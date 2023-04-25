- Home
Harry's Pizza
No reviews yet
732 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06117
Drinks
Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
Coke
Coke - Pitcher
Diet Coke
Diet Coke - Pitcher
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale - Pitcher
Sprite
Sprite - Pitcher
Root Beer
Root Beer - Pitcher
Coke (2 Liter)
Coke (20 ounce)
Diet Coke (2 Liter)
Diet Coke (20 ounce)
Ginger Ale (2 Liter)
Ginger Ale (20 ounce)
Hosmer Birch Beer
Hosmer Cream Soda
Hosmer Root Beer
Sprite (2 Liter)
Sprite (20 ounce)
Root Beer (2L)
Apple Juice (Bottle)
Bottled Water
Flavored Iced Tea (Bottle)
Mandarin Orange Seltzer
Sanpellegrino (1 Liter)
Coffee - Decaf
Coffee - Regular
Hot Tea - Decaf
Hot Tea - Regular
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
House Made Lemonade
Wine
White Wine
Beringer White Zinfandel (Glass)
Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay (Glass)
Simi Chardonnay (Glass)
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio (Glass)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
Food
Salads & Sides
"Other Food"
Garlic Bread
Bread with roasted garlic, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with roasted tomato sauce.
Baby Field Greens Salad
Baby greens garnished with pear, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and traditional vinaigrette.
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach garnished with roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, shaved asiago cheese and traditional vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce dressed in our zesty eggless caesar dressing, house croutons and garnished with shaved asiago cheese.
House Salad
A mix of leaf lettuces garnished with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions & our signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette.
Sundried Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (Bottle)
Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.
Traditional Vinaigrette Dressing (Bottle)
Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.
Caesar Dressing (Bottle)
Our homemade dressings are prepared in small batches to ensure quality and flavor. We bottle & sell our dressings here, so ask your server for a bottle to take home.
Bleu Cheese Dressing [Side]
Ranch Dressing [Side]
Red Sauce [Side]
Half Grinder
Create Your Own [Half 6"]
All Grinders come standard with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese Served Hot or Cold
Brooklyn Italian Combo [Half 6"]
Applewood Smoked Ham, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, L&T, Oil and Vinegar
Chicken Milanese [Half 6"]
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Parmigiano [Half 6"]
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper
Eggplant Parmigiano [Half 6"]
Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper
Fenway Park Sausage & Peppers [Half 6"]
Sweet Italian Sausage,Peppers and Onions “Get your Sausage HERE!”
Mama's Meatball [Half 6"]
House Made Meatballs and Red Sauce, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions
Philly Steak & Cheese [Half 6"]
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Marinated Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions
Sausage Parmigiano [Half 6"]
Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce and Roasted Peppers
Smoked Turkey Ranch [Half 6"]
Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, L&T, House Made Ranch Dressing
Whole Grinder
Create Your Own [Whole 12"]
All Grinders come standard with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese Served Hot or Cold
Brooklyn Italian Combo [Whole 12"]
Applewood Smoked Ham, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Imported Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, L&T, Oil and Vinegar
Chicken Milanese [Whole 12"]
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Parmigiano [Whole 12"]
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper
Eggplant Parmigiano [Whole 12"]
Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper
Fenway Park Sausage & Peppers [Whole 12"]
Sweet Italian Sausage,Peppers and Onions “Get your Sausage HERE!”
Mama's Meatball [Whole 12"]
House Made Meatballs and Red Sauce, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions
Philly Steak & Cheese [Whole 12"]
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Marinated Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions
Sausage Parmigiano [Whole 12"]
Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce and Roasted Peppers
Smoked Turkey Ranch [Whole 12"]
Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, L&T, House Made Ranch Dressing
Dessert
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza [Small]
Our mozzarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.
Cheese Pizza [Large]
Our mozzarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.
Specialty [Small]
Abruzzi [Small]
Red pie with extra sauce, fresh oregano, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Alla Romana [Small]
Red pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Arrosto [Small]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
BBQ Chicken [Small]
White pie, shredded mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, VT Cheddar Cheese, Red onions, Minced Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce
Bianco [Small]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, grapes tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Broccoli Rabe [Small]
White pie, shredded mozzarella, Fresh Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Garlic, LaRosa’s Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes
Buffalo Chicken [Small]
White pie with buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, blue cheese and scallions. Featuring Hangtime Honey Habanero hot sauce. (GF)
Calabria [Small]
White pizza with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella roasted tomato, kalamata olives and roasted garlic.
Chicken Florentine [Small]
White pie with roasted chicken, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)
Clam Casino White [Small]
White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, pancetta, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Colors of Italy (COI) [Small]
Red pie with roasted red peppers, ricotta, and fresh basil. (GF)
Hawaiian [Small]
Red pie with sweet pineapple chunks and honey cured ham. (GF)
House Veggie [Small]
Red pie with sundried tomato, baby spinach, onion, broccoli and fresh garlic. (GF)
Margherita [Small]
Red pie with extra sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Polpetina [Small]
Red pie on traditional crust with smoked mozzarella, handmade meatball, roasted red pepper & fresh basil. (Not GF - Meatball made with beef & pork)
Potato & Cheddar Roasted [Small]
White pie with Vermont cheddar, roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion, bacon finished with sour cream and scallion. (GF)
Prosciutto and Arugula [Small]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, prosciutto, finished with dressed baby arugula and shaved asiago cheese. (GF)
Shrimp Florentine [Small]
White pie with shrimp, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)
White Clam [Small]
White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
White Shrimp [Small]
White pie with shrimp, capers, onion, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (Not GF)
Specialty [Large]
Abruzzi [Large]
Red pie with extra sauce, fresh oregano, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Alla Romana [Large]
Red pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Arrosto [Large]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
BBQ Chicken [Large]
White pie, shredded mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, VT Cheddar Cheese, Red onions, Minced Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce
Bianco [Large]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, grapes tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Broccoli Rabe [Large]
White pie, shredded mozzarella, Fresh Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Garlic, LaRosa’s Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes
Buffalo Chicken [Large]
White pie with buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, blue cheese and scallions. Featuring Hangtime Honey Habanero hot sauce. (GF)
Calabria [Large]
White pizza with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella roasted tomato, kalamata olives and roasted garlic.
Chicken Florentine [Large]
White pie with roasted chicken, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)
Clam Casino White [Large]
White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, pancetta, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Colors of Italy (COI) [Large]
Red pie with roasted red peppers, ricotta, and fresh basil. (GF)
Hawaiian [Large]
Red pie with sweet pineapple chunks and honey cured ham. (GF)
House Veggie [Large]
Red pie with sundried tomato, baby spinach, onion, broccoli and fresh garlic. (GF)
Margherita [Large]
Red pie with extra sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, asiago and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Polpetina [Large]
Red pie on traditional crust with smoked mozzarella, handmade meatball, roasted red pepper & fresh basil. (Not GF - Meatball made with beef & pork)
Potato & Cheddar Roasted [Large]
White pie with Vermont cheddar, roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion, bacon finished with sour cream and scallion. (GF)
Prosciutto and Arugula [Large]
White pie with fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, prosciutto, finished with dressed baby arugula and shaved asiago cheese. (GF)
Shrimp Florentine [Large]
White pie with shrimp, baby spinach, onion, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon. (GF)
White Clam [Large]
White pie with fresh wild caught clam, fresh garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
White Shrimp [Large]
White pie with shrimp, capers, onion, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. (Not GF)
Lunch
Slice of cheese
Our mozarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.
Slice of pepperoni
Our mozarella pizza is a thin cust pizza with lightly-seasoned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, locally-sourced pepperoni and garnished with aged Italian cheeses.
Slice of specialty
Ask your server for today's specialty pizza
Half House Salad
A mix of leaf lettuces garnished with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions & our signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette.
Hald Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce dressed in our zesty eggless caesar dressing, house croutons and garnished with shaved asiago cheese.
Half Baby Field Greens Salad
Baby greens garnished with pear, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and traditional vinaigrette.
Half Baby Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach garnished with roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, shaved asiago cheese and traditional vinaigrette.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
The Original Harry's Pizza. Casual eatery serving Napoletana-style thin-crust pizza accessorized with farm-fresh toppings. Thanks for dining with us!!!
732 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06117