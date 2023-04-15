Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoner's Pizza Joint Littleton, CO

No reviews yet

7456 South Simms Street

Littleton, CO 80127

NATION WIDE SPECIALS

STONERS SNACK ATTACK

STONERS SNACK ATTACK

$14.99

Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.

STONERS SUPER DEAL

STONERS SUPER DEAL

$29.99

Get two large 14" specialties

Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

$10.99

Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.

2 Really Big

2 Really Big

$38.99

2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!

The Blazer

The Blazer

$23.99

Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.

Your Store Specials

It's a ParTay

It's a ParTay

$49.99

Two large 14' two topping pizzas, garlic knots, 12 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.

Stoners Satisfied

Stoners Satisfied

$44.99

Two large 14' unlimited toppings each, 10 wings, 6 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.

Stoners Biggest Deal

Stoners Biggest Deal

$109.99

4 large 14, unlimited topping pizzas, 20 wings, large cheesesticks, order of breadsticks, choice of 2 desserts and 4 two liters.

Insane Munchies

Insane Munchies

$15.99

5 wings, garlic knots, 6 cookies and your choice of a soda.

Family of 4

Family of 4

$45.99

Large 14' specialty pizza, 20 wings, cinnamon rolls, garlic knots, and your choice of a 2 liter.

Munchies

Small Cheese Stixs

Small Cheese Stixs

$6.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Large Cheese stixs

Large Cheese stixs

$8.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Order of Breadsticks

Order of Breadsticks

$4.99

Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Pep-N-Rollie

Pep-N-Rollie

$5.99

Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

2 Breadsticks

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Small 10" Pizzas

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$8.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Small Traditional Cheese

Small Traditional Cheese

$8.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Small Nice to Meat You

Small Nice to Meat You

$13.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small No Brainer Deluxe

Small No Brainer Deluxe

$12.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$11.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$11.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Taco

Small Taco

$10.99

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Small Italian Steak

Small Italian Steak

$13.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Large Pizzas 14"

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$13.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Large Traditional Cheese

Large Traditional Cheese

$13.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$14.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Large Nice to Meat You

Large Nice to Meat You

$17.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large No Brainer Deluxe

Large No Brainer Deluxe

$16.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Taco

Large Taco

$14.99

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Large Italian Steak

Large Italian Steak

$16.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Pizzas 18"

Really Big Build Your Own

Really Big Build Your Own

$18.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Really Big Traditional Cheese

Really Big Traditional Cheese

$18.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Pepperoni

Really Big Pepperoni

$19.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Really Big Nice to Meat You

Really Big Nice to Meat You

$23.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big No Brainer Deluxe

Really Big No Brainer Deluxe

$22.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Buffalo Chicken

Really Big Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Really Big BBQ Chicken

Really Big BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Veggie

Really Big Veggie

$21.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Hawaiian

Really Big Hawaiian

$21.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Taco

Really Big Taco

$19.99

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Really Big Italian Steak

Really Big Italian Steak

$19.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Jumbo Wings

5 Wing

5 Wing

$7.99

5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your

10 Wing

10 Wing

$14.99

10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!

5 Boneless Nugz

5 Boneless Nugz

$6.99

5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.

10 Boneless Nugz

10 Boneless Nugz

$13.99

10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$9.99

Smoked chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.

Love & Meatballs

Love & Meatballs

$9.99

Meatballs smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.

Italian Steak Sandwich

Italian Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.

Stromboli/Calzone

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$8.99

Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$10.99

Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.99

Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Quality Greens

House Salad

Sweet Stuff

Sweet Sticks

Sweet Sticks

$4.99

Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.

Cheesecake Stromboli

Cheesecake Stromboli

$5.99

A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

A slice of New York-style cheesecake!

Fudged Over Brownie

Fudged Over Brownie

$5.99

A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.

Dressings

Sodas..

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
The BEST Pizza in Rincon, Ga.!

7456 South Simms Street, Littleton, CO 80127

