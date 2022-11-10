- Home
- Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville 4740 State Highway 121 #400
4740 State Highway 121 #400
Lewisville, TX 75056
Limited Time Items
Family Meals
Family Grilled Fish
Family Catfish and Shrimp
Fried shrimp and U.S. Farmed Catfish, french fries, hush puppies, and apple cider slaw.
Family Pasta & Salad
Choice of cajun or chicken alfredo pasta, side, and traditional or harvest salad.
Family Shrimp Boil
Shrimp, corn, and potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice.
Family Seafood
Snow Crab, Shrimp, Corn, and Potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice
Family Dessert
4 pieces of our chocolate brownie or homemade bread pudding
Family Salad
Choice of traditional or harvest salad.
Starters
Volcano Shrimp
A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with our signature volcano sauce and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, white American, parmesan, and romano cheeses. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
Flash Fried Calamari
Thinly sliced wild calamari and okra halves, hand-battered and flash-fried. Served with choice of our homemade marinara or sweet Thai chili sauce.
Rockfish Sampler
A trio of your favorites! Volcano Shrimp, Three-Cheese Spinach Dip, and two Bombs.
Jalapeno Hush Puppies
Served with our homemade remoulade.
Mexican Seafood Cocktail
Fresh made blend of our spicy homemade salsa, cucumbers, clam juice, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, and seasoning. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
The Bomb!
Five crispy fried balls, loaded with shrimp, cheddar jack cheese, roasted jalapeños, bacon, and green onions. Served on a bed of onion strings with buttermilk ranch.
Maryland Crab Cakes
Three seared crab cakes prepared fresh with lump crab and served with our homemade remoulade.
Garlic Bread
Soft toasted garlic bread served with a side of marinara.
Salads
Large Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, chopped apples, dried cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our housemade herb vinaigrette.
Large Traditional Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Small Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, chopped apples, dried cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our housemade herb vinaigrette.
Small Traditional Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad
Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
Soups
New England Clam Chowder - Cup
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
Louisiana Gumbo - Cup
Our authentic New Orleans style gumbo loaded with shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken. Served on white rice.
Louisiana Gumbo - Bowl
Our authentic New Orleans style gumbo loaded with shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken. Served on white rice..
Red Beans and Rice - Bowl
From The Shell
Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp
One dozen large shrimp tossed in your seasoning of choice and served with corn on the cob and red potato.
Steamer Bowl
Cluster of snow crab, one dozen large shrimp, and a half pound of Chilean mussels. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.
Snow Crab Platter
Three snow crab clusters served with corn on the cob and red potatoes
Coastal Boil
Three dozen large shrimp, two pounds of Chilean mussels, Andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.
Traditional Mussels
One pound of Chilean mussels cooked in white wine garlic butter sauce with tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
Snow Crab & Shrimp Bowl
Two clusters of snow crab and one dozen large shrimp. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.
Mussels Barcelona
One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Shellfish Bowl
Shrimp Cocktail - Half Dozen
Shrimp Cocktail - Dozen
Fried
Alaskan Fish & Chips
Shiner Bock beer battered wild Alaska Pollock, served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
Southern Fried Catfish
U.S. farmed catfish fillets battered in seasoned cornmeal. Served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
Fried Oyster Platter
Six shucked oysters battered in seasoned cornmeal. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeno hush puppies
Shrimp Platter
Ten large shrimp battered in seasoned panko. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce. Served with crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
Catfish & Shrimp Combo
U.S. farmed catfish fillets and five large shrimp. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
Chicken Tender Platter
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with housemade ranch, crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.
Fry Me to The Moon
A fishermen’s feast! Five large fried shrimp, full serving of our southern fried catfish, three fried oysters, and three Bombs. Served with jalapeno hush puppies, apple cider slaw, and crispy fries.
Fish Market
Fish Market Catfish
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Chicken
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Mahi Mahi
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Redfish
Fish Market Salmon
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Snapper
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Tilapia
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Fish Market Trout
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Inspired
Santa Fe Tacos
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska POLLOCK or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar-jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
Atlantic Salmon Tacos
Four tacos filled with blackened Atlantic salmon, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice.
Volcano Mahi Mahi
Panko crusted wild mahi mahi, topped with our signature volcano sauce and two large crispy shrimp. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans and housemade sweet Thai chili.
Southwest Seafood Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon filled with our homemade stuffing of crab, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and feta cheese. Served with sautéed asparagus and herbed orzo pasta with basil lemon butter.
Born on The Bayou
Crab Stuffed Fish
Blackened tilapia stuffed with a lump crab cake and smothered in our homemade Pontchartrain sauce. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans.
Shrimp 'N Grits
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
Bourbon Street Trio
A trio of classic Louisiana favorites! Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp ‘n Grits, and blackened U.S. farmed catfish topped with homemade Pontchartrain sauce on red beans & rice.
Crawfish Etouffee
Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of crawfish tails, served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.
Cajun Pasta
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage sautéed with onions and peppers in our from scratch Cajun cream sauce with penne pasta & garlic bread.
Redfish Etouffee
Shrimp Etouffee
Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of shrimp and served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.
Beef & Chicken
Herb Crusted Chicken
Herb parmesan crusted chicken, topped with lemon butter sauce, tomatoes, fresh spinach, and artichoke hearts. Served over orzo pasta with a side of sautéed broccoli.
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two beef patties seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with crispy fries.
Beef Tenderloin Filet
Aged 8oz. beef tenderloin filet seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded red potatoes and sautéed broccoli.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed broccoli, tomatoes, and penne pasta tossed in our garlic alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Surf and Turf
Large Shrimp and an Aged 8oz. beef tenderloin filet seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded red potatoes and sautéed broccoli.
Desserts
Homemade Bread Pudding
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.
Key Lime Pie
Our famous made from scratch key lime pie
Deep Fried Bread Pudding
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Double Chocolate Brownie
Decadent double chocolate brownie.
Sides
Apple Cider Slaw
Homemade slaw with apple cider vinegar.
Apple Sauce
Cilantro Lime Rice
Corn on the Cob
Creamed Corn
Our famous homemade creamed corn
French Fries
Crispy, golden-fried french fries.
Fried Okra
Fried Onion Strings
Herbed Orzo Pasta
Jalapeno Cheese Grits
Creamy jalapeno cheese grits topped with andouille sausage gravy.
Jalapeno Hush Puppies
Four of our jalapeno hush puppies
Loaded Red Potatoes
Crispy red potatoes loaded with melted garlic butter, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.
Macaroni and Cheese
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
New Potatoes
Red Beans and Rice
From scratch red beans and rice.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts mixed with roasted carrots, bacon, and cranberries sautéed in garlic butter.
Rockin Green Beans
Southern style green beans with bacon, potatoes, and onion.
Sauteed Asparagus
Asparagus sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.
Sauteed Broccoli
Broccoli sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Sauteed Carrots
Carrots sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Sauteed Spinach
Spinach sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.
Steamed Asparagus
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Spinach
White Rice
Kids Menu
Kid Fish Sticks
Breaded, crispy-fried tilapia strips served with ranch dressing and choice of side item.
Kid Popcorn Shrimp
Ten baby crispy fried shrimp served with choice of side item and side of ranch dressing.
Kid Quesadilla
Quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese and a side of ranch
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side item.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Three chicken strips, crispy-fried or grilled, served with choice of side item, and ramekin of buttermilk ranch dressing.
Kid Pasta
Penne pasta served with choice of Marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce, or melted Garlic Butter. Served with choice of one side item.
Kid Cheeseburger
A quarter pound burger topped with cheddar-jack cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with choice of one side item and ramekin of ranch.
Kid Tilapia
Tilapia, served grilled, blackened, or fried with choice of side item
Non-Alcoholic
Margaritas
Rock-a-Rita
The Rockfish Original! Herradura Silver, Gran Gala, Rockfish Sour, and fresh lemon shaken and served on the rocks.
Premium Patron Margarita
Patrón Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange shaken with fresh lemon and lime juice. Served on the rocks.
Small House Margarita - Rocks
Our house margarita, served on the rocks
Small House Margarita - Frozen
Our house margarita, served frozen
Large House Margarita - Rocks
Our house margarita, served on the rocks
Large House Margarita - Frozen
Our house margarita, served frozen
Virgin
Specialty Drinks
Day at the Lake
Malibu Coconut Rum and Amaretto shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.
Austin Mule
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, mixed with fresh lime, and Q Ginger Beer.
Velvet Sail
Western Son Blueberry Vodka & fresh lemon topped with Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir.
Hurricane
Made with Pat O's Famous Hurricane mix
Rockin' Sangria
Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir and Cointreau, mixed with fruit juices.
Pineapple Mango Mai Tai
Sailor Jerry Rum and cointreau mixed with mango puree and fruit juices.
Red Wine
White Wine
Quarts
Hurricane Quart
Six servings (approximately) of our classic Pat O'Briens Hurricane! Rum, Pat O’s Hurricane mix, orange juice, and pineapple juice.
Day At The Lake Quart
Six servings (approximately) of our Day At The Lake. Malibu Coconut Rum and Disaronno Originale shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.
House Margarita Quart
Six servings (approximately) of house margarita served on the rocks.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
