Popular Items

Salt Baked Chicken Wings 椒盐炸鸡翼

$15.00

salt and pepper style

Taipan Mei Fun 大鹏炒米粉

Taipan Mei Fun 大鹏炒米粉

$17.00

Scallop, shrimp, pickled vegetables, thin rice noodles, shiitake mushroom, celery

Salted Fish and Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭

$16.00

Food

BBQ ToGo

Half HK Roast Duck ToGo 烧鸭 (1/2 只) 外買

Half HK Roast Duck ToGo 烧鸭 (1/2 只) 外買

$17.00

HK style roast duck chopped up with bones, reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

Whole HK Roast Duck ToGo 烧鸭 (1 只) 外買

$33.00

HK style roast duck chopped up with bones, reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

Half Soy Sauce Chicken ToGo 豉油鸡 (1/2 只) 外買

$17.00

Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.

Whole Soy Sauce Chicken ToGo 豉油鸡 (1 只) 外買

$33.00

Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.

Half Ginger Scallion Chicken ToGo 姜葱鸡 (1/2 只) 外買

$17.00

Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.

Whole Ginger Scallion Chicken ToGo 姜葱鸡 (1 只) 外買

$33.00

Poached chicken chopped up with bones, reheat at home in steamer or microwave for 1 minute.

1 Pint Braised Beef and Tendon 牛腩 (1 Pt)

$17.00

1 Quart Braised Beef and Tendon 牛腩 (1 Qt)

$27.00

BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 1/2 lb 叉烧 (1/2 lb) 外買

$8.00Out of stock

Honey coated bbq roast pork (cha siu). Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 1 lb 叉烧 (1 lb) 外買

$16.00Out of stock

Honey coated bbq roast pork (cha siu). Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

Roast Pig (0.5 lb) 烧肉 (1/2 lb) 外買

$8.00

Saturday and Sundays only. Crispy skin roast pig. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

BBQ Ribs (0.5 lb) 烧排骨 (1/2 lb) 外買

$8.00

Honey coated BBQ ribs chopped up. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

BBQ Ribs (1 lb) 烧排骨 (1 lb) 外買

$16.00

Honey coated BBQ ribs chopped up. Reheat at home in oven (350 degrees for 5 mins) or microwave for 1 minute.

1/4 HK Roast Duck 港式烧鸭 (1/4)

$15.00

1/4 duck chopped up on the bone, starter size

1/4 Soy Sauce Chicken 豉油鸡 (1/4)

$15.00

1/4 chicken chopped up on the bone, starter size

1/4 Ginger Scallion Chicken 姜葱鸡 (1/4)

$15.00

1/4 chicken chopped up on the bone, starter size

Honey Coated BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 叉烧

Honey Coated BBQ Roast Pork (Cha Siu) 叉烧

$15.00

3/4 lb BBQ roast pork, starter size

Honey Coated BBQ Ribs 烧排骨

$15.00

3/4 lb BBQ ribs, starter size

Roast Duck and BBQ Roast Pork Combo 烧鸭叉烧双拼

$26.00

1/4 duck and 3/4 lb roast pork, starter size

Two Meat Combo 双拼

$26.00

Your choice of 2 BBQ Meats

Three Meat Combo 三拼

$39.00

Your choice of 2 BBQ Meats

Duck

Half Peking Duck 半只北京鸭

$28.00

Sang Kee style Peking Duck. Scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.

Whole Peking Duck 全只北京鸭

Whole Peking Duck 全只北京鸭

$48.00

Sang Kee style Peking Duck comes with scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.

Extra Buns 加包

$1.00

Extra Pancakes 加皮

$1.00

XO Shredded Duck and String Beans XO 鸭丝炒豆仔

$17.00
Spicy Ginger Duck in Mala Sauce 麻辣鸭丝

Spicy Ginger Duck in Mala Sauce 麻辣鸭丝

$18.00

BBQ Rice Platters

Roast Pork over Rice 叉烧饭

$12.00

Roast pork, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Soy Sauce Chicken over Rice 油鸡饭

$12.00

Soy chicken white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Braised Beef over Rice 牛腩饭

$12.00

Braised beef, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Roast Duck over Rice 烧鸭饭

Roast Duck over Rice 烧鸭饭

$12.00

Roast duck, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Roast Duck and Roast Pork over Rice 叉烧烧鸭饭

$14.00

Roast duck and pork, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Duck, Pork, and Chicken over Rice 叉鸭油鸡饭

$16.00

Roast duck, pork, and chicken, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Custom Two Meat over Rice 双拼飯

$14.00

Your choice of 2 meats, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Custom Three Meat over Rice 三拼飯

$16.00

Your choice of 3 meats, white rice, yu choi (green veg)

Congee

Plain Congee 白粥

$8.00

served with fried dough

Chicken Congee 鸡粥

$11.00

served with fried dough

Thousand Year Egg and Pork Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥

$11.00

served with fried dough

Roast Duck Congee 鸭粥

$12.00

served with fried dough

Fish Fillet Congee 鱼片粥

$12.00

served with fried dough

Fried Dough 油条

$3.00

Noodle Soup

1 Quart Broth 淨汤

$3.00

1 quart of our signature broth

Roast Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面

$12.00

Roast Duck Noodle Soup 憢鸭面

$12.00

Braised Beef Brisket and Tendon Noodle Soup 牛腩面

$12.00

Roast Duck and Pork Noodle Soup 叉鸭面

$14.00

Plain Wonton Soup (Small) 云吞湯 (小)

$6.00

4 wontons

Plain Wonton Soup (Large) 云吞湯 (大)

$12.00

12 wontons

Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Small) 水饺湯 (小)

$6.00

3 shrimp dumplings

Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Large) 水饺湯 (大)

$12.00

8 shrimp dumplings

Shrimp Dumpling and Wonton Soup 水餃云吞湯

$12.00

4 shrimp dumplings and 6 wontons

Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面

$11.00

Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Pork 叉憢云吞面

$14.00

Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck 燒鸭云吞面

$14.00

Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面

$14.00

Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck and Pork 义燒燒鸭云吞面

$16.00

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup 鲜虾水饺面

$11.00

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Pork 水饺叉憢面

$14.00

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck 水饺火鸭面

$14.00

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 水饺牛腩面

$14.00

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup w/ Roast Duck and Pork 水饺叉憢鸭面

$16.00

Sang Kee Souper Bowl 超級碗湯麵

$30.00

Double noodles, 6 wontons, 4 shrimp dumplings, roast pork, roast duck, poached chicken, yu choi (green veg), and a soy egg

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup 辣牛肉拉面

$15.00

Beef slices, pickled mustard greens, spicy broth

Soup

Hong Kong Wonton and Vegetable Soup 瓜菜云吞汤

$14.00

6 wontons and mixed vegetables

Hot and Sour Soup w/ Minced Pork 酸辣汤

$14.00

Lily buds, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, tofu, minced pork

Chicken Corn Chowder 鸡茸粟米汤

$14.00

House Special Soup 本楼汤

$18.00

Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, 6 wontons, mixed vegetables

Seafood Bean Curd Soup 海鲜豆腐羹

$14.00

Fish Maw Seafood Soup 海鲜鱼肚羹

$15.00

Fish Maw Soup with Crab 蟹肉魚肚羮

$18.00

Starters

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3) 素菜卷 (3)

$7.50

with duck and mustard sauce

Crispy Shrimp Roll (2) 蝦卷 (2)

$8.00

with duck and mustard sauce

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$9.00

with sweet vinegar dipping sauce

Golden Buns 炸馒头

$9.00

with condensed milk dipping sauce

Peking Duck Rolls (2) 鸭卷 (2)

$11.00

shredded duck, scallions, hoisin sauce

Steamed Chicken Dumplings 蒸鸡肉饺子

$11.00

Fried Chicken Dumplings 煎鸡肉饺子

$11.00

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 蒸素菜饺子

$11.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings 煎素菜饺子

$11.00
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

$12.00

Sichuan Sliced Beef and Tripe in Chili Oil 夫妻肺片

$12.00

Fried Wontons 炸云吞

$12.00

with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Fried Shrimp Dumplings 炸水饺

$12.00

with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp (4) 香芒椰子蝦 (4)

