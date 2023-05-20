Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brewton's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Brewton Dr

Charlotte, NC 28206

Popular Items

CRAB STUFFED SALMON

$30.00


Food

WINGS 6 PIECE

$11.00

WNGS 12 PIECE

$18.00

WINGS 20 PIECE

$28.00

HONEY HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$14.00

CRAB FRIES

$15.00

Fries

$4.00

Rasta Pasta

$30.00

Rasta Pasta Topped w/oxtails

ranch

$0.25

CRAB STUFFED SALMON

$30.00

Surf & Turf Fries

$20.00

FRIES TOPPED W/CHEESE SAUSE, STEAK AND SHRIMP

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fish & Shrimp w/sides

$25.00Out of stock

Fried Tilapia and shrimp with Mac and cheese and yams.

FRIED FISH POBOY

$13.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Fish Platter

$25.00Out of stock

FRIED SHRIMP POBOY

$13.00Out of stock

Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.00

Mango Jarritos

$2.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Desserts

Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Fluff Treat

$4.25

Apple Jacks Marshmallow Treat

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1800 Brewton Dr, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

