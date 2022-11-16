Main picView gallery

First & Last Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1001 North 3rd Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Sides

Burrata & Peppers

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Crab Dip

$36.00

Fries

$9.00

Cider malt mayo

Mushroom Tart

$16.00

Tartar

$20.00

Wings

$17.00

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Sd. Grilled Bread

$2.00

Extra side of grilled Nobel bread

Extra Foccacia

$4.00

Family Style Menu W Dessert

$75.00

Mains & Pasta

Bacon Bolognese

$29.00

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Sonoran pasta, pecorino romano, black pepper

Clams

$28.00

Fennel, French sauv, herbs, butter, chilis, more herbs, grilled Nobel bread

Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Community grains red flint polenta, rosemary, preserved lemon pan sauce

Pork Chop

$39.00

Ribeye

$56.00

14 oz Prime Ribeye, Sicilian ratatouille

Squash Pasta

$26.00

Swordfish

$38.00

Fermented tomato gazpacho, shiso, rosemary

Kids Mac

$12.00

Vegan Pasta

$24.00

Dessert

Apple Galette

$10.00

Cremé Caramel

$10.00

Cremé Caramel TO GO

$15.00Out of stock

Single Scoop

$5.00

NA Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Easy Living N/A

$10.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso DBL

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Peachy Keen N/A

$6.00

Pellegrino

$5.50

Perrier

$5.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Ice Tea

Refill Sprite

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern American restaurant created to serve the community it resides in.

Website

Location

1001 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston