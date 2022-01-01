Main picView gallery

Homegrown Tap & Dough HG Ken Caryl

12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue

Littleton, CO 80127

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Margherita
Meat Lovers

Small Plates

Braised Tomato Meatballs

Braised Tomato Meatballs

$12.00

Braised meatballs, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Roasted brussel sprouts, lemon aioli

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

Three sliders, mozzarella, fresh basil

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$10.50

Three sliders, mozzarella, fresh basil

Crispy Fingerlings

Crispy Fingerlings

$7.00Out of stock

Potato, truffle oil, parmesan

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.00

Tossed in parmesan, served with ranch and house-made marinara

Buffalo Ranch Kettle Chips

Buffalo Ranch Kettle Chips

$8.00

House-made buffalo sauce, cracked pepper, blue cheese crumbles

Three-Cheese Garlic Bread

Three-Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.50

Served with house-made marinara sauce

Wings

Wings

$13.50

Choose from buffalo or Italian

Hand Tossed Pizza

14" pizzas
Margherita

Margherita

$14.25

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$17.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, ham, candied bacon

Spicy Italian Sausage

Spicy Italian Sausage

$17.00

Red sauce, ricotta, red peppers, sport peppers, pregano

Funguy

Funguy

$19.00

Roasted garlic sauce, prosciutto, mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, roasted mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil

Weekend Warrior

Weekend Warrior

$16.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, oregano

Homegrown

Homegrown

$17.00

Basil pesto, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella

Pete Za

Pete Za

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, ham, pineapple, jalapenos

Rustic Ranger

Rustic Ranger

$16.50

BBQ sauce, smoked mozzarella, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, oregano, green chile

Pigs & Pears

Pigs & Pears

$17.75

Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, butternut squash, pear, candied bacon, arugula, balsamic drizzle

Sandwiches

Italian Burger

Italian Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, caramelized onion, smoked mozzarella, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, tomato aioli

The Grinder

The Grinder

$15.00

Braised beef, giardiera, red onion, garlic aioli, provolone, ajus

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Pasta & Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Spaghetti, roasted tomato, white wine sauce, oregano

Sausage Mushroom Fusilli

Sausage Mushroom Fusilli

$15.00

House-made sausage, roasted mushrooms, truffle alfredo, parmesan

Zucchini Noodle Primavera

Zucchini Noodle Primavera

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, roasted tomatoes, pine nuts, basil, kalamata olives, ricotta cheese

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00

House-made slow cooked ragu sauce, shaved parmesan, basil

Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.75

Shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.75

Arugula, spinach, almonds, cucumber, avocado, apple, golden raisins, citrus honey vinaigrette

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$11.25

Spinach, romaine, blue cheese, walnuts, apple, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.25

Toasted hazelnuts, grapefruit, goat cheese, arugula, citrus honey vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.25

Dates, blue cheese, pancetta, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.25

Toasted sunflower seeds, orange supremes, shaved parmesan

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.50

Mascarpone, ricotta, chocolate syrup and caramel sauce

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.50

Heath nut crunch, chocolate, caramel drizzle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton, CO 80127

Directions