$14.00

with creamy mango sauce

Rock Shrimp 石頭虾

$14.00

with spicy mayo

Crispy Calamari Rings 脆皮鱿鱼圈

$14.00

salt and pepper

Steamed Pork Dumplings 蒸鲜肉饺子

Steamed Pork Dumplings 蒸鲜肉饺子

$15.00

with oyster sauce

Fried Pork Dumplings 煎鲜肉饺子

$15.00

with sweet vinegar sauce

Garlic Chicken Wings 蒜茸炸鸡翼

$15.00

Salt Baked Chicken Wings 椒盐炸鸡翼

$15.00

salt and pepper style

Crispy Spicy Chicken Wings 香辣炸鸡翼

$15.00

stir fried with hot chilis

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers (4) 釀虎皮椒 (4)

$16.00

halved long hots stuffed with shrimp, with tangy black vinegar sauce

Rice Bowls

Sang Kee Style General Tso's Chicken Rice Bowl 左宗鸡飯

$13.00

served with steamed broccoli

Chicken and Chinese Veg Rice Bowl 菜遠鸡飯

$14.00

Spicy Chicken and Peanuts Rice Bowl 辣子鸡丁飯

$14.00

Tofu and Mixed Veg Rice Bowl 豆腐素菜飯

$14.00

Mapo Tofu Rice Bowl 麻婆豆腐飯

$14.00

tofu, minced pork

Beef and Chinese Veg Rice Bowl 菜遠牛肉飯

$14.00

Sichuan Beef and Peppers Rice Bowl 麻辣牛絲飯

$14.00

beef, bell peppers, onions

XO Flounder Rice Bowl 沙田龍利球飯

$14.00

fish fillet, minced pork, cilantro

Fish Fillet with Tofu and Veg Rice Bowl 什菜魚片豆腐飯

$14.00

Shrimp w/ Broccoli Rice Bowl 西兰蝦飯

$14.00

Korean BBQ Short Rib Rice Bowl 燒牛仔骨飯

$14.00

Cumin Lamb w/ String Beans Rice Bowl 孜然羊肉飯

$15.00

Stir Fried Noodles

Mei Fun with Pork and Shiitake Mushrooms 家鄉炒米粉

$16.00

Pork, shiitake mushrooms, thin rice noodles

Hong Kong Soy Sauce Chow Mein 港式豉油王炒面

$16.00

Pork, thin egg noodles, dry sauteed

Taipan Mei Fun 大鹏炒米粉

Taipan Mei Fun 大鹏炒米粉

$17.00

Scallop, shrimp, pickled vegetables, thin rice noodles, shiitake mushroom, celery

Singapore Noodles 星洲炒米粉

$16.00

Shrimp, pork, bell peppers, thin rice noodles, curry sauce, fried egg

Mei Fun with Beef in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒牛肉炒米粉

$16.00

Beef, thin rice noodles

Shrimp and Pork Needle Noodles 鮮蝦銀针粉

$17.00

Shrimp, pork, needle noodles (rice flour)

