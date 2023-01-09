Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

review star

No reviews yet

1668 Old Towne Rd

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
*North Atlantic Salmon Entrée
Tommy Texas Cheese Fries

Appetizers

Tommy Texas Cheese Fries

$8.95

Fried potato wedges, Applewood smoked bacon, mixed cheese, ranch dressing

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

Sesame crusted, wasabi cream sauce, teriyaki, seaweed salad, pickled ginger

Tbonz Big City Nachos-Chicken

$13.95

Tortilla chips, roasted chicken, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, queso, sour cream, jalapenos

Tbonz Big City Nacho-Ground Beef

$13.95

Tbonz Big City Nacho-Shaved Steak

$16.95

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Buttermilk brined, Tabasco honey-maple syrup

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$13.95

Spinach, mixed cheese, tomato, grilled bread

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Sweet thai duck sauce

Crispy Calamari

$12.95

Sriracha-lime aioli

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.95

Fried shrimp, celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing Choice of sauce: Buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo fire

Steakhouse 'Shrooms

$7.95

Beer battered, ranch dressing

Lowcountry Fried Pickles

$6.95

dill pickle chips, ranch dressing

World Famous Chicken Wings -10

$15.95

Traditional or double fried Choice of sauce: buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo fire, BBQ, teriyaki Celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

World Famous Chicken Wings -6

$8.95

Traditional or double fried Choice of sauce: buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo fire, BBQ, teriyaki Celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Creamy melted cheese with tortilla chips

Soups

She Crab Cup

$7.95

She Crab Bowl

$9.95

Texas Chili Cup

$4.95

Texas Chili Bowl

$6.95

Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$8.95

Tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot, mixed cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Entrée Salads

Butcher Block Steak Salad

$14.95

Dry rubbed sliced sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Diced chicken, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.95

Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing

Most Excellent Burgers

Tbonz Double Patty Burger

$12.95

Two 4oz patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce

Classic Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Steakhouse Burger

$12.95

Sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, Mark & Jerry’s most excellent steak sauce

Sandwiches

Market Street Chicken & Shrimp Sandwich

$12.95

Chipotle pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato

Tbonz Texas Melt Sandwich

$15.95

Blackened prime rib, sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, au jus

Fish Market Sandwich

$12.95

Fried cod, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauc

Philly Steak Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Steak, sautéed peppers & onions, Monterey jack cheese

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, Monterey jack cheese

Seasame Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Wasabi mayo, teriyaki, seaweed salad, pickled ginger

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Mixed with honey, raisins, pecan, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, texas toast

Tacos

Taco Platter

$12.95

Choice of two tacos on flour tortillas with black beans and rice

The Real American Taco

$4.95

Ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, secret sauce

Baja Grilled Fish Taco

$4.95

Grilled cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, baja sauce

Roasted Chicken Taco

$4.95

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers & Onions Quesadilla

$11.95

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Grilled Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions Quesadilla

$11.95

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Grilled Shrimp & Black Beans Quesadilla

$11.95

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Signature Steak Board

We proudly serve Certified Angus Beef® brand to provide you with the highest quality beef available. A cut above USDA Prime, Choice and Select. Ten strict standards set the brand apart. Served with freshly baked bread, house salad or Caesar salad and a choice of one side

*6oz Dry Rub Sirloin

$18.95

*10oz Dry Rub Sirloin

$21.95

*8oz Filet Mignon

$28.95

*12oz New York Strip

$25.95

*12oz Prime Rib

$27.95

*18oz Tbone

$30.95

*12oz Ribeye

$27.95

*12oz Drunken Ribeye

$28.95

Gill & Grill Combos

Served with freshly baked bread, house salad or Caesar salad and a choice of one side

*6oz Sirloin with Crab & Shrimp Florentine

$20.95

Dry Rub Sirloin topped with Shrimp, Crab & Spinach Cream Sauc

*10oz Sirloin with Crab & Shrimp Florentine

$24.95

Dry Rub Sirloin topped with Shrimp, Crab & Spinach Cream Sauc

*Ribeye & Coconut Shrimp

$30.95

12oz Ribeye, Sweet Thai duck sauce

House Specialties

Market Street Chicken & Shrimp Entrée

$18.95

Grilled chicken breasts, baby shrimp, chipotle pepper sauce, yukon mashed potatoes, flash fried brussels sprouts

