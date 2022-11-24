Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max's Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

964 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Max's Paella (Dinner)
Pear Salad (mob)
Colossal White Shrimp

Non-Alc Bevs - MOB TOGO

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.25

16oz

Coke (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25

8oz Bottle of Coke

COKE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

Coke Diet (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25

8oz Bottle of Diet Coke

COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

LEMONADE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

$6.50

Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.50

16oz

Raw Bar

Asian Calamari Salad

$10.00

Baltimore Style Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 lb.

Bay Scallop Ceviche

$12.00

Cherrystone Clams

$3.00

Chilled 1/2 Lobster

$19.00

Colossal White Shrimp

$5.00

Hot Seafood Tower

$125.00

baked stuffed shrimp, herb grilled lobster, fried calamari, clams casino, oysters rockefeller, mini crabcakes

Jonah Crab Claw

$4.75

Lump Crab Cocktail

$15.50

4oz.

Oy-Pearly Whites, RI

$3.45

Oy-Snake Island

$3.45

Oyster Sampler Plate

$21.00

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Oy-Red Label

$3.45

Oy-Ugly Duckling

$3.45

From Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, these oysters have a briny burst and a sweet taste with a smooth finish

Oy-Gold Label

$3.25

Choice oysters from Prince Edward Island, these Gold Label oysters are full-bodied, firm, and deep-cupped.

Oy-Dodge Cove

$3.55

Oy-Blue Point

$3.35

Oy-Ugly Duckling

$3.45

From Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, these oysters have a briny burst and a sweet taste with a smooth finish

Lunch Apps

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Point Judith Calamari (Lunch)

$16.00

pepperoncini, arugula, garlic aioli, red sauce

Steamed Mussels (mob)

$15.00

creamy pernod broth, roasted fennel, melted leeks, crostini

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$19.00

whipped aji amarillo, jicama & radish salad

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Whipped Avocado, Scallions, Tobiko, Smoked Shoyu

Lunch Salads

Max's Chopped Shrimp Salad

$18.00

vegetables, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Waldorf Salad

$11.00

apple, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Seared Scallop Waldorf Salad

$23.00

apple cider vinaigrette, apples, gorgonzola, candied walnuts

Cobb Salad Royale

$15.00

avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Kale and Brussels Salad

$11.00

bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Kale/Brussels w/Scallops

$25.00

scallops, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Kale/Brussels w/Salmon

$22.00

salmon, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Kale/Brussels w/Shrimp

$19.00

shrimp, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Kale/Brussels w/Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Kale/Brussels w/Calamari

$17.50

calamari, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Pear Salad (mob)

$12.00

shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette

Pear w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Pear w/ Salmon

$22.00

Pear w/ Scallops

$25.00

pan seared scallops, shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette

Pear w/ Fried Oysters

$21.00

Pear w/ Chicken

$17.00

Caesar (mob)

$12.00

romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Calamari

$17.50

calamari, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Fried Oysters

$21.00

fried oysters, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Salmon

$21.00

salmon, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Scallops

$23.00

scallops, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Caesar w/Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Chopped Salad (Half Portion)

$9.00

peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Chopped w/ Shrimp (Half Portion)

$13.00

shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped Salad (Entree)

$12.00

peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped w/Chicken

$17.00

peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped w/Oysters

$18.00

oysters, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped w/Salmon

$21.00

salmon, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped w/Scallops

$23.00

scallops, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped w/Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad (mob)

$13.25

avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad Royale

$15.00

avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Lobster

$35.00

lobster, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Salmon

$21.00

salmon, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Scallops

$23.00

scallops, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Steak

$24.00

steak, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad (Half Portion)

$13.00

avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Cobb w/ Lobster (Half Portion)

$28.00

picked lobster meat, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Tuscan Salad Entree

$13.00

tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Calamari

$19.00

fried calamari, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Oysters

$21.00

oysters, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Salmon

$21.00

salmon, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Scallops

$23.00

scallops, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Tuscan Salad w/Shrimp

$19.00

shrimp, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives

Pear Salad (mob)

$12.00

shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette

Pear w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Pear w/ Salmon

$22.00

Pear w/ Scallops

$25.00

pan seared scallops, shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette

Pear w/ Fried Oysters

$21.00

Pear w/ Chicken

$17.00

Lunch Entrees

Georges Bank Sea Scallops

$25.00

summer corn risotto, creamed corn, tomato agrodolce, basil pesto

Herb Crusted Haddock (Lunch)

$21.00

chimichurri-roasted fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, romesco sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Sushi Rice, Crispy Mushrooms and Green Beans, Smoked Shoyu, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.00

sushi rice, crispy mushrooms & green beans, smoked shoyu, spicy mayo

Hidden Fjord Atlantic Salmon (Lunch)

$21.00

toasted farro, grilled summer vegetables, poblano cream, blistered shishito peppers, tequila-lime glaze

Steak Tacos

$22.00

gochuhang-marinated filet, cabbage, spicy mayo, pickled ginger radish crunch, kimchi rice

Max's Paella (Lunch)

$21.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Chorizo, Calamari, Chicken, Saffron Rice

Super Grain Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

Grain Bowl w/Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

Grain Bowl w/Salmon

$21.00

salmon, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

Grain Bowl w/Scallops

$25.00

scallops, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

Grain Bowl w/Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

L Fish N Chips (Lunch)

$19.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

L Fried Pacific Oysters

$21.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

L Fried Tempura Shrimp

$23.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

L Fried Fishermans Platter (Lunch)

$24.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

Grain Bowl w/Lobster

$25.00

lobster, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing

Lunch Sandwiches

The Local Burger (Lunch)

$15.50

Broad Brook beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, worcestershire aioli, crispy shallots, french fries

Blackened Swordfish Tacos

$16.00

Mango Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Red Rice and Beans, Cilantro Crema

Hot Shrimp Roll (Lunch)

$19.00

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$32.00

toasted brioche roll, coleslaw, french fries

Lobster BLT Melt

$29.00

applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, gruyere cheese, lobster aioli, fries

Dinner Apps

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Whipped Avocado, Scallions, Tobiko, Smoked Shoyu

Calamari (Family Size)

$32.00

Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce

Clams Casino

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, bell peppers, lemon

Fried Oyster App

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

bok choy slaw, chili crunch, sesame vinaigrette

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$19.00

whipped aji amarillo, jicama & radish salad

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

oysters, pernod, spinach, parmesan

Point Judith Calamari (Dinner)

$16.00

Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce

Steamed Mussels (mob)

$15.00

creamy pernod broth, roasted fennel, melted leeks, crostini

Dinner Salads

Max's Chopped

$12.00

Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Beans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Spanish Sherry Vinaigrette

Caesar (mob)

$12.00

romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan

Chopped Salad (Half Portion)

$9.00

peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/Lobster

$35.00

lobster, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette

Kale and Brussels Salad

$13.00

bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing

Pear Salad (mob)

$12.00

shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette

Dinner Entrees

Crusted Haddock (Dinner)

$29.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, carrots, parsnip puree, bacon vinaigrette

Scottish Salmon (Dinner)

$32.00

kimchi fried rice, miso glaze, scallion, radish

Georges Bank Sea Scallops

$36.00

king trumpet mushroom risotto, crispy leeks, sage pesto, lemon-truffle vinaigrette

Furikake Crusted Ahi Tuna

$36.00

Yakisoba Style Udon, Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Shaved Radish, Pickled Ginger, Chile Butter

Max's Paella (Dinner)

$38.00

Shrimp | Scallops | Clams | Mussels | Chorizo | Calamari | Chicken | Saffron Rice

The Local Burger (Dinner)

$18.00

Broad Brook beef, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, worcestershire aioli, crispy shallots, french fries

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

All Natural Half Chicken, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Braised Kale and Cipollini Onions, Marsala Mushroom Pan Sauce

Fish N Chips (Dinner)

$27.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

Fried Pacific Oysters

$27.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

Fried Tempura Shrimp

$28.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

Fried Fishermans Platter (Dinner)

$29.00

Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries

Veggie Pasta

$20.00

Veggie Risotto

$20.00

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$32.00

toasted brioche roll, coleslaw, french fries

Seafood Hotpot

$29.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, pork belley, white fish, ramen noodles, dashi, soft poached egg

Dinner Chophouse

12 oz NY Strip Steak

$43.00

potato puree, roasted brussels sprouts, veal demi-glace, gorgonzola butter

8 oz Filet Mignon

$48.00

potato puree, roasted brussels sprouts, veal demi-glace, gorgonzola butter

Add Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$11.00

Steamed

Steamed Lobster - 1.25lb

$35.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Steamed Lobster - 1.5lb

$42.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Steamed Lobster - 2lb

$79.00Out of stock

Grilled

Grilled Lobster - 1.25lb

$35.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Grilled Lobster - 1.5lb

$42.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Baked Stuffed

Baked Stuffed Lobster - 1.25lb

$42.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Baked Stuffed Lobster - 1.5lb

$49.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Pan Roasted

Pan Roasted Lobster - 1.25lb

$35.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Pan Roasted Lobster - 1.5lb

$42.00

served with your choice of one side dish

Sides - MOB

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Potato Puree

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side - French Fries

$6.00

Side Lob Mac & Cheese

$18.00

cellantini, lobster mornay sauce

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$10.00

Side of Coleslaw (mob)

$5.00

Side of Eggs

$6.00

Side of Green Beans (mob)

$8.00

Side of Haricots Vert

$9.00

Side of Home Fries

$7.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side of Mushrooms

$10.00

Side of Onion

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$9.00

Side of Risotto

$9.00

Side of Saffron Rice

$8.00

Side of Scallops

$20.00

Side of Sticky Rice

$8.00

Side of Stuffing

$9.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Truffle French Fries

$8.00

Parmesan Cheese

Side of Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

lemon aioli

Side of Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Truffle Beignets

$10.00

sugar dusted

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

espresso, snickerdoodle cookie

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$12.00

cocoa powder, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, lady fingers crust, pecan crunch

Key Lime Pie (mob)

$10.00

raspberry sauce, toasted coconut

Apple Galette (mob)

$11.00

cinnamon sugar apples, apple cider caramel, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce

Chocolate Cake (mob)

$10.00

Oreo Crust, Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce, Chocolate Curls

Bread Pudding (mob)

$10.00

bourbon toffee sauce, raspberries, chocolate sauce, almond brittle

Grassroots Ice Cream

$7.00

Cold Fusion Sorbet

$7.00

Large Cookie Plate

$9.00

Small Cookie Plate

$6.00

Kids Menu - Oyster Bar

Kids French Toast (mob)

$10.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs (mob)

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

mashed potatoes, green beans plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks, and a cookie

Kids Salmon (mob)

$14.00

mashed potatoes, green beans, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Cheeseburger (mob)

$10.00

french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, french fries, tartar sauce, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Fish 'n Chips (mob)

$12.00

cod, french fries, tartar sauce, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

cheese quesadilla, rice, sour cream, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese (mob)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

Location

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Savoy Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
32 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
El Santo tequila & mezcal
orange starNo Reviews
970 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
orange starNo Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
968R Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hartford

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 3,904
991 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Bricco
orange star4.6 • 1,771
78 LaSalle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Prai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 497
23 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hartford
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston