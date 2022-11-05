Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Hojas Tea House Long Beach

486 Reviews

$

4501 E Carson St

#109

Long Beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Popular Items

Original House Chai
Quiet Primrose
Peaceful Lavender

Breakfast

Steel Cut Oats

$5.45

With raw sugar and walnuts and a choice of the following: banana, blueberries, strawberries or green tea infused goji berries

Ham N Cheese Croissant

$4.95

With mayo.

Spinach & Tomato Bagel w/ CC

$5.10

Choice of Bagel: Everything, Cinnamon Raisin or plain.

Stinky Bagel

$5.00

Toasted bagel with garlic apricot cream cheese spread Choice of Bagel: everything, cinnamon raisin or plain

PB & Banana

$5.50

Organic peanut butter with banana and organic raw honey on a multi grain toast

Alma's Favorite Toast

$4.90

Multi grain toast with organic coconut oil and organic raw honey

Chefs Special Bagel

$7.75

Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$5.55

Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo. Substitute for egg whites - extra charge

Bagel Toasted

$2.55

Choice of bagel: everything, cinnamon raisin or plain

Croissant Toasted

$3.25

Buttery, Flaky, Crisp Dough

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Lunch

Turkey & Cranberry Chutney

$9.75

Smoked turkey with spinach, provolone, red onions, and Hojas Cranberry Chutney.

Caprese Con Prosciutto

$10.50

Fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese with prossiutto ham and Hojas Green Pesto.

Turkey Verde

$10.15

Smoked turkey with provolone, spinach, fresh basil leaves and Ortega chilies with Hojas Green pesto.

Roast Beef

$10.00

(Hot Sandwich) Slices of roast beef, provolone cheese, pickles, horseradish mayo blend. Best on white baguette or Panini

Trio Club

$10.25

Black forest ham, smoked turkey and roast beef with cheddar cheese, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onions

Veggie & Hummus

$8.45

(served best as a wrap) Scoop of Hojas Hummus, provolone cheese, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pickles, red onions, sprouts and roasted red peppers

White Tuna Sandwich

$9.25

mayo, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pickles and red onions

Egg Salad

$7.85

mayo, green onions and pepper

Sun Dried Tomato Panini

$10.15

House made pesto, cream cheese, sun dried tomato and chicken breast.

Nacho's Cheese Toast Panini

$7.75

Two blend cheese and jalapenos.

Salads

Chinese Chicken

$10.15

chicken, romaine lettuce, cabbage, almonds, green onions, carrot shavings and oven baked noodles served with Hojas Cilantro Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Beet N Berry

$8.00

Spinach with roasted red beets, strawberries,blueberries, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with Hojas Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Arugula & Pecorino Romano

$9.15

served with pine nuts, lemon wedges and tossed with lemon and olive oil

Farm Salad

$10.20

Spring mix salad with garbanzo beans, red kidney beans, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, kalamata olives, red onions, served with pine nuts and feta cheese.

Kale Quinoa Sesame Salad

$8.25

Kale, quiona, carrots, almonds, with sesame seed dressing. Add grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.

Sides

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Organic Greek yogurt with berries, almonds and raw honey

Frutas Con Crema

$5.60

House made sweet cream with bananas, berries, granolas and coconut

Quinoa Salad Cup

$4.90Out of stock

Cucumber, tomato, green onion, mint and lemon. Add Feta Cheese .50

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Seasonal Fruit Cup

Chips BBQ

$2.50

Dirty Chip Brand

Chips Sea Salt

$2.50

Dirty Chips Brand

Chips Vinegar

$2.50Out of stock

Dirty Chips Brand

Chips Jalapeno

$2.50Out of stock

Dirty Chips Brand

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.00

Blueberry muffin

$4.95Out of stock

Bread pudding

$5.65

Butter Scone

$4.50

Our traditional scone is packed with blueberries.

Carrot Bar

$4.25

One layer of our popular carrot cake in the form of a bar topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped almonds.

Carrot cake

$5.55Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.25

Our New York Cheesecake topped with ground almonds.

Chocolate Bunt

$4.25Out of stock

A combination of cocoa and chocolate chips is added to this delicious moist cake which is covered with chocolate ganache frosting.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

A sweet butter cookie laced with chocolate chunks and nuts.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.75

Our popular scone recipe is combined with chocolate chips.

Chocolate Fantasy Cake

$5.85Out of stock

A moist chocolate cake topped with a delicious chocolate mousse blended with Cream of Cocoa, imported mocha paste and espresso. This dessert is finish with a layer of chocolate ganache, chocolate triangle and chocolate drizzle

Coconut Cake

$5.75

Three layers of light, fluffy white cake are separated with apricot marmalade and creamy vanilla custard. It is covered in whipped cream frosting and shredded coconut.

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.45

A combination of cranberries and orange in our delicious scone

French sable cookies

$4.00

Fruit Tart

$7.00

Our buttery shortbread crust lined with chocolate and filled with creamy custard, topped with seasonal fresh fruit and finished with an apricot glaze.

Key Lime Pie

$6.45Out of stock

Lemon bars

$4.95

Lemon Bunt

$4.25Out of stock

A delicious and moist lemon cake made with fresh lemon juice and topped with a sugar glaze.

Macaroon Caramel

$2.15

Macaroon Chocolate

$2.15

Macaroon Lemon

$2.15Out of stock

Macaroon Pistachio

$2.15

Macaroon Raspberry

$2.15

Macaroons Vanilla

$2.15

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

A chewy sweet butter cookie mixed with oatmeal, raisins, pecans and rolled in oats

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut butter protein cookie

Out of stock

Raspberry Shortbread

$4.25Out of stock

Two layers of our delicious shortbread filled with a layer of raspberry marmalade and dusted with powdered sugar

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.50Out of stock

A delicious red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with cake crumbles.

Rose cupcake

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Hojas Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.25

Hojas Oatmeal Cookie

$4.25

Banana pudding cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Hojas Gluten Free

$4.25

Hojas vegan chocolate chip cookie

$4.75

Seasonal Pastries

Dulce de leche bites

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate bites

$1.50Out of stock

Easter egg

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon blueberry bar

$2.85Out of stock

Mini pumpkin cake

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin cream cheese filled muffin

$4.35

Pumpkin scone

$3.85

Mini pumpkin pie

$4.95Out of stock

Ginger cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan pumpkin Bundt cake

$4.95

Ready to Go

Bow Tie Pasta

$4.31

Coffee & Espresso

12oz Americano

$3.92

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

12oz Milk

$3.95

16oz Milk

$4.35

Cafe Con Leche

$4.95+

Tres Leches and espresso.

Cafe Latte

$4.70+

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Drip

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.15+

Macchiato

$4.25+

Pour Over

$3.95+

Coffee Pony 96oz

$21.80+

Each pony order comes with 10 8oz cups and is only served hot.

Single Shot

$2.95

Double Shot

$3.30

Cortadito Shot

$3.65

Espresso macchiato

$3.65

Caramel Crunch

$5.60+

Chocolate Chunk

$5.60+

Madagascar Vanilla

$5.60+

Matcha Frappe

$6.50+

24oz Regular Cold Brew

$4.95

24oz Iced Cafe Latte

$5.25

24oz Iced Macchiato

$5.95

Regular macchiato comes with no added flavoring.

24oz Iced Mocha Latte

$5.95

24oz Cafe Con Leche

$5.75

20oz Iced Americano

$5.00

24oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Hot Steamers

$4.25+

20oz Iced Steamers

$5.25

Tea

Masala

$5.23+

Traditional Indian Chai - flavors of peppercorn, cinnamon, cardamon, ginger, cloves and coconut.

Original House Chai

$6.00+

Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream. only served hot.

Rooibos

$5.23+

High in antioxidants.

Quiet Primrose

$5.56+

A blend of lavender and rose blossoms with a hint of coconut.

Lemongrass Bouquet

$5.56+Out of stock

Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.

Peppermint Lemongrass

$5.23+Out of stock

a minty, soothing and refreshing blend

Tonic Water

$5.44

with chia seeds

Ruby Rose

$5.56+

Lavender, Rose tea, lemonade.

Yerba mate plain

$3.38+

Orangebois

$4.75

Chamomile

$3.73+

White Tea Blend

$5.23+

White tea leaves infused with goji berries, osmanthus blossoms and coconut.

Refreshing Green

$5.56+

Green tea infused with spearmint and coconut.

Toasty & Nutty

$4.40+Out of stock

a blend of green tea, barley, popcorn and brown rice. Hojas' own creation of gen maicha, served without cream. A wonderful toasty roasted flavor.

Coconut Lemon Zinger

$5.18+Out of stock

Green tea, ginger, lemon and coconut.

Green Tea Mango Infusion

$6.00+

Mango slices infused with green tea, Tea served straight. extra yummy with coconut cream for additional charge.

Healthy Hot Xocolat

$5.00+

Green tea infused with chocolate. ask for it latte style for an extra sweet an creamy texture for additional charge.

Green Tea Coconut Infusion

$5.20+

Green tea and coconut.

Matcha

$5.18+

Japanese style green tea known to have 10 times more antioxidants than traditional green tea. excellent pre work out and natural focus drink. Choose coconut or vanilla for a creamy texture.

Matcha Palmer

$5.80+

All natural lemonade infused with mint, cucumber and matcha. served with chia seeds.

Energize Me

$5.56+

Oolong tea covered with ginseng powder infused with yerba mate and served with coconut.

Skinny Green

$4.74+

Green tea oolong with yerba mate and peppermint leaves. We recommend you drink as is - no cream for best results. Can be made latte style for additional charge.

Peaceful Lavender

$5.23+

Gaba oolong tea infused with lavender blossoms and served with coconut.

Jazzy Jazmin

$5.23+

Oolong pearls infused with jazmine blossoms and coconut.

Relieve My Cold

$6.49

Chrysanthemum, licorice, ginger chips, astragalus, ganoderma.

Boost My Immunity

$6.49

Ganoderma mushroom, astragalus and, goji beriies.

I'm Feeling Healthy

$6.49

Juju beriies, goji berries, angelica sinensis, ganoderma mushrooms, ginger chips.

Rolling Stones

$6.49

Orange peel, dandelion root.

My Throat Hurts

$6.49

Roses, Licorice and Cloves.

Sneezy Wheezy

$6.49

Green tea, lemon peel, chrysanthemum, ganoderma mushroom.

Too Much Acid

$6.49

Licorice bark, chammomile, ginger chips, PuErh

Easy Glider

$6.16

Feeling Joyful

$4.31

Sage. Can be addded to peaceful lavender.

Need To Ace It

$6.49

GABA tea and yerba mate.

Ready For Baby

$6.10

Raspberry leaf, lavender

Feed The Baby

$6.21

raspberry leaf

Flow Rider

$6.49

Chamomile and Angelica sinensis.

Feeling The Heat

$6.49

Raspberry leaf and angelica sinensis

Crema Con Miel

$5.56+

Strong breakfast tea served with honey and a touch of vanilla.

Victorian Earl Grey

$5.23+

English tea with rose petals, bergamot, hints of coconut and lemon peel.

Minty Moroccan

$5.23+

An exotic blend of green and black tea with mint & vanilla.

Ginger Vanilla Cream

$4.96+Out of stock

Black tea with light notes of ginger and wonderful after notes of vanilla.

Luscious Mango

$4.41+

Black tea with hints of mango.

Fruity Apricot

$4.41+

Black tea & apricot

Fruity Fiesta

$4.05+

Ready Drink

Smart Water

$2.18

Choco Milk

$2.18

Large water cup

$1.36

water with Fruit

$1.64

Vive cayanne

$5.40

Vive original

$5.40

Vive elderberry

$5.40

Pellegrino

$2.18

Seasonal Drinks

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.85

Seasonal Latte

$4.65+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4501 E Carson St, #109, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Hojas Tea House image
Hojas Tea House image
Hojas Tea House image

