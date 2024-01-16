- Home
Japango FTC
No reviews yet
125 South College Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80524
SUSHI
Features
- Branzino 2pc Nigiri$8.00
- Ishidai 2pc Nigiri$9.00
- Shima Aji 2pc nigiri$7.50
Tempura Asparagus, Tamago, Thai Chili Aioli, Avocado & Cucumber. Topped with White Tuna, Sweet Chili Sauce, Citrus Trio Zest & Microgreens
- Madai - sea bream$7.50
- Copper River Salmon 2pc$25.00
- New Zealand King Salmon 2pc$12.50
- Wild Salmon 2pc$16.00
Sockeye
- Otoro 2pc$20.00
2pc Fatty Tuna
- Wagyu 2pc$14.00
with fried garlic + spicy garlic soy
- Wagyu 5pc sashimi$28.00
with fried garlic, kaiware + spicy garlic sauce
- Ocean Trout 5pc$19.50
Steelhead sashimi with black pearl caviar and yuzu dressing
- Mount Yari$17.50Out of stock
Pickled Eggplant, Sweet Potato Tempura & Cucumber are topped with Cinnamon Spiced Avocado, Pumpkin Puree, and a Balsamic Reduction
- Thin Mint Truffle Troop 6000 (each)$3.00
Mint Chocolate Truffle Rolled in Thin mints purchased from Troop 6000, a Girl Scout Troop made up entirely of girls in the homeless shelter system
- Yuzu Sherbet$7.25
- Maria Gomez Vino Branco$13.00+
- Bodillard Vignobles Gamay$14.00+
- Aguijon de Abeja Malbec$14.00+
- Ama No To Namazake$14.00+
- Rihaku "Origin of Purity"$0+
Sashimi Apps
- Hamachi Jalapeno$19.50
yellowtail sashimi + jalapeno, cilantro and yuzu soy (6pc)
- Hamachi Carpaccio$20.00
yellowtail sashimi + ponzu, plum and scallion (6pc)
- Tuna Tataki Sashimi$20.00
garlic butter seared tuna + ponzu and scallion (6pc)
- Chefs Choice New Style$30.00
chefs selection of four different fish seared with sesame oil + yuzu soy, ginger and chive
- Tuna Poke$16.00
chunks of tuna with onion, seaweed, avocado + house poke sauce
- Wagyu 5pc sashimi$28.00
with fried garlic, kaiware + spicy garlic sauce
