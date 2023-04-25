Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

732 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Coke

$3.50

Coke - Pitcher

$8.95

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke - Pitcher

$8.95

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Ale - Pitcher

$8.95

Sprite

$3.50

Sprite - Pitcher

$8.95

Root Beer

$3.50

Root Beer - Pitcher

$8.95

Coke (2 Liter)

$5.50

Coke (20 ounce)

$3.50

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$5.50

Diet Coke (20 ounce)

$3.50

Ginger Ale (2 Liter)

$5.50

Ginger Ale (20 ounce)

$3.50

Hosmer Birch Beer

$3.50

Hosmer Cream Soda

$3.50

Hosmer Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite (2 Liter)

$5.50

Sprite (20 ounce)

$3.50

Root Beer (2L)

Apple Juice (Bottle)

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.95

Flavored Iced Tea (Bottle)

$3.50

Mandarin Orange Seltzer

$3.50

Sanpellegrino (1 Liter)

$5.50

Coffee - Decaf

$3.25

Coffee - Regular

$3.25

Hot Tea - Decaf

$3.25

Hot Tea - Regular

$3.25

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.50

House Made Lemonade

$3.50

Wine

White Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel (Glass)

$6.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Simi Chardonnay (Glass)

$12.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$9.00

Beringer White Zinfandel (Bottle)

$16.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay (Bottle)

$22.00

Simi Chardonnay (Bottle)

$34.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$22.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

Beringer White Zinfandel (Bottle)

$16.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay (Bottle)

$22.00

Simi Chardonnay (Bottle)

$34.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$22.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

Rosé

Rosé All Day (Glass)

$8.00

Rosé All Day (Bottle)

$22.00

Food

Salads & Sides

"Other Food"

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Bread with roasted garlic, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with roasted tomato sauce.

Baby Field Greens Salad

$10.50

Baby greens garnished with pear, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and traditional vinaigrette.

Baby Spinach Salad

$10.50

Baby leaf spinach garnished with roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, shaved asiago cheese and traditional vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crispy romaine lettuce dressed in our zesty eggless caesar dressing, house croutons and garnished with shaved asiago cheese.

House Salad

$9.50

A mix of leaf lettuces garnished with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions & our signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette.

Sundried Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (Bottle)

$6.95

Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.

Traditional Vinaigrette Dressing (Bottle)

$6.95

Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.

Caesar Dressing (Bottle)

$7.95

Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.

Bleu Cheese Dressing [Side]

$1.00

Ranch Dressing [Side]

$1.00

Red Sauce [Side]

$3.50

Half Grinder

Create Your Own [Half 6"]

$8.95

All Grinders come standard with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese Served Hot or Cold

Brooklyn Italian Combo [Half 6"]

$8.95

Applewood Smoked Ham, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, L&T, Oil and Vinegar

Chicken Milanese [Half 6"]

$8.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmigiano [Half 6"]

$8.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper

Eggplant Parmigiano [Half 6"]

$8.95

Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper

Fenway Park Sausage & Peppers [Half 6"]

$8.95

Sweet Italian Sausage,Peppers and Onions “Get your Sausage HERE!”

Mama's Meatball [Half 6"]

$8.95Out of stock

House Made Meatballs and Red Sauce, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions

Philly Steak & Cheese [Half 6"]

$8.95

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Marinated Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions

Sausage Parmigiano [Half 6"]

$8.95

Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce and Roasted Peppers

Smoked Turkey Ranch [Half 6"]

$8.95

Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, L&T, House Made Ranch Dressing

Whole Grinder

Create Your Own [Whole 12"]

$15.95

All Grinders come standard with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese Served Hot or Cold

Brooklyn Italian Combo [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Applewood Smoked Ham, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, L&T, Oil and Vinegar

Chicken Milanese [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmigiano [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper

Eggplant Parmigiano [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper

Fenway Park Sausage & Peppers [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Sweet Italian Sausage,Peppers and Onions “Get your Sausage HERE!”

Mama's Meatball [Whole 12"]

$15.95Out of stock

House Made Meatballs and Red Sauce, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions

Philly Steak & Cheese [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Marinated Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions

Sausage Parmigiano [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce and Roasted Peppers

Smoked Turkey Ranch [Whole 12"]

$15.95

Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, L&T, House Made Ranch Dressing

Dessert

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$2.50

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza [Small]

$13.95

Our mozzarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.

Cheese Pizza [Large]

$20.95

Our mozzarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.

Specialty [Small]

Abruzzi [Small]

$15.95

Red pie with extra sauce, fresh oregano, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Alla Romana [Small]

$18.95

Red pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Arrosto [Small]

$17.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

BBQ Chicken [Small]

$18.95

White pie, shredded mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, VT Cheddar Cheese, Red onions, Minced Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce

Bianco [Small]

$18.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, grapes tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Broccoli Rabe [Small]

$19.95

White pie, shredded mozzarella, Fresh Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Garlic, LaRosa’s Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes

Buffalo Chicken [Small]

$18.95

White pie with buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, blue cheese and scallions. Featuring Hangtime Honey Habanero hot sauce. (GF)

Calabria [Small]

$18.95

White pizza with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella roasted tomato, kalamata olives and roasted garlic.

Chicken Florentine [Small]

$18.95

White pie with roasted chicken, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)

Clam Casino White [Small]

$19.95

White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, pancetta, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Colors of Italy (COI) [Small]

$17.95

Red pie with roasted red peppers, ricotta, and fresh basil. (GF)

Hawaiian [Small]

$16.95

Red pie with sweet pineapple chunks and honey cured ham. (GF)

House Veggie [Small]

$18.95

Red pie with sundried tomato, baby spinach, onion, broccoli and fresh garlic. (GF)

Margherita [Small]

$16.95

Red pie with extra sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Polpetina [Small]

$19.95

Red pie on traditional crust with smoked mozzarella, handmade meatball, roasted red pepper & fresh basil. (Not GF - Meatball made with beef & pork)

Potato & Cheddar Roasted [Small]

$19.95

White pie with Vermont cheddar, roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion, bacon finished with sour cream and scallion. (GF)

Prosciutto and Arugula [Small]

$18.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, prosciutto, finished with dressed baby arugula and shaved asiago cheese. (GF)

Shrimp Florentine [Small]

$19.95

White pie with shrimp, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)

White Clam [Small]

$19.95

White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

White Shrimp [Small]

$19.95

White pie with shrimp, capers, onion, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (Not GF)

Specialty [Large]

Abruzzi [Large]

$21.95

Red pie with extra sauce, fresh oregano, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Alla Romana [Large]

$28.95

Red pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Arrosto [Large]

$25.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

BBQ Chicken [Large]

$27.95

White pie, shredded mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, VT Cheddar Cheese, Red onions, Minced Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce

Bianco [Large]

$25.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, grapes tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Broccoli Rabe [Large]

$27.95

White pie, shredded mozzarella, Fresh Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Garlic, LaRosa’s Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes

Buffalo Chicken [Large]

$27.95

White pie with buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, blue cheese and scallions. Featuring Hangtime Honey Habanero hot sauce. (GF)

Calabria [Large]

$27.95

White pizza with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella roasted tomato, kalamata olives and roasted garlic.

Chicken Florentine [Large]

$27.95

White pie with roasted chicken, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)

Clam Casino White [Large]

$29.95

White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, pancetta, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Colors of Italy (COI) [Large]

$25.95

Red pie with roasted red peppers, ricotta, and fresh basil. (GF)

Hawaiian [Large]

$23.95

Red pie with sweet pineapple chunks and honey cured ham. (GF)

House Veggie [Large]

$28.95

Red pie with sundried tomato, baby spinach, onion, broccoli and fresh garlic. (GF)

Margherita [Large]

$24.95

Red pie with extra sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Polpetina [Large]

$28.95

Red pie on traditional crust with smoked mozzarella, handmade meatball, roasted red pepper & fresh basil. (Not GF - Meatball made with beef & pork)

Potato & Cheddar Roasted [Large]

$28.95

White pie with Vermont cheddar, roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion, bacon finished with sour cream and scallion. (GF)

Prosciutto and Arugula [Large]

$28.95

White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, prosciutto, finished with dressed baby arugula and shaved asiago cheese. (GF)

Shrimp Florentine [Large]

$29.95

White pie with shrimp, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)

White Clam [Large]

$28.95

White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

White Shrimp [Large]

$28.95

White pie with shrimp, capers, onion, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (Not GF)

Lunch

Slice of cheese

$3.95

Our mozarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.

Slice of pepperoni

$4.45

Our mozarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, locally-sourced pepperoni and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.

Slice of specialty

$4.95

Ask your server for today's specialty pizza

Half House Salad

$5.95

A mix of leaf lettuces garnished with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions & our signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette.

Hald Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crispy romaine lettuce dressed in our zesty eggless caesar dressing, house croutons and garnished with shaved asiago cheese.

Half Baby Field Greens Salad

$6.95

Baby greens garnished with pear, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and traditional vinaigrette.

Half Baby Spinach Salad

$6.95

Baby leaf spinach garnished with roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, shaved asiago cheese and traditional vinaigrette.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Original Harry's Pizza. Casual eatery serving Napoletana-style thin-crust pizza accessorized with farm-fresh toppings. Thanks for dining with us!!!

Website

Location

732 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lox Stock & Bagels of West Hartford
orange star4.4 • 258
332 North Main St West Hartford, CT 06117
View restaurantnext
Pond House Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1555 Asylum Ave W Hartford, CT 06117
View restaurantnext
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
968R Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Max's Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
964 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
El Santo tequila & mezcal
orange starNo Reviews
970 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hartford

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 3,904
991 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Bricco
orange star4.6 • 1,771
78 LaSalle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Prai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 497
23 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hartford
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston