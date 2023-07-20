- Home
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
No reviews yet
238 N 9th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Food
BBQ ToGo
Half HK Roast Duck ToGo 烧鸭 (1/2 只) 外買
HK style roast duck chopped up with bones, reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
Whole HK Roast Duck ToGo 烧鸭 (1 只) 外買
HK style roast duck chopped up with bones, reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
Half Soy Sauce Chicken ToGo 豉油鸡 (1/2 只) 外買
Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.
Whole Soy Sauce Chicken ToGo 豉油鸡 (1 只) 外買
Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.
Half Ginger Scallion Chicken ToGo 姜葱鸡 (1/2 只) 外買
Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.
Whole Ginger Scallion Chicken ToGo 姜葱鸡 (1 只) 外買
Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.
1 Pint Braised Beef and Tendon 牛腩 (1 Pt)
1 Quart Braised Beef and Tendon 牛腩 (1 Qt)
BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 1/2 lb 叉烧 (1/2 lb) 外買
Honey coated bbq roast pork (cha siu). Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 1 lb 叉烧 (1 lb) 外買
Honey coated bbq roast pork (cha siu). Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
Roast Pig (0.5 lb) 烧肉 (1/2 lb) 外買
Saturday and Sundays only. Crispy skin roast pig. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
BBQ Ribs (0.5 lb) 烧排骨 (1/2 lb) 外買
Honey coated BBQ ribs chopped up. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
BBQ Ribs (1 lb) 烧排骨 (1 lb) 外買
Honey coated BBQ ribs chopped up. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.
1/4 HK Roast Duck 港式烧鸭 (1/4)
1/4 duck chopped up on the bone, starter size
1/4 Soy Sauce Chicken 豉油鸡 (1/4)
1/4 chicken chopped up on the bone, starter size
1/4 Ginger Scallion Chicken 姜葱鸡 (1/4)
1/4 chicken chopped up on the bone, starter size
Honey Coated BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 叉烧
3/4 lb BBQ roast pork, starter size
Honey Coated BBQ Ribs 烧排骨
3/4 lb BBQ ribs, starter size
Roast Duck and BBQ Roast Pork Combo 烧鸭叉烧双拼
1/4 duck and 3/4 lb roast pork, starter size
Two Meat Combo 双拼
Your choice of 2 BBQ Meats
Three Meat Combo 三拼
Your choice of 2 BBQ Meats
Duck
Half Peking Duck 半只北京鸭
Sang Kee style Peking Duck. Scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.
Whole Peking Duck 全只北京鸭
Sang Kee style Peking Duck comes with scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.
Extra Buns 加包
Extra Pancakes 加皮
XO Shredded Duck and String Beans XO 鸭丝炒豆仔
Spicy Ginger Duck in Mala Sauce 麻辣鸭丝
BBQ Rice Platters
Roast Pork over Rice 叉烧饭
Roast pork, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Soy Sauce Chicken over Rice 油鸡饭
Soy chicken white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Braised Beef over Rice 牛腩饭
Braised beef, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Roast Duck over Rice 烧鸭饭
Roast duck, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Roast Duck and Roast Pork over Rice 叉烧烧鸭饭
Roast duck and pork, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Duck, Pork, and Chicken over Rice 叉鸭油鸡饭
Roast duck, pork, and chicken, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Custom Two Meat over Rice 双拼飯
Your choice of 2 meats, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Custom Three Meat over Rice 三拼飯
Your choice of 3 meats, white rice, yu choi (green veg)
Congee
Noodle Soup
1 Quart Broth 淨汤
1 quart of our signature broth
Roast Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面
Roast Duck Noodle Soup 憢鸭面
Braised Beef Brisket and Tendon Noodle Soup 牛腩面
Roast Duck and Pork Noodle Soup 叉鸭面
Plain Wonton Soup (Small) 云吞湯 (小)
4 wontons
Plain Wonton Soup (Large) 云吞湯 (大)
12 wontons
Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Small) 水饺湯 (小)
3 shrimp dumplings
Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Large) 水饺湯 (大)
8 shrimp dumplings
Shrimp Dumpling and Wonton Soup 水餃云吞湯
4 shrimp dumplings and 6 wontons
Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Pork 叉憢云吞面
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck 燒鸭云吞面
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck and Pork 义燒燒鸭云吞面
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup 鲜虾水饺面
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Pork 水饺叉憢面
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck 水饺火鸭面
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 水饺牛腩面
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck and Pork 水饺叉憢鸭面
Sang Kee Souper Bowl 超級碗湯麵
Double noodles, 6 wontons, 4 shrimp dumplings, roast pork, roast duck, poached chicken, yu choi (green veg), and a soy egg
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup 辣牛肉拉面
Beef slices, pickled mustard greens, spicy broth
Soup
Hong Kong Wonton and Vegetable Soup 瓜菜云吞汤
6 wontons and mixed vegetables
Hot and Sour Soup w/ Minced Pork 酸辣汤
Lily buds, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, tofu, minced pork
Chicken Corn Chowder 鸡茸粟米汤
House Special Soup 本楼汤
Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, 6 wontons, mixed vegetables
Seafood Bean Curd Soup 海鲜豆腐羹
Fish Maw Seafood Soup 海鲜鱼肚羹
Fish Maw Soup with Crab 蟹肉魚肚羮
Starters
Vegetable Spring Rolls (3) 素菜卷 (3)
with duck and mustard sauce
Crispy Shrimp Roll (2) 蝦卷 (2)
with duck and mustard sauce
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
with sweet vinegar dipping sauce
Golden Buns 炸馒头
with condensed milk dipping sauce
Peking Duck Rolls (2) 鸭卷 (2)
shredded duck, scallions, hoisin sauce
Steamed Chicken Dumplings 蒸鸡肉饺子
Fried Chicken Dumplings 煎鸡肉饺子
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 蒸素菜饺子
Fried Vegetable Dumplings 煎素菜饺子
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
Sichuan Sliced Beef and Tripe in Chili Oil 夫妻肺片
Fried Wontons 炸云吞
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Fried Shrimp Dumplings 炸水饺
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp (4) 香芒椰子蝦 (4)
with creamy mango sauce
Rock Shrimp 石頭虾
with spicy mayo
Crispy Calamari Rings 脆皮鱿鱼圈
salt and pepper
Steamed Pork Dumplings 蒸鲜肉饺子
with oyster sauce
Fried Pork Dumplings 煎鲜肉饺子
with sweet vinegar sauce
Garlic Chicken Wings 蒜茸炸鸡翼
Salt Baked Chicken Wings 椒盐炸鸡翼
salt and pepper style
Crispy Spicy Chicken Wings 香辣炸鸡翼
stir fried with hot chilis
Stuffed Long Hot Peppers (4) 釀虎皮椒 (4)
halved long hots stuffed with shrimp, with tangy black vinegar sauce
Rice Bowls
Sang Kee Style General Tso's Chicken Rice Bowl 左宗鸡飯
served with steamed broccoli
Chicken and Chinese Veg Rice Bowl 菜遠鸡飯
Spicy Chicken and Peanuts Rice Bowl 辣子鸡丁飯
Tofu and Mixed Veg Rice Bowl 豆腐素菜飯
Mapo Tofu Rice Bowl 麻婆豆腐飯
tofu, minced pork
Beef and Chinese Veg Rice Bowl 菜遠牛肉飯
Sichuan Beef and Peppers Rice Bowl 麻辣牛絲飯
beef, bell peppers, onions
XO Flounder Rice Bowl 沙田龍利球飯
fish fillet, minced pork, cilantro
Fish Fillet with Tofu and Veg Rice Bowl 什菜魚片豆腐飯
Shrimp w/ Broccoli Rice Bowl 西兰蝦飯
Korean BBQ Short Rib Rice Bowl 燒牛仔骨飯
Cumin Lamb w/ String Beans Rice Bowl 孜然羊肉飯
Stir Fried Noodles
Mei Fun with Pork and Shiitake Mushrooms 家鄉炒米粉
Pork, shiitake mushrooms, thin rice noodles
Hong Kong Soy Sauce Chow Mein 港式豉油王炒面
Pork, thin egg noodles, dry sauteed
Taipan Mei Fun 大鹏炒米粉
Scallop, shrimp, pickled vegetables, thin rice noodles, shiitake mushroom, celery
Singapore Noodles 星洲炒米粉
Shrimp, pork, bell peppers, thin rice noodles, curry sauce, fried egg
Mei Fun with Beef in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒牛肉炒米粉
Beef, thin rice noodles
Shrimp and Pork Needle Noodles 鮮蝦銀针粉
Shrimp, pork, needle noodles (rice flour)
Shrmp Pad Thai 泰式虾炒粉
XO Duck Shanghai Noodles 沙田鸭丝粗炒
Vegan Beef Chow Fun 干炒斋牛河
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河
Chicken Chow Fun 干炒鸡肉河粉
Seafood Chow Fun 干炒海鲜河粉
Duck Chow Fun 鴨絲炒河粉
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles 什菜炒面
Chicken and Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles 鸡肉菜遠炒面
Beef and Veg Chow Fun (Wet Style) 牛肉菜遠湿炒河粉
Seafood and Veg Pan Fried Noodles 海鲜菜遠炒面
House Special Pan Fried Noodles 本楼炒面
Ginger Scallion Noodles 姜葱捞面
Vegetable Lo Mein 素菜捞面
Chicken Lo Mein 鸡肉捞面
Roast Pork Lo Mein 叉烧捞面
Shrimp Lo Mein 蝦捞面
Beef Lo Mein 牛肉捞面
Duck Lo Mein 鸭絲捞面
House Special Lo Mein 本楼捞面
Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice 素菜炒饭
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭
Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭
Shrimp Fried Rice 鮮虾炒饭
Salted Fish and Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭
House Special Fried Rice 本楼炒饭
Sang Kee Seafood Fried Rice 生记海鲜炒饭
Shrimp and scallop in a white gravy over fried rice
Spicy Chinese Sausage Fried Rice 泡椒腊腸炒飯
Lap cheung, spicy pickled veg
Spicy Duck and Pineapple Fried Rice 辣鸭丝菠萝炒饭
Baked Seafood Fried Rice w/ Cheese 焗海鲜饭
Shrimp, scallop, squid in a creamy fried rice with baked cheese in top
Spicy Crab Fried Rice 辣蟹肉炒飯
Vegetables
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子
Sauteed Bok Choy 蒜蓉小白菜
Crispy String Beans in Garlic Sauce 鱼香豆仔
XO Dry Fried String Beans 乾扁豆仔
Buddha's Delight 罗漢斋
Sauteed Gai-Lan (Chinese Broccoli) 清炒芥兰
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables and Tofu 豆腐炒什菜
Steamed Yu Choi 油菜
Sauteed Chinese Broccoli in Ginger Wine Sauce 老酒姜汁芥兰
Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves 蒜香炒豆苗
Stuffed Eggplant in Black Bean Sauce 酿茄子
Eggplant, shrimp, pork
Mapo Tofu w/ Minced Pork 麻婆豆腐
General Tso's Tofu 左宗豆腐
Bok Choy w/ Shiitake Mushrooms and Tofu 冬菇豆腐扒白菜
Sizzling Tofu in Szechuan Sauce 銀板辣豆付
XO Japanese Tofu w/ Minced Pork XO東瀛豆腐
Japanese egg tofu, minced pork sauce, steamed broccoli, fried egg
Spicy Mushroom Stirfry 干烧蘑菇
King oyster, button, and seafood enoki mushrooms. Served with steamed broccoli
Beef
Beef and Tomato Stirfry 番茄牛肉
Beef, tomato, egg
Beef and Bitter Melon in Black Bean Sauce 涼瓜炒牛肉
Sauteed Beef and Chinese Broccoli 芥兰牛肉
Sauteed Beef w/ Ginger and Scallion 葱爆牛
Beef w/ Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 茄子牛
Beef and Broccoli 西兰花牛肉
Beef, mushrooms, carrots
Sizzling Short Ribs in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒牛仔骨
Thin sliced short ribs on the bone
Braised Beef Hot Pot 柱侯牛腩煲
Szechuan Style Beef w/ Green Peppers 麻辣牛
Pork
Peking Spare Ribs (Pork Tenderloin) 京都骨
Moo Shu Pork 木須肉
Roast Pork and Broccoli 西兰花叉烧
Pork, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots
Roast Pork and String Beans in Garlic Sauce 豆仔叉烧
Pork, string beans, mushrooms, carrots
Sichuan Style Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉
Salt Baked Pork Chops 椒盐猪扒
Chicken
Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
Chicken, pineapples, bell peppers
Chicken w/ Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 茄子鸡
Chicken and Broccoli 西兰鸡
Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots
Chicken w/ String Beans in Garlic Sauce 豆仔鸡
Chicken, string beans, mushrooms, carrots
Spicy Chicken and Peanuts 辣子鸡丁
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Sang Kee General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡
Salted Fish and Chicken Hotpot 咸鱼鸡丁茄子煲
Salted fish, chicken, eggplant
Boneless Garlic Chicken 蒜香無骨鸡
Half a filleted poached chicken drizzled with roasted garlic on a bed of Chinese broccoli stemss
Sichuan Style Chicken with Mushrooms 泡椒雞
Spicy Vegan Chicken w/ Long Hots 尖椒齊雞
Lamb
Seafood
XO Flounder w/ Minced Pork 沙田龍利球
Fish Fillet in Sweet Corn Sauce 玉米龍利球
Sichuan Hot Boiled Fish 麻辣水煮鱼
Fish Fillet and Tofu Hotpot 龍利球豆腐煲
XO Shrimp w/ Minced Pork 沙田大蝦
Walnut Shrimp w/ Mayo Sauce 核桃蝦
Shrimp w/ Ginger and Scallion 姜葱焗中蝦
Shrimp and Broccoli 西兰蝦
Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots
Shrimp in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒蝦
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce 鼓汁蝦
Shrimp and Eggplant in GS 茄子蝦
Shrimp Egg Foo Young 芙蓉蛋
Seafood in Bird's Nest 海鲜雀剿
Clams in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁炒蜆
Clams in XO Sauce 沙田炒蜆
Whole Fish Fillet in Thai Chili Sauce 泰式龍利魚
Ginger Scallion Lobster 姜葱炒龍虾
Lobster in Black Bean Sauce 鼓汁炒龍虾
XO Lobster w/ Minced Pork 沙田炒龍虾
Crispy Spicy Lobster 香辣炒龍虾
Salt Baked Squid 椒盐鲜鱿
Salt Baked Shrimp 椒盐大蝦
Salt Baked Seafood 椒盐三宝
Shrimp, scallop, and squid