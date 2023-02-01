Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop

No reviews yet

1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard

Charleston, SC 29407

Order Again

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

Cheeseburger, Pickles, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato & Comeback Sauce.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.49

Double the Beef, Double the Cheese, Double the Fun. American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato & Comeback Sauce

BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$6.99

Best of both worlds. Cheeseburger, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Grilled Onions & Hugh-Baby’s BBQ Sauce,

SHROOM & SWISS BURGER

SHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$6.99

Swiss Cheese, Smoked Mushrooms, Yellow Mustard & Mayo

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$7.99

House-made daily, starring Smoked Black Beans, Smoked Mushrooms, and Cashews with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Comeback Sauce *contains eggs and nuts

HAMBURGER

$5.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.89

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$9.49

BBQ SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$5.49

Cole Slaw, Hugh-Baby’s BBQ Sauce

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

$7.29

Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$4.99

Smoked Bologna sliced, fried on the griddle, served with Yellow Mustard, Pickle, and Onion

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$7.99
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

Crispy, hand-breaded Fried Chicken Thigh topped with Pickles & Comeback Sauce

HOT DOGS

BALL PARK DOG

BALL PARK DOG

$3.29

Sweet Relish & Yellow Mustard

CHILI CHEESE DOG

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$5.29

Chili Sauce, Chopped Onions, Yellow Mustard & American Cheese

PICKWICK DOG

$4.29

Grilled Onions and Jalapeños, Yellow Mustard, Mayo, Hugh-Baby’s BBQ Sauce

SLAW DOG

$4.29

Cole Slaw, Chopped Onions, Yellow Mustard & Chili Sauce

FRIES

FRIES

$2.59

Cut Fresh Today & Cooked to Order

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$3.79

Topped with American Cheese and Chili Sauce

EXTRAS

Extra Comeback Sauce

$0.25

Extra Hugh-Babys BBQ

$0.25

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.25

Large Soda

Lg Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Lg Coke

$2.99

Lg Coke Zero

$2.99

Lg Diet Coke

$2.99

Lg Lemonade

$3.99

Lg Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Lg Powerade Mt. Blast

$2.99

Lg Sprite

$2.99

Lg Water

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.99

Regular Soda

Reg Barq's Root Beer

$2.29

Reg Coke

$2.29

Reg Coke Zero

$2.29

Reg Diet Coke

$2.29

Reg Lemonade

$3.49

Reg Mr. Pibb

$2.29

Reg Powerade

$2.29

Reg Sprite

$2.29

Water Cup

Kids Drink

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.29

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Bottle Water

$2.99

MILKSHAKES

REGULAR SHAKES

REGULAR SHAKES

$4.99

16oz House-made. Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry

LARGE SHAKES

LARGE SHAKES

$5.99

20oz House-made. Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Beloved Southern burger & barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm hospitality.

