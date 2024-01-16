FEZ
105 W. Portland St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Basket Fries$8.99
Cinnamon sweet potato, salt & pepper, spicy harissa, ranch, garlic & rosemary and fry combo
- Feta Fries$10.99
With creamy feta, diced tomato, ranch dressing, and green onion
- Chicken Strips Ala Fez$15.99
House-made, panko-crusted chicken breast strips with BBQ aioli
- Cauliflower Wings$15.99
Crispy cauliflower drumettes with hot sauce & sour cream & onion dip
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
House-made corn chips & salsa
- Fez Lettuce Wraps$15.99
Diced grilled chicken, almonds, dried apricots & cherries tossed in pomegranate vinaigrette with romaine lettuce cups
- Garlicky Hummus$13.99
Choice of regular or spicy harissa super garlicky hummus, served with pita, and fresh veggies
- Spicy Hummus$13.99
- Crispy Shrimp Ala Fez$15.99
7 panko breaded jumbo shrimp with sriracha aioli & sun-dried tomato aioli
- Fez Nachos$15.99
House-made corn chips, Monterey cheese, tomatoes, black beans, jalapeños, green onion, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
- Combo Fries$9.99
Soup & Salads
- Seasonal Soup for the Soul$8.75
Prepared with select fresh seasonal ingredients
- Fez Salad$16.99
Field greens, cinnamon pears, goat cheese, almonds with pomegranate vinaigrette
- Pesto Caesar$15.99
Romaine lettuce with pesto Caesar dressing, toasted pistachios, Parmesan cheese & buttery croutons
- Classic Caesar$14.00
- Guadalajara$16.99
Field greens, romaine, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, feta, Cheddar & tortilla strips with chipotle crema
- Bleu Cobb$16.99
Chopped romaine & spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon, crispy onion & bleu crumbles with creamy bleu cheese dressing
- Strawberry Blueberry Cashew$16.99
Field greens, red onion, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, cashews and Manchego cheese with champagne honey vinaigrette
- Spicy Peanut Salad$16.99
Spinach, red bell pepper, green onion, cashews, fresh mushrooms, shredded carrots, cucumber & crispy onion with spicy peanut dressing
Tacos & Fezchiladas
Fez Fav
- Arroz Con Pollo$17.99
Sautéed chicken, peppers, onions, spicy sauce, avocado & crispy tortilla strips over golden rice
- Fez Golden Curry$16.99
Vegan with creamy yellow coconut curry sauce, sautéed zucchini, carrots, onions, peppers, corn & green onion over herbed basmati rice
- Fez Fit Big Protein Plate$21.99
One grilled chicken breast, one sausage link & two gyro strips served with veggie medley & field green salad with lemon basil vinaigrette
- Romana Pasta$15.99
Penne pasta, classic creamy Parmesan & garlic sauce & Parmesan cheese with garlic baguette
- Fresco Pasta$16.99
Penne pasta, classic creamy Parmesan & garlic sauce, artichokes, zucchini, spinach, & Parmesan cheese with garlic baguette
- Baked Lasagna Marinara$17.99Out of stock
Layers of pasta, creamy ricotta cheese with house-made marinara
- Fez Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Breaded chicken breast fried, then baked with Alfredo, Manchego cheese & pesto served with a side of penne marinara
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Fez Burger$17.00
1/2 lb grilled Angus beef, spicy molasses BBQ sauce, feta, cinnamon pears, garlic aioli, crispy onions & cilantro