Baby Back Ribs-Half Rack Entrée

$17.95

Southern slaw, seasoned fries

Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack Entrée

$25.95

Southern slaw, seasoned fries

*10oz Chop Steak Entrée

$15.95

Sautéed mushrooms & onions, yukon mashed potatoes

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Entrée

$20.95

Our original Pearlz seafood breader, cocktail sauce, seasoned fries, southern slaw

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Entrée

$20.95

Cocktail sauce, seasoned fries, southern slaw

*North Atlantic Salmon Entrée

$20.95

Bourbon glazed, seasonal vegetable, rice pilaf

Fish & Chips Entrée

$18.95

Beer battered cod, Old Bay tartar sauce, seasoned fries, southern slaw

Sides

Baked Sweet Potato w/ Honey Butter

$3.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Black Beans and Rice

$3.95

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Idaho Baked Potato

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$3.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.95

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Southern Slaw

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Tommy Fry Side

$4.95

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

5 Fried Shrimp

$7.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

DS - Side Special

$4.99

Add Ons

Loaf of Freshly Baked Bread

$1.95

Salad Dressing

Sauce

Applewood Smoked Bacon Slice

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Chopped Egg

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$0.50

Cheese

Add Proteins

Salad Dressing Extra

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Desserts

Mountain of Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00

The name says it all. 2 layers, chocolate buttercream icing

Coconut Cream Cake Slice

$7.00

2 layers, Creamy coconut filling, buttercream icicing, toasted coconut

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

One of our most popular cakes. 2 layers, enhanced with cocoa powder, cream cheese icing

Tollhouse Pie Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Kaminksy's signature pie. Cookie dough, pecans, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, served warm

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Vanilla bean ice cream

Tea/Coffee/Water

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Soda/Red Bull

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Red Bull Reg

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Juice/Milk

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Gluten Friendly Appetizer

GF Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

Gluten Friendly Salads

GF House Salad

$7.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot, mixed cheese, croutons

GF Caesar Salad

$6.95

Parmesan cheese

GF Butcher Block Steak Salad

$14.95

Dry rubbed sliced sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

GF Cobb Salad

$14.95

Diced chicken, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

GF Chopped Salad

$12.95

Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing

Gluten Friendly Sandwiches

GF Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Wasabi mayo, pickled ginger, gluten free bun

GF Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Mixed with honey, raisins, pecan, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, gluten free bun

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, gluten free bun

Gluten Friendly Bugers

GF Tbonz Double Patty Burger

$12.95

GF Classic Burger

$12.95

GF Signature Steak Board

GF *6oz Dry Rub Sirloin

$18.95

GF *10oz Dry Rub Sirloin

$21.95

GF *8oz Filet Mignon

$28.95

GF *12oz New York Strip

$25.95

GF *12oz Prime Rib

$27.95

GF *18oz Tbone

$30.95

GF *12oz Ribeye

$27.95

GF *12oz Drunken Ribeye

$28.95

GF House Specialties

GF Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Entrée

$20.95

cocktail sauce, yukon mashed potatoes, southern slaw

GF North Atlantic Salmon

$20.95

Bourbon glazed, seasonal vegetable, rice pilaf

GF Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.95

Grilled chicken breasts, steamed brussels sprouts & Idaho baked potato

GF Sides

Southern Slaw

$3.95

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Idaho Baked Potato

$3.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.95

Baked Sweet Potato w/ Honey Butter

$3.95

Steamed Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
As the original Homegrown Hospitality Group concept, TBonz Gill & Grill continues to set the standard for serving fresh, quality fare that leaves customers fulfilled. For more than two decades, TBonz has provided a relaxed dining atmosphere, seasonally fresh cuisine and excellence in service. TBonz boasts an award-winning selection of Homegrown Ales and plenty of family-friendly options to please any palate. Proudly serving Certified Angus Beef ® steaks and burgers to provide you with the highest quality beef available. A cut above USDA Prime, Choice and Select, 10 strict standards set the brand apart. The secret to the Certified Angus Beef's ® outstanding flavor is marbling—the little, white flecks within the meat that ensure every bite is flavorful and juicy. Since its start in 1978, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand has required Angus beef to meet a long list of standards for flavor, tenderness and juiciness. You’ll taste the difference in every juicy, tender and flavorful bite.

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407

