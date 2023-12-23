Fuji 1235 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Fuji, you'll find a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine. COMING SOON FOR DINNER & WEEKEND BRUNCH
Location
1235 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
California Street Tacos - 2101 16th Street
No Reviews
2101 16th Street Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant