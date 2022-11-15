Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Dragon Restaurant 2800 Broadway #1

No reviews yet

2800 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95817

Popular Items

Eggrolls
Chow Mein
Fried Rice

Appetizers & Wings

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$6.95

Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$8.75

Chicken & Veggie Dumplings, served with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce. 7 pieces.

Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons

Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.50

Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.

Shrimp rolls

$9.50

Crispy Shrimp rolls served with sweet thai chili sauce. 7 pieces.

Fried Prawns

$8.75

Foil Wrapped Chicken

$8.95Out of stock

Savory chicken wrapped in foil triangles. 6 pieces.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.75

6 piece Flats. Crispy fried and tossed in your favorite flavor.

Orange Chicken Baos (2)

Orange Chicken Baos (2)

$9.95

A twist on the popular Taiwanese Street Bao with our famous Orange chicken, pickled carrots, daikon, and fresh cilantro on a fluffy bao bun. (2 Baos)

Sriracha Chicken Bao (2)

$9.75
Chinese BBQ Pork Baos (2)

Chinese BBQ Pork Baos (2)

$9.95

Sweet 'n Savory roasted Chinese BBQ pork in a fluffy Taiwanese bao bun (2 Bao Sliders)

Mongolian Beef Bao (2)

Mongolian Beef Bao (2)

$9.75
Shrimp Po' Bao (2)

Shrimp Po' Bao (2)

$10.50

Our version of Shrimp Po' Boy with Cajun fried shrimp on a Taiwanese bao bun.

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.25
Furikaki Fries

Furikaki Fries

$6.25

Soup & Salads

Hot 'n Sour Soup

Hot 'n Sour Soup

$9.50

Silken Tofu, Eggs, Bamboo shoots and dried Mushrooms in a rich & tangy broth. (32 oz)

Wonton Soup (32 oz)

Wonton Soup (32 oz)

$10.95

Minced Shrimp & Pork Wontons (32 oz)

Soup of the Day (12 oz)

$3.95
Asian Crispy Wonton Salad

Asian Crispy Wonton Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, carrots, and crispy wontons, topped with house-made creamy sesame dressing.

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.90

Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Steamed Jasmine rice. 1 serving.

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$12.90
Kung Pao Noodles

Kung Pao Noodles

$12.90

Garlic, scallions, peanuts, red chili peppers, and bold flavors really put a kick on our Kung Pao Noodles. Also available with shrimp.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.90

Classic Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, shredded cabbage, celery, carrots, scallions, and white onions with your choice of protein.

Chef Skinny Noodles

Chef Skinny Noodles

$13.90

Skinny Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, scallions, white onions and your choice of protein.

Beef Entrees

Broccoli Beef

Broccoli Beef

$15.50

Beef stir-fried with Broccoli and carrots in our house brown sauce.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$15.90

Beef stir-fried with onions and scallions in spicy Mongolian sauce.

Szechuan Beef

$15.50

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried with Beef in our house made spicy brown sauce.

String Bean Beef

$15.50

Crisp string beans and white onions stir-fried in our house brown sauce with Beef.

Chicken Entrees

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Broccoli Chicken

$14.50

Broccoli and carrots stir-fried in our house brown sauce with chicken.

Szechuan Chicken

$14.50

Zuchinni, celery, carrots, onion, bell peppers and water chestnuts, stir-fried in spicy Szechuan sauce.

Peking Chicken

Peking Chicken

$14.90

Crispy fried breast meat chicken wok-tossed in our house Peking Sauce.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$14.90

Crispy fried breast meat chicken tossed in a sweet tangy lemon sauce.

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered and fried, then glazed in our house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce with bell peppers, onions, and carrots.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.90

Battered and fried chicken breast pieces, wok-tossed in a sweet and tangy glaze, then topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered and deep fried, then wok-baked with jalapenos and onions in a special blend of salt and pepper spices.

General Chicken

General Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.

Seafood Entrees

Kung Pao Shrimp

$15.90
String Bean Shrimp

String Bean Shrimp

$15.90

Crisp string beans and onions stir-fried with Shrimp in our house brown sauce.

Szechuan Shrimp

$15.90

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried with Shrimp in our house spicy brown sauce.

Sweet 'n Sour Shrimp

$16.50

Lightly battered, fried, then glazed in our house Sweet 'n Sour sauce with onions, bell peppers, and carrots.

Salt 'n Pepper Shrimp

$16.50

Lightly battered, fried, then wok-baked with Jalapenos and onions in our special blend of salt and pepper spices.

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$17.50

Lightly battered, fried, then glazed with our signature honey sauce, and topped with candied walnuts.

Veggie & Tofu Entrees

Vegetable Deluxe

Vegetable Deluxe

$12.90

Mixed veggies stir-fried in our savory house brown sauce.

Kung Pao Tofu

Kung Pao Tofu

$12.90

Diced zucchini, carrots, onions, bell peppers and water chestnuts stir-fried with Tofu in our savory spicy brown sauce, then topped with peanuts.

General Tofu

General Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu glazed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.

Orange Tofu

Orange Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu tossed in our signature sweet, mild spice, and tangy orange citrus glaze.

Salt 'n Pepper Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried tofu wok-baked in our special blend of salt and pepper spices.

Sweet 'n Sour Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu glazed in our house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce.

Sweet Sriracha Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried tofu tossed in our house made Sweet Sriracha sauce.

Honey Jalapeno Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu wok-tossed with Jalapenos in our sweet, spicy, and savory soy glaze.

Honey Glazed Walnut Tofu

$13.75

Beverages

Soft Drinks (20 oz)

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

Hong Kong Lemon Tea

$4.50

Mandarin Sweet Tea

$4.50

Dragon Fruit Palmer

$4.75

CHICKEN Dinner Combo Plates

Broccoli Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Kung Pao Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

String Bean Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Mongolian Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken Combo

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Peking Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Lemon Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Sesame Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

General Chicken Combo

General Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Orange Chicken Combo

Orange Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

BEEF Dinner Combo Plates

Broccoli Beef Dinner Combo

Broccoli Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Mongolian Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Black Pepper Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Szechuan Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

SHRIMP Dinner Combo Plates

Kung Pao Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

String Bean Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Sweet 'n Sour Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Dinner Combo

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Dinner Combo

$17.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Chinese American Comfort Food.

2800 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817

