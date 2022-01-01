Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant imageView gallery

111 West Avenita Palizada

San Clemente, CA 92672

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Plain Naan

Appetizers

Samosa

$6.50

Veg. Pakoras

$8.50

Onion Bhaji

$7.50

Mixed Veg. Appetizer

$13.50

Mixed Non-Veg. Appetizer

$15.50

Soup & Salad

Dal Soup

$6.50

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.50

Tamatar Ka Shorba

$6.50

Green Salad

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$14.50

Indian Bread

Plain Naan

$4.50

Garlic Naan

$5.50

Onion Kulcha

$7.50

Onion Kulcha

$8.50

Keehma Naan

$9.50

Tandoori Roti

$3.50

Aloo Paratha

$6.50

Cheese Naan

$8.50

Rice Dishes

Basmati Rice

$7.50

Vegetable Biryani

$16.50

Chicken Biryani

$19.50

Lamb Biryani

$24.50

Goat Biryani

$25.50

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.50

Chicken Curry

$18.50

Butter Chicken

$19.50

Chicken Korma

$18.50

Chicken Vindalu

$18.50

Chicken Saag

$18.50

Lamb Dishes

Lamb Tikka Masala

$22.50

Lamb Curry

$21.50

Lamb Korma

$22.50

Lamb Saag

$20.50

Lamb Vindalu

$22.50

Beef Dishes

Beef Curry

$20.50

Beef Vindalu

$20.50

Beef Chili Fry

$21.50

Beef Tikka masala

$22.50

Vegetarian Dishes

Aloo Ghobi

$16.50

Channa Masala

$15.50

Yellow Tadka Dal

$15.50

Dal Makhani

$15.50

Vegetable Korma

$16.50

Smoked Eggplant

$18.50

Bhindi Masala (Okra)

$18.50

Palak Paneer

$18.50

Malai Kofta

$18.50

Paneer Tikka Masala

$19.50

Roasted Grill ~Tandoori~

Chicken Tikka

$19.50

Tandoori Chicken

$17.50

Fish Tikka

$22.50

Lamb Chops

$35.50

Tandoori Prawns

$25.50

Family Platter

$69.50

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$25.50

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$22.50

Hot-N-Chili Chef Specialities

Fish Karahi

$28.50

Chicken Karahi

$26.50

Lamb Karahi

$28.50

Beef Karahi

$27.50

Goat Karahi

$29.50

Golden Fried Calamari

$26.50

Paneer karahi

$29.50

Veg karahi

$25.50

Seafood Special

Goan fish Curry

$22.50

Fish Tikka Masala

$22.50

Shrimp Curry

$24.50

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$24.50

Extras

Mango Chutney

$5.50

Mixed Indian Pickles

$5.50

Raita

$4.50

Masala Sauce

$9.50

Hot&Chill Sauce

$5.50

Pappad

$3.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$6.50

Kheer

$7.50

Rasmalai

$7.50

Carrot Halwa

$6.50

Lunch Special

Non Veg Lunch Special

$16.50

Vegi Lunch Special

$15.50

Buffet

Buffet

$19.50

Beverages

Coffee

$5.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

India Tea

$5.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Salti Lassi

$5.50

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

Water

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

111 West Avenita Palizada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery
Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant image