- Spicy Nacho Burger$18.99
1/2 lb grilled Angus beef, Monterey cheese sauce, tangy peppadew peppers, jalapeños, chipotle crema, green onion, cilantro & crispy tortilla strips
- Balsamic Bleu Burger$17.99
1/2 lb grilled beef, bleu cheese, spinach, red onion, aioli & balsamic glaze
- All American Burger$17.99
1/2 lb grilled Angus beef, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack, aioli, mustard, onion, lettuce, and tomato
- Mushroom Pep Jack Burger$16.99
1/2 lb grilled Angus beef, Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes and sun-dried tomato aioli
- Black Bean Burger$16.99
Cumin & roasted garlic black bean patty, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese and red onion slaw
- Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Grilled rosemary chicken, basil pesto, aioli, feta, artichokes, roasted red peppers & field greens
- Casablanca Sandwich$16.99
Grilled rosemary chicken, spiced pears, goat cheese, pomegranate sauce, aioli & field greens
- Harissa Chicken Wrap$16.99
Crispy chicken tossed in harissa, sriracha aioli, spring mix, pickled onions, Manchego cheese, and sliced tomatoes
- Spice Road Chicken Wrap$16.99
Crispy panko chicken, cucumber, carrot, green onion, cilantro, field greens, crispy onion & sesame honey drizzle & sriracha dressing
- Gyro Pita$15.99
Beef gyro with spinach, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta, sour cream and onion spread plus herb vinaigrette in grilled pita
- Chicken Pita$15.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$10.00
2 large chicken tenders with small side of french fries served with ranch
- Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta$10.00
Penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce & grilled chicken
- Kids Pasta$10.00
Penne pasta with house-made marinara
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla with melted shredded Cheddar cheese served with sour cream
- Kids Cheddar Burger & Fries$10.00
Half size basic Cheddar burger & french fries
Drinks
Fez Martinis
- Pom-Tini$13.00
Pomegranate vodka, pomegranate nectar, fresh lemon juice, and splash of soda
- Fez Manhattan$13.00
Jim beam bourbon, spiced pear liqueur, spiced bitters, sweet vermouth, splash of cherry puree & egg whites
- Cherry Bomb$13.00
Cherry vodka, lemon juice, lemonade, cherry puree, and sugar rim
- Espresso Tini$13.00
3 olives espresso vodka, coffee, Kahlua and Bailey's Irish Cream optional
- Desert Pear$13.00
Lime vodka, pineapple & cracked black pepper with prickly pear infusion
- Wild Pear$13.00
Citrus vodka with dried pear infusion
- Lavender Citrus$13.00
Citrus vodka, all natural lavender syrup, lavender water, lemon zest, fresh lemon, and club soda
- Fez-Tini$13.00
Pinnacle vodka, Chambord, champagne float, fresh lemon juice, and sugar rim
- Blackberry & Basil$13.00
Lime vodka, blackberry nectar, muddled lime, and fresh basil
- Sonoran Pineaple Martini$13.00
360 vanilla vodka, pineapple & cherry juice
- Martini of the Day$7.00
- Espresso Tini /With Cream$13.00
Fez Rocks Cocktails
- O-Spot$12.00
Orange vodka, muddled oranges, fresh oj & cranberry juices; pressed
- B-Spot$12.00
Blueberry & lime vodkas, blueberry liqueur, muddled blueberries & lime; pressed
- Moroccan Mule$12.50
360 red apple vodka, pear nectar, fresh lemon & lime juice, and ginger beer
