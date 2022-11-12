Gunther's Ice Cream
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ice Cream and Real Fruit Freeze Since 1940
Location
2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
No Reviews
2800 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant