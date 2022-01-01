Long Beach dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Long Beach

Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chefs Special Bagel$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
Lemongrass Bouquet$4.30
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
More about Hojas Tea House
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Burrito$9.99
Classic Nachos Wednesday$9.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Ample Hills Creamery image

 

Ample Hills Creamery

6400 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet & Saucy Shop

3722 atlantic ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sweet & Saucy Shop

