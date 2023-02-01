Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Beloved Southern burger & barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm hospitality.
Location
1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29407
Gallery
