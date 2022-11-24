- Home
Max's Oyster Bar
No reviews yet
964 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06107
Non-Alc Bevs - MOB TOGO
Arnold Palmer* (TG)
16oz
Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
Coke (Bottle)* (ToGo)
8oz Bottle of Coke
COKE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
Coke Diet (Bottle)* (ToGo)
8oz Bottle of Diet Coke
COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)
16oz
GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE* (TG)
LEMONADE* (TG)
16oz
ORANGE JUICE* (TG)
16oz
PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)
Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water
PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)
SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
TEA (ICED)* (TG)
16oz
TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
Raw Bar
Asian Calamari Salad
Baltimore Style Shrimp
1/2 lb.
Bay Scallop Ceviche
Cherrystone Clams
Chilled 1/2 Lobster
Colossal White Shrimp
Hot Seafood Tower
baked stuffed shrimp, herb grilled lobster, fried calamari, clams casino, oysters rockefeller, mini crabcakes
Jonah Crab Claw
Lump Crab Cocktail
4oz.
Oy-Pearly Whites, RI
Oy-Snake Island
Oyster Sampler Plate
Wakame Seaweed Salad
Oy-Red Label
Oy-Ugly Duckling
From Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, these oysters have a briny burst and a sweet taste with a smooth finish
Oy-Gold Label
Choice oysters from Prince Edward Island, these Gold Label oysters are full-bodied, firm, and deep-cupped.
Oy-Dodge Cove
Oy-Blue Point
Lunch Apps
New England Clam Chowder
Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Point Judith Calamari (Lunch)
pepperoncini, arugula, garlic aioli, red sauce
Steamed Mussels (mob)
creamy pernod broth, roasted fennel, melted leeks, crostini
Jumbo Lump Crabcake
whipped aji amarillo, jicama & radish salad
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Whipped Avocado, Scallions, Tobiko, Smoked Shoyu
Lunch Salads
Max's Chopped Shrimp Salad
vegetables, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Waldorf Salad
apple, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette
Seared Scallop Waldorf Salad
apple cider vinaigrette, apples, gorgonzola, candied walnuts
Cobb Salad Royale
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Kale and Brussels Salad
bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Kale/Brussels w/Scallops
scallops, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Kale/Brussels w/Salmon
salmon, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Kale/Brussels w/Shrimp
shrimp, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Kale/Brussels w/Chicken
grilled chicken, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Kale/Brussels w/Calamari
calamari, cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Pear Salad (mob)
shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette
Pear w/ Shrimp
Pear w/ Salmon
Pear w/ Scallops
pan seared scallops, shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette
Pear w/ Fried Oysters
Pear w/ Chicken
Caesar (mob)
romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Calamari
calamari, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Chicken
grilled chicken, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Fried Oysters
fried oysters, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Salmon
salmon, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Scallops
scallops, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Caesar w/Shrimp
shrimp, romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Chopped Salad (Half Portion)
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Chopped w/ Shrimp (Half Portion)
shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped Salad (Entree)
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped w/Chicken
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped w/Oysters
oysters, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped w/Salmon
salmon, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped w/Scallops
scallops, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped w/Shrimp
shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad Royale
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Chicken
grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Lobster
lobster, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Salmon
salmon, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Scallops
scallops, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Shrimp
shrimp, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Steak
steak, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad (Half Portion)
avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Cobb w/ Lobster (Half Portion)
picked lobster meat, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Tuscan Salad Entree
tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Calamari
fried calamari, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Chicken
grilled chicken, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Oysters
oysters, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Salmon
salmon, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Scallops
scallops, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Tuscan Salad w/Shrimp
shrimp, tri-color greens, mozzarella, polenta croutons, kalamata olives
Lunch Entrees
Georges Bank Sea Scallops
summer corn risotto, creamed corn, tomato agrodolce, basil pesto
Herb Crusted Haddock (Lunch)
chimichurri-roasted fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, romesco sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Sushi Rice, Crispy Mushrooms and Green Beans, Smoked Shoyu, Spicy Mayo
Salmon Poke Bowl
sushi rice, crispy mushrooms & green beans, smoked shoyu, spicy mayo
Hidden Fjord Atlantic Salmon (Lunch)
toasted farro, grilled summer vegetables, poblano cream, blistered shishito peppers, tequila-lime glaze
Steak Tacos
gochuhang-marinated filet, cabbage, spicy mayo, pickled ginger radish crunch, kimchi rice
Max's Paella (Lunch)
Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Chorizo, Calamari, Chicken, Saffron Rice
Super Grain Bowl
quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
Grain Bowl w/Chicken
grilled chicken, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
Grain Bowl w/Salmon
salmon, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
Grain Bowl w/Scallops
scallops, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
Grain Bowl w/Shrimp
shrimp, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
L Fish N Chips (Lunch)
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
L Fried Pacific Oysters
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
L Fried Tempura Shrimp
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
L Fried Fishermans Platter (Lunch)
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Grain Bowl w/Lobster
lobster, quinoa, farro, barley, butternut squash, cauliflower, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, baby greens, lemon-garlic dressing
Lunch Sandwiches
The Local Burger (Lunch)
Broad Brook beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, worcestershire aioli, crispy shallots, french fries
Blackened Swordfish Tacos
Mango Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Red Rice and Beans, Cilantro Crema
Hot Shrimp Roll (Lunch)
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
toasted brioche roll, coleslaw, french fries
Lobster BLT Melt
applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, gruyere cheese, lobster aioli, fries
Dinner Apps
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Whipped Avocado, Scallions, Tobiko, Smoked Shoyu
Calamari (Family Size)
Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce
Clams Casino
applewood smoked bacon, bell peppers, lemon
Fried Oyster App
Grilled Octopus
bok choy slaw, chili crunch, sesame vinaigrette
Jumbo Lump Crabcake
whipped aji amarillo, jicama & radish salad
New England Clam Chowder
Quahog Clams, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Oysters Rockefeller
oysters, pernod, spinach, parmesan
Point Judith Calamari (Dinner)
Pepperoncini, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Red Sauce
Dinner Salads
Max's Chopped
Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Beans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Spanish Sherry Vinaigrette
Caesar (mob)
romaine, radicchio, confit garlic, croutons, parmesan
Chopped Salad (Half Portion)
peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, gorgonzola cheese, spanish sherry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/Lobster
lobster, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, sherry vinaigrette
Kale and Brussels Salad
bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
Pear Salad (mob)
shaved pear, candied walnuts, whipped blue cheese, honey roasted cranberries, cranberry vinaigrette
Dinner Entrees
Crusted Haddock (Dinner)
roasted fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, carrots, parsnip puree, bacon vinaigrette
Scottish Salmon (Dinner)
kimchi fried rice, miso glaze, scallion, radish
Georges Bank Sea Scallops
king trumpet mushroom risotto, crispy leeks, sage pesto, lemon-truffle vinaigrette
Furikake Crusted Ahi Tuna
Yakisoba Style Udon, Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Shaved Radish, Pickled Ginger, Chile Butter
Max's Paella (Dinner)
Shrimp | Scallops | Clams | Mussels | Chorizo | Calamari | Chicken | Saffron Rice
The Local Burger (Dinner)
Broad Brook beef, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, worcestershire aioli, crispy shallots, french fries
Roasted Chicken
All Natural Half Chicken, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Braised Kale and Cipollini Onions, Marsala Mushroom Pan Sauce
Fish N Chips (Dinner)
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Fried Pacific Oysters
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Fried Tempura Shrimp
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Fried Fishermans Platter (Dinner)
Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Crispy French Fries
Veggie Pasta
Veggie Risotto
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
toasted brioche roll, coleslaw, french fries
Seafood Hotpot
mussels, clams, shrimp, pork belley, white fish, ramen noodles, dashi, soft poached egg
Dinner Chophouse
Steamed
Grilled
Baked Stuffed
Pan Roasted
Sides - MOB
Grilled Asparagus
Potato Puree
Sauteed Spinach
Side - French Fries
Side Lob Mac & Cheese
cellantini, lobster mornay sauce
Side of Bacon
Side of Chicken
Side of Coleslaw (mob)
Side of Eggs
Side of Green Beans (mob)
Side of Haricots Vert
Side of Home Fries
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Onion
Side of Pasta
Side of Risotto
Side of Saffron Rice
Side of Scallops
Side of Sticky Rice
Side of Stuffing
Side of Toast
Truffle French Fries
Parmesan Cheese
Side of Brussels Sprouts
lemon aioli
Side of Crab Fried Rice
Desserts
Molten Chocolate Truffle Beignets
sugar dusted
Crème Brûlée
espresso, snickerdoodle cookie
Tiramisu Cheesecake
cocoa powder, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, lady fingers crust, pecan crunch
Key Lime Pie (mob)
raspberry sauce, toasted coconut
Apple Galette (mob)
cinnamon sugar apples, apple cider caramel, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce
Chocolate Cake (mob)
Oreo Crust, Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce, Chocolate Curls
Bread Pudding (mob)
bourbon toffee sauce, raspberries, chocolate sauce, almond brittle
Grassroots Ice Cream
Cold Fusion Sorbet
Large Cookie Plate
Small Cookie Plate
Kids Menu - Oyster Bar
Kids French Toast (mob)
Kids Scrambled Eggs (mob)
Kids Grilled Chicken
mashed potatoes, green beans plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks, and a cookie
Kids Salmon (mob)
mashed potatoes, green beans, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Cheeseburger (mob)
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Shrimp
tempura shrimp, french fries, tartar sauce, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Chicken Fingers
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Fish 'n Chips (mob)
cod, french fries, tartar sauce, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla, rice, sour cream, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese (mob)
Modern renditions of classic American seafood.
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107