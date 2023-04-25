Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hex Coffee & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

201 Camp Rd Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee + Tea

Coffee

Filter Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed, rotating selection.

Espresso

$3.75

FORM Seasonal Blend, Double Shot

3oz Espresso + Milk

$4.00

FORM Seasonal Blend & Steamed Milk

8oz Espresso + Milk

$4.75

FORM Seasonal Blend & Steamed Milk

12oz Espresso + Milk

$5.00

FORM Seasonal Blend & Steamed Milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

FORM Seasonal Blend, Steamed Milk, & House Made Madagascar Vanilla Syrup

Mocha

$5.50

FORM Seasonal Blend, Steamed Milk, & Videri 70% Dark Chocolate

Cold Brew

$4.50

FUNCTION Blend

Draft Vanilla Latte

$5.50

FUNCTION Cold Brew Concentrate, Whole Milk, House Vanilla Syrup. Nitrogenated and served cold.

Not Coffee

Sunstone [Black]

$4.00

Morning Mist [Green]

$4.00

Snow Phoenix [White]

$4.50

Honey Orchid [Oolong]

$4.50

Ginger Turmuric [Herbal]

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Spirit Tea's 'Then & Now' Matcha, Steamed Milk, House Vanilla

Chai Latte

$5.00

Sprit Tea's Sunstone Chai, Brewed in House, & Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Videri Chocolate Ganache, Steamed Milk

Kid's Steamer

$3.00+

Kitchen

Mains

Yogurt & Nola

$10.00

Ube Yogurt, Cardamom Granola, Seasonal Fruit, Honeycomb

Avocado Tartine

$10.00

Avocado, Daikon, Nori Furikake, Tomato Miso, Lime

Fruit Tartine

$10.00

Brioche, Berries, Ricotta, Onion Marmalade, Li-Hing, Almond

Brekky Sando

$10.00

English Muffin, 5-Spice, Cheddar, Egg Scramble, XO Chili Flake

Rice Porridge

$12.00

Pork Belly, Charred Cabbage, Soft Boiled Egg, Miso Cured Egg Yolk

Eggs & Benny

$14.00

Poached Egg, Pork Belly, Togarashi Hollandaise, English Muffin

Waffle

$12.00

White Miso + Coffee Chaff Waffle, Berries, Honey, Whipped Cream, Coriander Candy, Mint

Musubi

Katsu Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Japanese Mustard, Katsu Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Brioche

Kim-Cheese

$15.00

Kimchi, Cheddar, Gruyère, Brioche. Tomato Dashi Soup

Root + Fruit Salad

$12.00

Bitter Leaves, Citrus, Honey Vin

Bonito Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greens, Sourdough Croutons, Bonito Dressing, Shaved Parmesan

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Soft Egg Scramble

$6.00

Sourdough + Butter

$4.00

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Dashi Pickles

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Brunch

Yogurt & Nola

$10.00

Avocado Tartine

$10.00

Sweet Porridge

$10.00

Karaage & Waffles

$12.00

Bacon, Egg n' Cheese

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee Roaster from Charlotte, NC Serving vibrant, provenance-driven coffees.

Website

Location

201 Camp Rd Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bleu Barn North End - Camp North End location
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Beyond Amazing Donuts - 1824 Statesville Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
1824 Statesville Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
The Crust Pizza - Naples, FL -
orange starNo Reviews
8004 Trail Blvd Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
The Dumpling Lady Stall
orange star4.3 • 894
1115 N Brevard St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston