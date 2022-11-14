Main picView gallery

Frankie's Pizza

No reviews yet

200 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

Frankie's Combo
Pepperoni
CYO Multiple Topping

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

Deep Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Classic Wings

$10.00+

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pizza Tots

$8.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Topping Sauce

Garlic Tots

$6.00

Tots

$5.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Basket of 6

Pizza

The Works

Red sauce or Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Artichokes, Italian Sausage, Bacon

Little Italy

Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Italian Sausage, Green Onion

Backyard BBQ

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Jalapeños, BBQ Lines, Crispy Onions, Green Onions

Road Trip

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Bacon

Frankie's Combo

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, White Onion, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Linguica

Classic Cheese

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Pepperoni

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni

The Hawaiian

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham, Pineapple

Hawaiian Combo

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Green Onion

Veggie

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, White Onion

Frankie's Veggie

Ranch, Spinach, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Onion

Buffalo Chicken

Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Garlic, Franks Red Hot Lines, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Green Onion

Chicken Dinner

Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Onion

CYO Single Topping

Red Sauce or Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Choice of 1 topping

CYO Multiple Topping

Red Sauce or Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Choice of 4 toppings

Salad

Salad Bar Single Trip

$8.50

Salad Bar- All You Can Eat

$12.00

Carry Out Salad

$8.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Dessert

Cookie

$7.50

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie -Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie

$7.50

Large Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Parlor!

Location

200 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

