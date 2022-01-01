  • Home
  • Fried Egg I'm In Love - Pioneer Square - 780 SW Broadway
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Pioneer Square 780 SW Broadway

No reviews yet

780 SW Broadway

Portland, OR 97205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yolko Zeppelin

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on toasted sourdough bread with an over-medium egg sprinkled with Magic Egg Dust (contains nightshades)
Yolko Ono

$8.50

Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Yolko Zeppelin

$11.00

Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Egg Zeppelin

$10.50

Toasted sourdough, two over-medium fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smells Like Protein Spirit

$7.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Just want egg and cheese? Order the Built to Spill!

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

$9.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.

Free Range Against the Machine

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.

Huevo Mutilation

$8.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan and Sara

$8.50

Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts

Built to Spill

$6.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, and cheddar. Stop there, or build your dream sandwich from our add-on menu!

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted sourdough with cheddar and havarti cheese.

MF Shroom

$9.00

Bacon, Mushrooms, Herb Aioli, Swiss, and a Fried Egg on Sourdough

Sides

Side Sauce

$1.25+

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Protein

$3.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

One piece of buttered and toasted sourdough bread.

Side of Gluten-Free Toast

$1.25

One piece of buttered and toasted gluten-free bread.

Mods

Gluten-Free

$1.25

Avocado

$2.00

Holy Aioli

$1.25

Carm. Onions

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Pesto

$2.00

Extra Protein

$3.50

Juice + Soft Drinks

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli’s (10 oz)

Kombucha

$5.00

Lion Heart Kombucha 16 oz. can

Tov Mint Thing

$5.50

It’s coffee, mint, and oat milk. It’s so delicious. Brewed by our friends at the Tov Coffee Bus.

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coca Cola

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast food cart in a bustling public square in downtown Portland.

Location

780 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Directions

