, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Chilled Spicy Noodles 麻辣凉面
[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with chili oil and vinegar, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Chilled Sesame Noodles 芝麻凉面
[Vegan] Not spicy. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with vinegar, and topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Spicy Sichuan Mung Bean Noodles 川北凉粉
[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flat and springy mung bean noodles topped and sauced with umami-rich fermented soybean paste, smashed garlic, vinegar, tingly peppercorns, chopped peanuts, and scallions.
Small Plates 川味小吃 (D)
Homemade Dumplings in Hot Chili Oil (8pc) 红油水饺
Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, steamed, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.
Steamed / Fried Homemade Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉水饺/锅贴
Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.
Steamed / Fried Homemade Vegetable Dumplings 素水饺/素锅贴
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with carrots, cabbage, onion, ginger, scallions, garlic and egg, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.
Pork Wontons in Broth (8pc) 清汤抄手
Not spicy. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory
Pork Wontons in Hot Chili Oil (8pc) 红油抄手
Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.
Homemade Pork Egg Roll (1) 春卷
Not spicy. Hand rolled egg roll filled with ground pork, carrots, cabbage, onion, ginger, scallions, and garlic. (1 egg roll per order)
Shrimp Spring Roll (1) 虾卷
Not spicy. Hand rolled spring roll filled with shrimp, carrots, cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, onion, ginger, scallions, and garlic. Lightly seasoned with sesame oil. (1 spring roll per order)
Homemade Scallion Pancake(6) 葱油饼
[Vegan] Not spicy. Crispy, flaky, and scallion studded pancakes served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dipping sauce
Dan Dan Noodle (w or without Pork) 担担面
Spice Level: 2/3. Dan Dan Noodles are an iconic Sichuan street food. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a spicy, garlicky, peppercorn tingly, sesame-peanut sauce. (Also available without ground pork).
Mild Sesame-Peanut Noodles with Crispy Pork 炸酱面
Not spicy. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a garlicky sesame-peanut sauce, topped with chopped scallions. (Also available without ground pork).
Beef Noodles / Rice Noodle in Spicy Szechuan Broth 川味牛肉面/米线
Spice Level: 3/3. Tender beef shank and flour noodles served in a dried chili pepper and tingly peppercorn-infused broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro. Can be made with rice noodles instead of flour noodles.
Hot and Sour Brothy Mung Bean Noodle 酸辣粉
[Vegan] Spice Level: 3/3. Clear and springy sweet potato vermicelli noodles are simmered in a chili oil and vinegar-infused broth with roasted soybeans, topped with scallions.
Soups 上味鲜汤 (D)
Pig Feet and White Bean Soup 养颜蹄花汤
Not spicy. Slow simmered, bone-in pork trotters and tender white beans are served in a hearty pork broth seasoned with salt, pepper, and ginger, sprinkled with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
West Lake Beef Soup (Egg White, Tofu, and Minced Beef Soup) 西湖牛肉羹
Not spicy. West Lake soup is a classic and popular Chinese comfort food. Broth simmered minced beef, tender tofu, and soft swirls of egg white are seasoned with wine, ginger, salt, and pepper, topped with chopped cilantro. (Already Gluten Free)