- Tito's Ginger Mule$12.50
Tito's handmade vodka, concentrated ginger, fresh lime, and ginger beer
- Fez Donkey Show$12.50
Jim beam orange & honey bourbon whiskeys, fresh oj, and ginger beer
- BBB Old Fashioned$13.00
Bulliet bourbon, maple brown butter, Angostura bitters, muddled orange & cherries
- G & T$11.00
Bulliet bourbon, maple brown butter, Angostura bitters, muddled orange & cherries
- Sour London Mule$13.00
Roku gin, muddled cucumber, fresh lemon, ginger, and ginger beer
- Beach Water$11.00
Hornitos plata, watermelon puree, lime juice, and soda water
- Valley Mash$13.00
Bulleit rye, lemon juice, black berry, mint, and soda water
- Cherry Limeade$11.00
Cherry & lime vodka, muddled cherries & lime, and club soda
- Pomegranate Press$6.00
White & Sparkling Wine
- GLS House White$8.00
- GLS Harken Chardonnay (California)$11.00
Perfectly polished flavors of créme brulee, buttered toast & tropical fruit
- BTL Harken Chardonnay (California)$42.00
Perfectly polished flavors of créme brulee, buttered toast & tropical fruit
- GLS The Simple Grape Pinot Grigio (California)$11.00
Crisp tropical fruits with a stainless steel finish touched with citrus
- BTL The Simple Grape Pinot Grigio (California)$42.00
Crisp tropical fruits with a stainless steel finish touched with citrus
- GLS Wild Song Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)$10.00
Gooseberry, bell pepper, lime, passion fruit with crisp tropical notes
- BTL Wild Song Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)$38.00
Gooseberry, bell pepper, lime, passion fruit with crisp tropical notes
- GLS Angeline Rosé (California)$10.00
Semi-dry with fruity notes of strawberry, citrus & watermelon
- BTL Angeline Rosé (California)$38.00
Semi-dry with fruity notes of strawberry, citrus & watermelon
- BTL St. Michelle Sparkling Brut Rosé (Washington)$32.00
Bottle only. Hints of apple, citrus & subtle spice with aromas of strawberry
- GLS Toresella Prosecco (Italy)$11.00
Fresh & fruity acidity with flavors of fresh peaches, apricots & green apple
- BTL Toresella Prosecco (Italy)$42.00
Fresh & fruity acidity with flavors of fresh peaches, apricots & green apple
- SPLIT Rotari Rosé (Italy)$12.00
Split 187 ml. Crisp, citrus rosé
- GLS Whycliff$7.00
- BTL Whycliff$20.00
- Peach Bellini$7.00
Red Wine
- GLS House Red$8.00
- GLS Candoni Pinot Noir (Italy)$11.00
Light & elegant, earthy fruit notes, black currant on the bouquet
- BTL Candoni Pinot Noir (Italy)$42.00
Light & elegant, earthy fruit notes, black currant on the bouquet
- GLS Candoni Merlot (Italy)$11.00
Rich flavors of dark berries & smoky chocolate
- BTL Candoni Merlot (Italy)$42.00
Rich flavors of dark berries & smoky chocolate
- GLS Trapiche Broquel Malbec (Argentina)$12.00
- BTL Trapiche Broquel Malbec (Argentina)$46.00
Bottled Beer
Draft
Bar NA
- Cucumber Kiss$8.50
Muddled cucumber & lemon with fresh agave lemonade
- Moroccan Splash$8.50
Muddled lime & basil with fresh agave limeade
- Mediterranean Fizz$8.50
Dark berry puree & grapefruit juice with club soda & rosemary
- Cucumber Kiss Refill$4.00
- Moroccan Splash Refill$4.00
- Mediterranean Fizz Refill$4.00
- Sparkling Sedona Water 750$6.75
- Sparkling Sedona Water 500$4.75
- Still Sedona Water 500$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Syrup Charge$1.00
- Ginger Beer NA$4.00
- Mimosa Juices$2.00
- Redbull$4.50
- SugerFreeRedbull$4.50
Popular Cocktails
Small Sides
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.50
- Side Blackened Chicken$6.50
- Side Salmon$12.00
- Side 3 Shrimp$5.00
- Side 5 Shrimp$7.00
- Side 7 Shrimp$10.50
- Side 1 Crispy Chicken$3.25
- Side 2 Crispy Chicken$6.50
- Side 1 spicy crispy chicken$3.50
- Side 2 Spicy Crispy Chicken$6.75
- Side cauliflower$7.00
- Side cold veggies(4)$2.00
- Side cold veggies(8)$4.00
- Side sliced tomatoes$1.25
- Side diced tomatoes$1.25
- Side carmalized onions$2.25
- Side roasted tomatoes$1.50
- Side grilled onions$2.00
- Side diced red onion$2.00
- Side diced white onion$2.00
- Side crispy onion$2.50
- Side avocado$3.50
- Side flour tortilla(1)$1.50
- Side flour tortilla(2)$3.00
- Side sour cream$1.25
- Side onion dip$1.50
- Side buffalo sauce$1.25
- Side red sauce$3.00
- Side alfredo$3.75
- Side marinara$3.50
- Side curry sauce$3.75
- Side arroz sauce$3.75
- Side sautee mushrooms$3.50
- Side fresh mushrooms$3.00
- Side sautee spinach$3.00
- Side queso$3.00
- Side field salad$3.50
- Side caesar salad$4.00
- Side black beans$3.00
- Side corn$3.00
- Side guac$3.50
- Side salsa$2.00
- Side gyros(3)$6.50
- Side gyros(5)$11.50
- Side sausage(1)$3.25
- Side sausage(2)$6.50
- Side chips$2.00
- Side garlic baguette$1.50
- Side ciabattta$2.50
- Side hummus pita(4)$6.50
- Side hummus veggies(4)$6.50
- Side hummus only$5.00
- Side spicy hummus pita(4)$6.75
- Side spicy hummus veggies$6.75
- Side spicy hummus only$5.00
- Side fresh jalapeno$1.25
- Side pickled jalapeno$1.25
- Side pickled onions$2.25
- Side pita(4)$2.00
- Side pita(8)$4.00
- Side basmati rice$3.00
- Side saffron rice$4.00
- Side rice & beans$5.50
- Side nuts$2.50
- Side cheese$2.00
- Side Fries$3.50
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka Reg
- Well Vodka Citrus
- Well Vodka Orange
- Well Vodka Lime
- Well Vodka Rasp
- Well Vodka Blue
- Well Vodka Cherry
- Well Vodka Cucumber
- Well Vodka Vanilla
- Well Vodka Choco
- Well Vodka Apple
- 3olives Reg
- 3olives Citrus
- 3olives Espresso
- Absolut Reg
- Absolut Citrus
- Absolut Orange
- Absolute Vanilla
- Absolut Lime
- Finlandia GF
- Deep Eddy Lime
- Deep Eddy Orange
- Deep Eddy Peach
- Deep Eddy Lemon
- Deep Eddy GF
- Ciroc Reg
- Ciroc Redberry
- Effen Cucumber
- Grey Goose Reg
- Grey Goose Citrus
- Kettle One Reg
- Chopin
- Belvedere
- Van Gogh Dutch Choco
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey
- Jim Beam Reg
- Jim Beam Orange
- Jim Beam Honey
- Jim Beam Peach
- Jim Beam Apple
- Southern Comfort
- Buffalo Trace
- 4 Roses
- Jim Beam Rye
- Jack Daniels
- Davies County
- Shanky's Whipped
- Devil Rivers Coffee
- Jameson
- Crown Reg
- Crown Apple
- Crown Blackberry
- Bulleit Bourbon
- Bulleit Rye
- Makers Mark
- Seagrams 7
- Fireball
- Dewars
- Johnny W Red
- Basil Hayden
- Woodford
- Toki JW
- Glenfiddich
- Johnny W Black
- Glenlivet
Cognac
Tequila
- Well Tequila
- Hornitos Plata
- Hornitos Repo
- Hornitos Anejo
- 1800 Repo
- Dulce Vida Blanco
- Dulce Vida Repo
- Dulce Vida Pine/Jal
- Illegal Mezcal
- Maestro Dobel Silver
- Don Julio Blanco
- Don Julio Repo
- Don Julio Anejo
- Patron Silver
- Patron Repo
- Patron Anejo
- Casamigos Blanco
- Casamigos Repo
- Casamigos Mezcal
- 1800 Cristalino
- Coramino
- Casa Noble
- Maestro Dobel Diamonte
- Reserva De La Familia
Gin
Liqueur
