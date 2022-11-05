- Home
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony 4181 Main St
No reviews yet
4181 Main St
The Colony, TX 75056
SM Salads
SM Dinner Salad
With Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce, spinach,cucumbers, black olives & croutons
SM Caesar Salad
Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romanlettuce with fresh parmesan & croutons
SM Greek Salad
With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce,spinach. cucumbers, kalamata olives
SM Fun Hawaiian Salad
With cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries
SM Grill Paneer Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato,Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer
SM Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber,Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Spicy Tandoori Chicken
SM Shahi Paneer Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Pickle, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer Pineapple, Cashews, Cranberries
SM Mexican Chopped Salad
Lettuce, spinich, fresh cucumber, tomatos, grilled bell peppers, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeno,black beans,cilantro,topped with crunchy tortilla,cheddar cheese, served with jalapeno ranch souce
LG Salads
LG Dinner Salad
With Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce, spinach,cucumbers, black olives & croutons
LG Caesar Salad
Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romanlettuce with fresh parmesan & croutons
LG Greek Salad
With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce,spinach. cucumbers, kalamata olivesWith cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries
LG Fun Hawaiian Salad
With cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries
LG Southwest Salad
southwest style chicken, bacon, and corn with bell peppers, roman lettuce, spinach, tomatoes cucumbers, cheddar cheese, topped with crunchy tortilla strips served with BBQ & ranch dressing
LG Grill Paneer Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato,Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer
LG Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber,Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Spicy Tandoori Chicken
LG Shahi Paneer Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Roasted Corn, Pickle, Jalapeno, Spicy Paneer Pineapple, Cashews, Cranberries
LG Mexican Chopped Salad
Lettuce, spinich, fresh cucumber, tomatos, grilled bell peppers, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeno,black beans,cilantro,topped with crunchy tortilla,cheddar cheese, served with jalapeno ranch souce
Garden Vegetable Pizza
Small 10in Garden Vegetable Pizza
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Medium 12in Garden Vegetable Pizza
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Large 14in Garden Vegetable Pizza
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.
X-Large 16in Garden Vegetable Pizza
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Personal 8in garden veggie pizza
Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Personal 8in Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.
Small 10in Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.
Medium 12in Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.
Large 14in Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.
X-Large 16in Fun Mediterranean Pizza
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes & red onions, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella.
Four Cheese Pizza
Personal 8in Four Cheese Pizza
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Small 10in Four Cheese Pizza
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Medium 12in Four Cheese Pizza
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Large 14in Four Cheese Pizza
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
X-Large 16in Four Cheese Pizza
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Personal 8in Mac & Cheese Pizza
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
Small 10in Mac & Cheese Pizza
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
Medium 12in Mac & Cheese Pizza
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
Large 14in Mac & Cheese Pizza
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
X-Large 16in Mac & Cheese Pizza
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Personal 8in Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Small 10in Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Medium 12in Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Large 14in Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
X-Large 16in Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Personal 8in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.
Small 10in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.
Medium 12in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.
Large 14in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.
X-Large 16in Spicy Indian Veggie Pizza
Spicy sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, olive, cheese, jalapeno, tomato & cilantro, green onion.
Garlic Veggie
Personal 8in Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.
Small 10in Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.
Medium 12in Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.
Large 14in Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.
X-Large 16in Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onions, spicy garlic chunks, and cheese.
Spicy Corn
Personal 8in Spicy Corn Pizza
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.
Small 10in Spicy Corn Pizza
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.
Medium 12in Spicy Corn Pizza
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.
Large 14in Spicy Corn Pizza
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.
X-Large 16in Spicy Corn Pizza
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, red onion, spicy marinated corn & cheese.
Fun Margherita Pizza
Personal 8in Fun Margherita Pizza
Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Small 10in Fun Margherita Pizza
Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Medium 12in Fun Margherita Pizza
Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Large 14in Fun Margherita Pizza
Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
X-Large 16in Fun Margherita Pizza
Spicy sauce, basil, fresh garlic, cheese, jalapeno, tomato, olive oil, green onion.
Chatpata Pizza
Personal 8in Chapatti Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.
Small 10in Chapatti Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.
Medium 12in Chapatti Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.
Large 14in Chapatti Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.
X-Large 16in Chapatti Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, chat masala, green onion.
Veggie Achari Pizza
Personal 8in Veggie Achari Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.
Small 10in Veggie Achari Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.
Medium 12in Veggie Achari Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.
Large 14in Veggie Achari Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.
X-Large 16in Veggie Achari Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeno, achari masala, cilantro.
Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Personal 8in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.
Small 10in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.
Medium 12in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.
Large 14in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.
X-Large 16in Hari Mirch Pineapple Pizza
Indian spicy sauce, cheese, onion, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, cilantro.
Corn Achari Pizza
Shahi Veggie Pizza
Personal 8in Shahi Veggie Pizza
Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro
Small 10in Shahi Veggie Pizza
Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro
Medium 12in Shahi Veggie Pizza
Cilantro Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cilantro