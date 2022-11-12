Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gunther's Ice Cream

2801 Franklin Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95818

Order Again

Popular Items

Small 50/50 Freeze 10oz
Medium 50/50 Freeze 16oz
Single Scoop

Scoops & Containers

Kiddie Scoop

$3.80

Double Kiddie Scoop

$5.15

Single Scoop

$4.80

Double Scoop

$7.30

Triple Scoop

$9.25

Pint

$9.05

Quart

$12.95

1/2 Gallon (Pre-packed)

$14.50

1/2 Gallon (hand Packed 3lbs)

$16.85

3 Gallon Tub

$56.25

Sundaes

Banana Split

$11.20

Traditional banana split with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream with pineapple, strawberry and chocolate syrups

Black & Tan

$8.55

Two scoops Toasted Almond ice cream with hot fudge and hot caramel

Black & White

$8.55

One scoop each of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with chocolate and marshmallow syrups

Large Sundae

$10.50

Three Scoop Sundae

Medium Sundae

$8.55

Two Scoop Sundae

Sidewalk Sundae

$6.55

Small Sundae in a Waffle Bowl

Small Sundae

$6.05

One Scoop Sundae

Specialty Drinks

Small Milkshake

$8.15

16oz Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$9.45

24oz Milkshake

Small Ice Cream Soda

$8.15

Soda water and choice of flavored syrup with one scoop of ice cream floating on top

Large Ice Cream Soda

$9.45

Soda water and choice of flavored syrup with two scoops of ice cream floating on top

Small Float

$8.15

Choice of fountain soda with one scoop of ice cream floating on top

Large Float

$9.45

Choice of fountain soda with two scoops of ice cream floating on top

Small Frost

$8.15

Choice of fountain soda and ice cream blended

Large Frost

$9.45

Choice of fountain soda and ice cream blended

Fruit Freeze Smoothie

$8.15

Non-Dairy Fruit Freeze

Single Scoop Freeze 4oz

$4.80

Small Freeze 10oz

$5.35

Medium Freeze 16oz

$7.75

Large Freeze 24oz

$9.70

Quart Freeze

$13.20

1/2 Gallon Freeze

$19.35

3 Gallon Tub Freeze

$67.20

50/50 Fruit Freeze

Small 50/50 Freeze 10oz

$5.35

Medium 50/50 Freeze 16oz

$7.75

Large 50/50 Freeze 24oz

$9.70

Quart 50/50 Freeze

$13.20

1/2 Gallon 50/50 Freeze

$19.35

Pie Case

Nutty Cone

$4.80

Mini Nutty Cone

$1.60

Dipped Mini Cone

$1.60

Oatwheel

$4.80

Clown Cone

$4.80

Frozen Banana

$4.80

Nutbar

$4.80

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.80

Cheesecake on a Stick

$5.95

Oreopie on a Stick

$5.95

Mud Pie on a Stick

$5.95

Bon Bon (Each)

$1.25

Bon Bon (Dozen)

$12.95

Chocolate Cherry (Each)

$0.80

Chocolate Cherry (Dozen)

$7.50

Chocolate Banana Chip (Each)

$0.80

Chocolate Banana Chip (Dozen)

$7.50

Extras

6 oz Container Syrup

$3.25

Banana on Side

$1.25

Brownie on Side

$2.25

Cone Chips

$1.25

Extra Cones

$0.35+

Souvenirs

Water Color T-Shirt

$15.00

Ice Cream Scooper

$15.00Out of stock

Gunther's Ice Cream Bowl - Green

$15.00

Gunther's Ice Cream Bowl -Multi

$15.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Can

$35.00

Gunther's Post Card

$1.25

Gunther's Ice Cream Bowl - Multi

$15.00Out of stock

Food

Cheese Sandwich

$9.75

Chips

$1.00

Double Dog Sandwich

$9.75

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Hot Dog

$4.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.75

Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich

$4.95

Tuna Sandwich

$9.75

Turkey Sandwich

$9.75

Drinks

Small Drink - 16oz

$2.55

Large Drink - 24oz

$2.85

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.55

Hot Coffee

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.55

Cakes & Pies

Pre-Made 9" Round

$43.40

Custom Cake

$18.60+

Custom Pie

$12.95

Seasonal

Egg Nog Drink - Quart

$6.65

Bon Bon Box - Coming Soon

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ice Cream and Real Fruit Freeze Since 1940

Website

Location

2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

