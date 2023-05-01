Little India
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Taste Meets Tradition! Largest Indian Hangout Place!
Location
4400 TX-121, Ste 5, Lewisville, TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burning Rice - The Colony
No Reviews
5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
No Reviews
4740 State Highway 121 #400 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lewisville
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
More near Lewisville