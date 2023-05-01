Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little India

4400 TX-121, Ste 5

Lewisville, TX 75056

Kakatiya Lounge

Non Veg Appetizer

Guntur Karam Podi Chicken Wings

$15.99

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu

$15.99

Chetttinad Chicken

$15.99

Pandu Mrichi Kodi Fry

$15.99

Jeedipappu Kodi Vepudu

$16.99

Pachi Mirchi Steam Fish

$16.99

Tawa Fry Fish

$16.99

Apollo Fish

$16.99

Kakinada Royyala Vepudu

$16.99

Loose prawns

$16.99

Royala Veppudu

$16.99

Muttom Sukka

$17.99

Mamsam Ghee Roast

$17.99

Mutton Kheema Balls

$17.99

Mutton Beja Pav

$17.99

Veg Appetizer

Gobi Manchuria/Gobi 65

$13.99

Baby Corn Manchuria/Chili Baby Corn/Salt & Pepper Baby Corn

$13.99

Crispy Corns Muthyalu

$13.99

Chilli Paneer/Paneer 65

$13.99

Crispy Veg/Veg Manchuria/Veg Spring Roll

$13.99

Kati Wrap - Veg

$13.99

Pepper Mushroom/Chili Mushroom

$13.99

Soup

Veg Corn

$7.99

Tamoto Soup

$7.99

Hot & Sour

$7.99

Lemon & Coriander

$7.99

Rasam

$7.99

Dal Shorba

$7.99

From Indian Claypot

Panner Tikka

$14.99

Mushroom Tikka

$13.99

Tandoori Broccoli

$13.99

Tandoori Malai Broccoli

$13.99

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Fish Tikka

$14.99

Prawns Tikka

$14.99

Mutton Sheek Kebab

$16.99

Chicken Malai Kebab

$16.99

Platters

Kakatiya Queens Platter (Veg /Nov Veg)

$19.99

Kakatiya Kings Platter ( Veg/ Non Veg)

$19.99

Indian Breads

Pulka

$3.99

Plain Naan

$4.99

Tandoori Roti

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Butter Naan

$4.99

Veg Curry's

Paneer Chettinad

$12.99

Gutti/Masala Vankaya

$11.99

Tomato Pappu

$11.99

Mudda Pappu

$11.99

Plain Palak

$11.99

Palak Panner

$11.99

Non Veg Curry's

Chicken Andhra/Chettinad/Pepper

$14.99

Andhra Mutton Curry

$16.99

Gongura Mamsam

$16.99

Mutton Keema Curry

$16.99

Fish Curry/Masala

$16.99

Royyala Iguru

$16.99

Pulao

Vegetable Pulao

$14.99

Chicken Keema Pulao

$17.99

Chicken Fry Piece Pulao

$17.99

Gongura chicken Pulao

$17.99

Avakaya Chicken Pulao

$17.99

Goat Fry Piece Pulao

$19.99

Gongura Mutton Pulao

$19.99

Mutton Keema Pulao

$19.99

Biryani & Special Rice

Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Paneer Biryani

$16.99

Paneer Tikka Biryani

$16.99

Bagara Rice

$17.99

Curd Rice

$12.99

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$18.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$19.99

Fish Biryani

$19.99

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99

Vijayawada Spcl Mutton Biryani

$19.99

Indo-Chinese

Veg Fried Rice/Schezwan/Veg Noodles/Schezwan

$12.99

Egg Fried Rice/Schezwan/Egg Noodles/Schezwan

$14.99

Veg Manchuria wet/Gobi Manchuri/Chili Paneer

$13.99

Chili Chicken/Schezwan Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice/Schezwan/Chicken Noodles/Schezwan

$14.99

Final Destination (Desserts)

Gulab Jamun

$12.99

Qubani Ka Meetha

$12.99

Kaddu Ki Kheer

$12.99

Gajar Ka Halwa

$12.99

Double Ka Meetha

$12.99

Little India Menu

Veg Soup

Veg Corn

$6.99

Tomato Soup

$6.99

Hot & Sour

$6.99

Rasam

$6.99

Dal Shorba

$6.99

Non-Veg Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.99

Sweet Corn Crab Soup with Egg Drops

$8.99

Tom Yom Shrimp Soup

$8.99

Mutton Paya Soup

$8.99

Muttton Soup

$8.99

Veg Appetizer

Gobi Manchuria/Gobi 65

$10.99

Baby Corn Manchuria/Chili Baby Corn/Salt & Pepper Baby Corn

$10.99

Crispy Corns Muthyalu

$10.99

Chilli Paneer/Paneer 65

$12.99

Crispy Veg/Veg Manchuria/Veg Spring Roll

$10.99

Onion/Mixed Veg Pakora

$10.99

Pepper Mushroom/Chili Mushroom

$10.99

Panner Tikka Hot Dog

$12.99

Panner Tikka Wrap

$12.99

Vada Paav

$10.99

Pepper Gobi

$10.99

Pepper baby Corn

$10.99

Pepper Paneer

$12.99

Non-Veg Appetizer

Achari Chicken Fry

$11.99

South Indian Style Masala Omlet

$10.99

Chili Coriander Chicken/Curry Leaf/Pepper/Chili/Chicken 65/Chicken Sukka

$11.99

Guntur Kodi Vepudu

$11.99

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu

$11.99

Chetttinad Chicken

$12.99

Pandu Mrichi Kodi Fry

$11.99

Jeedipappu Kodi Vepudu

$12.99

Chicken LollyPops

$12.99

Chicken spring roll

$12.99

Mutton Podi Mass

$16.99

Mudari Mutton Kola Urandai

$16.99

Pachi Mirchi Steam Fish

$12.99

Tawa Fry Fish

$12.99

Apollo Fish

$12.99

Kakinada Royyala Vepudu

$12.99

Loose prawns

$13.99

Royala Veppudu

$12.99

Muttom Sukka

$16.99

Mamsam Ghee Roast

$16.99

Mutton Kheema Balls

$16.99

Mutton Beja Pav

$17.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99

From Indian Claypot

Mutton Kheema Pav

$15.99

Panner Tikka

$13.99

Achari chicken Tikka

$12.99

Tandoori Broccoli

$12.99

Tandoori Malai Broccoli

$12.99

Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Malai Paneer

$13.99

Tandoori Pomfret

$12.99

Salmon Tikka

$13.99

Prawns Tikka

$12.99

Mutton Sheek Kebab

$15.99

Chicken Malai Kebab

$12.99

Non-Veg Curry's

Chicken tikka/mughalai/kadai/korma

$12.95

Chicken Andhra/Chettinad/Pepper

$12.95

Chicken Keema Curry

$12.95

Naatukodi Pulusu(Weekend Spcl)

$13.99

Andhra Mutton Curry

$14.95

Gongura Mamsam

$14.95

Mutton Keema Curry

$14.99

Egg Masala/ Korma

$11.99

Malabar Fish Curry

$12.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Dum Ka Chicken

$13.99

Kodi Guddu Pulusu

$11.99

Veg Curry's

Plain Palak

$12.99

Palak Panner

$12.99

Chaana Masala

$12.99

Baingan Bagara/Masala/Bartha

$12.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

Paneer Chettinad

$12.99

Methi Malai Paneer

$12.99

Vegetable Shahi Korma

$12.99

Navrattan Korma

$12.99

Mixed Veg Curry

$12.99

Kadai Vegetable

$12.99

Malai Kofta Curry

$12.99

Gutti/Masala Vankaya

$12.99

Tomato Pappu

$12.99

Nilagiri Veg Kurma

Bhindi Masala

Mudda Pappu

$12.99

Veg Pulao

Vegetable Pulao

$12.99

Paneer Pulao

$12.99

Non-Veg Pulao

Paneer Tikka Pulao

$12.99

Chicken Keema Pulao

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Fry Piece Pulao

$12.99

Gongura chicken Pulao

$12.99

Avakaya Chicken Pulao

$12.99

Goat Fry Piece Pulao

$12.99

Gongura Mutton Pulao

$12.99

Mutton Keema Pulao

$12.99

Chicken 65 Pulao

$12.99

Vijayawada Spcl Chicken Pulao

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Pulao

$12.99

Royyalu Pulao

$12.99

Veg Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99
Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

paneer cubes in a curd (yogurt) based gravy, fried onions and par-cooked rice flavored with spices, saffron or rose water

Paneer Tikka Biryani

$12.99

Non-Veg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$12.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$12.99

Fish Biryani

$12.99

Shrimp Biryani

$12.99

Vijayawada Spcl Mutton Biryani

$12.99

Special Rice

Bagara Rice

$12.99

Curd Rice

$12.99

Indo-Chinese

Veg Fried Rice/Schezwan/Veg Noodles/Schezwan

$12.99

Egg Fried Rice/Schezwan/Egg Noodles/Schezwan

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice/Schezwan/Chicken Noodles/Schezwan

$12.99

Little India Bites

Punugulu

$12.99

Mirchi Bajji

$12.99

Bhimavaram Mirchi Bajji

$12.99

Pakoda

$12.99

Masala Vada

$12.99

Samosa

$12.99

Aloo Bonda

$12.99

Mysore Bajji

$12.99

Chaat

Paani Puri

$12.99

Dahi Puri

$12.99

Sev Puri

$12.99

Masala Puri

$12.99

Samosa Chaat

$12.99

Papdi Chaat

$12.99

Aloo Tikka Chaat

$12.99

Kachori Chaat

$12.99

Bhel Puri

$12.99

Vada Paav (1pcs)

$12.99

Paav Baaji (2pcs)

$12.99

Beverages

Sugar Cane Juice

$12.99

Mango Lassi

$12.99

Chicoo Shake

$12.99

Watermelon

$12.99

Pineapple

$12.99

Water/Soda

$12.99

Indian Soda

$12.99

Badam MilkShake

$12.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$12.99

Qubani Ka Meetha

$0.06

Kaddu Ki Kheer

$0.94

Gajar Ka Halwa

$12.99

Double Ka Meetha

$12.99

Palagaram

Idly (3pcs) / Sambar /Ghee Podi

Poori

Plain Dosa/ Egg/Mysore Masla/Ghee Roast/Ghee Karam/Paneer/Onion

Pesarattu

Uttapapam

Rava Onion Dosa/Rava Masala

Chole Batura

Medu Vada(3pcs)/Sambar Vada

Chocolate Dosa

Cheese Dosa

Rava Dosa

Onion Uttapam

Mix Veg Uttapam

Podi Uttapam

Ragi Dosa

Pongal

Non Veg Palagaram

Idli with Mamsam Pulusu

Idli with Fish Curry

Chicken Keema Dosa

Chettinadu Curry Chicken Dosa

Madurai Curry Dosa

Chicken Keema with Poori

Egg Ceylon Parotta/Kothu Parotta

Chicken Ceylon Parotta/Chicken Kothu Parotta

Rayalaseema Chicken with Dosa

Event Menu

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Chicken 555

$9.99

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Peanut Masala

$9.99

Black Forest Pastry

$5.99

Butter Scotch Pastry

$5.99

Mango Pastry

$5.99

Chocolate Pastry

$5.99

Pistachio Pastry

$5.99

Water Bottle 16.9 oz

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taste Meets Tradition! Largest Indian Hangout Place!

Location

4400 TX-121, Ste 5, Lewisville, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

