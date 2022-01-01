American
Greek
Iron Gate
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A native of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chef Anthony Chittum has earned a reputation not only for his cooking, but also for his commitment to sourcing from a network of local farmers, watermen & food artisans. Chittum and his team draw inspiration from the cuisines of Greece, Sicily, Sardinia & Southern Italy.
Location
1734 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant