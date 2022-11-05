Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony 4181 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

4181 Main St

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SM Salads

SM Dinner Salad

$4.79

With Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce, spinach,cucumbers, black olives & croutons

SM Caesar Salad

$4.79

Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romanlettuce with fresh parmesan & croutons

SM Greek Salad

$5.99

With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce,spinach. cucumbers, kalamata olives

SM Fun Hawaiian Salad

$5.99

With cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries

SM Grill Paneer Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato,Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer

SM Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber,Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Spicy Tandoori Chicken

SM Shahi Paneer Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Pickle, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer Pineapple, Cashews, Cranberries

SM Mexican Chopped Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, spinich, fresh cucumber, tomatos, grilled bell peppers, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeno,black beans,cilantro,topped with crunchy tortilla,cheddar cheese, served with jalapeno ranch souce

LG Salads

LG Dinner Salad

$6.99

With Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce, spinach,cucumbers, black olives & croutons

LG Caesar Salad

$6.99

Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romanlettuce with fresh parmesan & croutons

LG Greek Salad

$8.99

With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce,spinach. cucumbers, kalamata olivesWith cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries

LG Fun Hawaiian Salad

$8.99

With cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries

LG Southwest Salad

$10.99

southwest style chicken, bacon, and corn with bell peppers, roman lettuce, spinach, tomatoes cucumbers, cheddar cheese, topped with crunchy tortilla strips served with BBQ & ranch dressing

LG Grill Paneer Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato,Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer

LG Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber,Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Spicy Tandoori Chicken

LG Shahi Paneer Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Pickle, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer Pineapple, Cashews, Cranberries

LG Mexican Chopped Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, spinich, fresh cucumber, tomatos, grilled bell peppers, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeno,black beans,cilantro,topped with crunchy tortilla,cheddar cheese, served with jalapeno ranch souce

Build Your Own Pizza

Small 10in BYO

$9.99

Medium 12in BYO

$10.99

Large 14in BYO

$12.99

X-Large 16in BYO

$14.99

Personal 8in BYO

$5.99

Garden Vegetable Pizza

Small 10in Garden Vegetable Pizza

$13.99

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Medium 12in Garden Vegetable Pizza

$18.99

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Large 14in Garden Vegetable Pizza

$21.99

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.

X-Large 16in Garden Vegetable Pizza

$24.99

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Personal 8in garden veggie pizza

$7.99

Fun Mediterranean Pizza

Personal 8in Fun Mediterranean Pizza

$7.99

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.

Small 10in Fun Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.

Medium 12in Fun Mediterranean Pizza

$17.99

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.

Large 14in Fun Mediterranean Pizza

$21.99

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.

X-Large 16in Fun Mediterranean Pizza

$24.99

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.

Four Cheese Pizza

Personal 8in Four Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.

Small 10in Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.

Medium 12in Four Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.

Large 14in Four Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.

X-Large 16in Four Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.

Mac & Cheese Pizza

Personal 8in Mac & Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.

Small 10in Mac & Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.

Medium 12in Mac & Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.

Large 14in Mac & Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.

X-Large 16in Mac & Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

Personal 8in Margherita Pizza

$7.99

Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Small 10in Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Medium 12in Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Large 14in Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

X-Large 16in Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

Personal 8in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.

Small 10in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.

Medium 12in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.

Large 14in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.

X-Large 16in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.

Garlic Veggie

Personal 8in Garlic Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.

Small 10in Garlic Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.

Medium 12in Garlic Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.

Large 14in Garlic Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.

X-Large 16in Garlic Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.

Spicy Corn

Personal 8in Spicy Corn Pizza

$7.99

Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.

Small 10in Spicy Corn Pizza

$13.99

Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.

Medium 12in Spicy Corn Pizza

$17.99

Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.

Large 14in Spicy Corn Pizza

$21.99

Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.

X-Large 16in Spicy Corn Pizza

$24.99

Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.

Fun Margherita Pizza

Personal 8in Fun Margherita Pizza

$7.99

Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Small 10in Fun Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Medium 12in Fun Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Large 14in Fun Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

X-Large 16in Fun Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.

Chatpata Pizza

Personal 8in Chapatti Pizza

$7.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.

Small 10in Chapatti Pizza

$13.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.

Medium 12in Chapatti Pizza

$17.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.

Large 14in Chapatti Pizza

$21.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.

X-Large 16in Chapatti Pizza

$24.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.

Veggie Achari Pizza

Personal 8in Veggie Achari Pizza

$7.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.

Small 10in Veggie Achari Pizza

$13.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.

Medium 12in Veggie Achari Pizza

$17.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.

Large 14in Veggie Achari Pizza

$21.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.

X-Large 16in Veggie Achari Pizza

$24.99

Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.

Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

Personal 8in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

$7.99

Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.

Small 10in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

$13.99

Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.

Medium 12in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

$17.99

Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.

Large 14in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

$21.99

Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.

X-Large 16in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza

$24.99

Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.

Corn Achari Pizza

Personal 8in Corn Achari Pizza

$7.99

Small 10in Corn Achari Pizza

$13.99

Medium 12in Corn Achari Pizza

$17.99

Large 14in Corn Achari Pizza

$21.99

X-Large 16in Corn Achari Pizza

$24.99

Shahi Veggie Pizza

Personal 8in Shahi Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro

Small 10in Shahi Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro

Medium 12in Shahi Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro

Large 14in Shahi Veggie Pizza

$21.99