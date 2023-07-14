La Terraza Mexican Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to La Terraza! From our corazon, to yours, enjoy our various options for Mexican Cuisine.
Location
1027 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814
