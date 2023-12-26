Yampa Sandwich Co. - Jefferson Marketplace Denver/Ken Caryl - 8174 S Kipling Pkwy
8174 South Kipling Parkway
B130
Littleton, CO 80127
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Hot Sandwiches
- Ridgeline$8.00+
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo on baguette
- Pilgrim$7.25+
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo on sourdough
- Cuban$11.49
Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo and yellow mustard on baguette
- Summit$7.75+
Black forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and chipotle mayo on baguette
- Grand$13.49
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo and red wine vinaigrette on baguette
- Italian Beef$13.49
Roast beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion and garlic mayo on baguette with au jus
- Pastrami Reuben$8.75+
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss and russian dressing on light rye
- Sherpa$7.00+
Roasted eggplant, asiago, roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo on baguette
- Pork Carnitas Torta$13.29
Slow roasted pork carnitas, chipotle mayo, cilantro crema, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce and queso asadero on baguette with a side of tomatillo salsa
- Short Rib Bánh Mì$15.49
Braised beef short rib, asian pepper sauce, cilantro, pickled carrot, jalapeño and radish sprouts on baguette
Cold Sandwiches
- Turkey Trailhead$7.25+
Roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce and honey dijon mustard on whole wheat
- Bushwacker$7.00+
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda and romaine lettuce on whole wheat
- Dolomite$11.79
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce and red wine vinaigrette on baguette
- Expedition$8.00+
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce and chipotle mayo on sourdough
- Fourteener$7.75+
Roast beef, gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce and horseradish mayo on baguette
- Lost Creek$7.25+
All white albacore tuna salad, swiss, avocado, tomato and field greens on whole wheat
- Hot Springs$7.00+
Avocado, tomato, red onion, english cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre and red wine vinaigrette on whole wheat
Build Your Own
- BYO Vegetarian$5.50+
Build your own veggie sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Turkey$7.00+
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Ham$7.00+
Build your own ham sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pulled Pork$7.00+Out of stock
Build your own pulled pork sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Prosciutto$7.50+
Build your own prosciutto sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Genoa Salami$7.50+
Build your own salami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Capocollo$7.50+
Build your own capocollo sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Chicken Breast$7.50+
Build your own chicken sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Tuna Salad$7.50+
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Curry Chicken Salad$7.50+
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Roast Beef$7.75+
Build your own roast beef sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pastrami$8.00+
Build your own pastrami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Salads
- Green Greek Salad$7.50+
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing
- Yampa Cobb Salad$8.00+
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
- Golden Beet Crunch Salad$8.00+
Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing