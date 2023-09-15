Food

Appetizers

Tostones

$8.00

Twice Fried Green Plantains, Salt, Garlic Mojo, Cilantro Aioli

Empanadas

$15.00

Choose any 3 Beef (picadillo), Chicken (picadillo), or Pernil, Garlic or Cilantro Aioli

Carne Frita

$13.00

Pork, or Chicken pieces seasoned w/abodo and deep fried, Cilantro or Garlic Aioli

Salad

Tomato & Avocado

$10.00

Hot House Tomatos and Avocado, Fresh orange and Lemon Juice, Fresh mint, Sofrito

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Mixed Greens, pickled red onions, parmesan cheese, Honey-Lemon Vinaigrette

Lydia's Potato Salad

$5.00

Potatoes, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onion, Mayo, Tomato, Egg, Spicy Mustard

Sandwiches

Cubano

$18.00

Pernil, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Dijon Aioli

Pernil

$15.00

Pernil, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Garlic Aioli

Veggie

$15.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veggie, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Garlic Aioli

Bowls

Guisado

$14.00

Stewed Chicken or Beef, White Rice, Tostones

Veggie Guisado

$8.00

Garbanzo Beans, White Rice, Tostones

Arroz con Gandules

$10.00

Yellow rice, pigeon peas, Onions, bell peppers, Tostones

Rice and Beans

$9.00

White Rice, Pinto Beans, Tostones

Kids

Rice & Chicken

$7.00

White Rice, Chicken

Hamburger

$6.00

Plain Hamburger

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Tostone - 1 singular tostone

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Garlic aioli

$0.50

Cilantro aioli

$0.50

Garlic mojo

$0.50

Empanada

$5.00

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Starry

$4.00Out of stock

Yachak Passionfruit

$4.00

Yachak Mint

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Bubly Lime

$4.00

Bubly Blackberry

$4.00

Bubly Grapefruit

$4.00

Misc

Chocolate Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$4.00

Iced Tea Sweetened

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Batch Brew

$2.00