Shrmp Pad Thai 泰式虾炒粉

$16.00
XO Duck Shanghai Noodles 沙田鸭丝粗炒

XO Duck Shanghai Noodles 沙田鸭丝粗炒

$17.00
Vegan Beef Chow Fun 干炒斋牛河

Vegan Beef Chow Fun 干炒斋牛河

$16.00
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

$16.00

Chicken Chow Fun 干炒鸡肉河粉

$16.00

Seafood Chow Fun 干炒海鲜河粉

$17.00

Duck Chow Fun 鴨絲炒河粉

$17.00

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles 什菜炒面

$16.00

Chicken and Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles 鸡肉菜遠炒面

$16.00

Beef and Veg Chow Fun (Wet Style) 牛肉菜遠湿炒河粉

$16.00
Seafood and Veg Pan Fried Noodles 海鲜菜遠炒面

Seafood and Veg Pan Fried Noodles 海鲜菜遠炒面

$17.00

House Special Pan Fried Noodles 本楼炒面

$18.00

Ginger Scallion Noodles 姜葱捞面

$16.00

Vegetable Lo Mein 素菜捞面

$16.00

Chicken Lo Mein 鸡肉捞面

$16.00

Roast Pork Lo Mein 叉烧捞面

$16.00

Shrimp Lo Mein 蝦捞面

$16.00

Beef Lo Mein 牛肉捞面

$16.00

Duck Lo Mein 鸭絲捞面

$17.00

House Special Lo Mein 本楼捞面

$18.00

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice 素菜炒饭

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$15.00

Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice 鮮虾炒饭

$15.00

Salted Fish and Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭

$16.00

House Special Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$17.00

Sang Kee Seafood Fried Rice 生记海鲜炒饭

$17.00

Shrimp and scallop in a white gravy over fried rice

Spicy Chinese Sausage Fried Rice 泡椒腊腸炒飯

Spicy Chinese Sausage Fried Rice 泡椒腊腸炒飯

$17.00

Lap cheung, spicy pickled veg

Spicy Duck and Pineapple Fried Rice 辣鸭丝菠萝炒饭

$17.00

Baked Seafood Fried Rice w/ Cheese 焗海鲜饭

$18.00

Shrimp, scallop, squid in a creamy fried rice with baked cheese in top

Spicy Crab Fried Rice 辣蟹肉炒飯

$18.00

Vegetables

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$15.00

Sauteed Bok Choy 蒜蓉小白菜

$15.00

Crispy String Beans in Garlic Sauce 鱼香豆仔

$15.00

XO Dry Fried String Beans 乾扁豆仔

$15.00
Buddha's Delight 罗漢斋

Buddha's Delight 罗漢斋

$16.00

Sauteed Gai-Lan (Chinese Broccoli) 清炒芥兰

$15.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables and Tofu 豆腐炒什菜

$16.00

Steamed Yu Choi 油菜

$15.00

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli in Ginger Wine Sauce 老酒姜汁芥兰

$15.00

Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves 蒜香炒豆苗

$15.00

Stuffed Eggplant in Black Bean Sauce 酿茄子

$19.00

Eggplant, shrimp, pork

Mapo Tofu w/ Minced Pork 麻婆豆腐

$16.00
General Tso's Tofu 左宗豆腐

General Tso's Tofu 左宗豆腐

$16.00

Bok Choy w/ Shiitake Mushrooms and Tofu 冬菇豆腐扒白菜

$17.00

Sizzling Tofu in Szechuan Sauce 銀板辣豆付

$17.00
XO Japanese Tofu w/ Minced Pork XO東瀛豆腐

XO Japanese Tofu w/ Minced Pork XO東瀛豆腐

$17.00

Japanese egg tofu, minced pork sauce, steamed broccoli, fried egg

Spicy Mushroom Stirfry 干烧蘑菇

Spicy Mushroom Stirfry 干烧蘑菇

$17.00

King oyster, button, and seafood enoki mushrooms. Served with steamed broccoli

Beef

Beef and Tomato Stirfry 番茄牛肉

Beef and Tomato Stirfry 番茄牛肉

$17.00

Beef, tomato, egg

Beef and Bitter Melon in Black Bean Sauce 涼瓜炒牛肉

$17.00

Sauteed Beef and Chinese Broccoli 芥兰牛肉

$17.00

Sauteed Beef w/ Ginger and Scallion 葱爆牛

$17.00

Beef w/ Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 茄子牛

$17.00

Beef and Broccoli 西兰花牛肉

$17.00

Beef, mushrooms, carrots

Sizzling Short Ribs in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒牛仔骨

$18.00

Thin sliced short ribs on the bone

Braised Beef Hot Pot 柱侯牛腩煲

$18.00

Szechuan Style Beef w/ Green Peppers 麻辣牛

$18.00

Pork

Peking Spare Ribs (Pork Tenderloin) 京都骨

Peking Spare Ribs (Pork Tenderloin) 京都骨

$17.00

Moo Shu Pork 木須肉

$19.00

Roast Pork and Broccoli 西兰花叉烧

$16.00

Pork, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots

Roast Pork and String Beans in Garlic Sauce 豆仔叉烧

$16.00

Pork, string beans, mushrooms, carrots

Sichuan Style Double Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$16.00

Salt Baked Pork Chops 椒盐猪扒

$17.00

Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$17.00

Chicken, pineapples, bell peppers

Chicken w/ Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 茄子鸡

$16.00

Chicken and Broccoli 西兰鸡

$16.00

Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots

Chicken w/ String Beans in Garlic Sauce 豆仔鸡

$16.00

Chicken, string beans, mushrooms, carrots

Spicy Chicken and Peanuts 辣子鸡丁

$16.00

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$16.00

Sang Kee General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$17.00

Salted Fish and Chicken Hotpot 咸鱼鸡丁茄子煲

$17.00

Salted fish, chicken, eggplant

Boneless Garlic Chicken 蒜香無骨鸡

Boneless Garlic Chicken 蒜香無骨鸡

$26.00Out of stock

Half a filleted poached chicken drizzled with roasted garlic on a bed of Chinese broccoli stemss

Sichuan Style Chicken with Mushrooms 泡椒雞

$17.00
Spicy Vegan Chicken w/ Long Hots 尖椒齊雞

Spicy Vegan Chicken w/ Long Hots 尖椒齊雞

$16.00

Lamb

Sauteed Cumin Lamb w/ String Beans 孜然羊肉

$18.00
Grilled Teriyaki Lamb Chops 蜜汁烧羊排

Grilled Teriyaki Lamb Chops 蜜汁烧羊排

$26.00

4 lamb chops in teriyaki sauce, served with Chinese broccoli

Seafood

XO Flounder w/ Minced Pork 沙田龍利球

$17.00

Fish Fillet in Sweet Corn Sauce 玉米龍利球

$17.00
Sichuan Hot Boiled Fish 麻辣水煮鱼

Sichuan Hot Boiled Fish 麻辣水煮鱼

$17.00
Fish Fillet and Tofu Hotpot 龍利球豆腐煲

Fish Fillet and Tofu Hotpot 龍利球豆腐煲

$17.00

XO Shrimp w/ Minced Pork 沙田大蝦

$17.00

Walnut Shrimp w/ Mayo Sauce 核桃蝦

$17.00

Shrimp w/ Ginger and Scallion 姜葱焗中蝦

$17.00

Shrimp and Broccoli 西兰蝦

$17.00

Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots

Shrimp in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒蝦

$17.00

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce 鼓汁蝦

$17.00

Shrimp and Eggplant in GS 茄子蝦

$17.00

Shrimp Egg Foo Young 芙蓉蛋

$19.00
Seafood in Bird's Nest 海鲜雀剿

Seafood in Bird's Nest 海鲜雀剿

$18.00

Clams in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁炒蜆

$18.00

Clams in XO Sauce 沙田炒蜆

$18.00

Whole Fish Fillet in Thai Chili Sauce 泰式龍利魚

$23.00

Ginger Scallion Lobster 姜葱炒龍虾

$42.00

Lobster in Black Bean Sauce 鼓汁炒龍虾

$42.00

XO Lobster w/ Minced Pork 沙田炒龍虾

$42.00

Crispy Spicy Lobster 香辣炒龍虾

$42.00

Salt Baked Squid 椒盐鲜鱿

$17.00

Salt Baked Shrimp 椒盐大蝦

$17.00

Salt Baked Seafood 椒盐三宝

$18.00

Shrimp, scallop, and squid

Steamed Whole Branzino 清蒸鱸魚

$35.00Out of stock

Fried Whole Branzino 干煎鱸魚

$35.00Out of stock

Spicy Soft Tofu w/ Flounder 辣豆花魚

$17.00
Sang Kee Seafood Stirfry 生記小炒

Sang Kee Seafood Stirfry 生記小炒

$18.00
XO Phoenix Shrimp w/ Minced Pork 鳳凰蝦

XO Phoenix Shrimp w/ Minced Pork 鳳凰蝦

$19.00

Extras

Duck Juice 鴨汁

$0.50

Chili Oil 辣椒油

$0.50

Ginger Sauce 薑汁

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce 海鮮醬

$0.50

Duck Sauce 糖醋汁

$0.50

Mustard 芥末

$0.50

Red Vinegar 紅醋

$0.50

Jalepeno Soy Sauce 辣椒

$0.50

Oyster Sauce 蚝油

$0.50