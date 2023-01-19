A map showing the location of Juans Taqueria New 1220 Richmond Road Unit DView gallery

Juans Taqueria New 1220 Richmond Road Unit D

review star

No reviews yet

1220 Richmond Road Unit D

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Order Again

Entries

Papa Loca

$14.00

Crazy bits of potato stuffed with any meat of your choice, peppers, onions, cheese and topped with pico and salsa. Served with tortillas.

Empanadas De Birria

$14.00

3 beef birria empanadas served with consume "ajuga" and hot salsa on the side.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Crispy fried wings in hot or mild buffalo sauce served with ranch or blue cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Crispy French fries covered in queso and carne asada. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$14.00

Choice of any two meats. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream and pickled onions.

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken and beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Tortas, Mexican Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño and mayo

Sonora Dog

$12.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, with salsa posada and mustard. Side of french fries.

Fresh Guacamole

$13.00

Taquitos fritos

$14.00

4 Fried taquitos with your choice of shredded chicken or barrio. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Seafood

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Coctel De Camarón Sinaloa Style

$20.00

Quesadillas

Quesabirria

$16.00

Beef barrio with cheese, cilantro and onions.

Texas Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomato, bbq sauce.

Quesadilla La Gringa

$14.00

Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions and peppers, cheese.

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Your choice of steak, chicken or pork carnitas with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and slaw.

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Grilled chicken or beef with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, pico and cheese.

Burrito Asado

$18.00

Grilled burrito stuffed with carnitas, chicken, beef, beans, queso, rice and pico. Topped with even more queso.

Burrito California

$14.00

Large tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico, lettuce and sour cream.

Burrito San jose

$14.00

One big burrito stuffed with our homemade chorizo, grilled chicken, beans and rice. Topped with queso sauce and pico de gallo.

The Big Juan

$39.00

A five pound burrito with beans, rice, grilled chicken, pork and steak. Topped with pico, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

El Mero Mero Burrito

$19.00

12 inch tortilla stuffed with carnitas, grilled onions and tomatoes. Topped with shrimp, avocado, chipotle queso sauce, sour cream and avocado.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Grilled veggies, beans, rice, pic and cheese. Topped with salsa verde, queso and sour cream.

Dos Amigos

$16.00

One fried chimichanga and one beef burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and queso. Served with rice and beans.

Los Tacos (all tacos served with cilantro, onions, red and green salsa)

Taco chupes "fried shrimp taco"

$5.00

Taco de chicharron prensado

$5.00

Taco de Chorizo

$4.00

Taco de Carne Asada

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00

Taco Al Pastor (Marinated pork)

$4.00

Taco De Carnitas (Braised pork)

$4.00

Taco de Lengua (Beef Tongue)

$5.00

Taco de Tripa (beef intestines)

$5.00

Taco De Birria (Braised beef and cheese)

$5.00

Taco Supremo

$7.00

Beans, cheese, stuffed with your choice of meat, guacamole and salsa.

Taco Gobernador

$5.00

Shrimp, cheese, mushroom, green pepper and onions.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Fried fish with our special slaw, tomatoes and salsa rosada.

Smoked Brisket Taco

$5.00

With flour tortilla and cole slaw.

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Hot Chicken Taco

$6.00

Nashville style fried chicken topped with slaw and pickled jalapeño.

Tacos de Papa

$12.00

Order of 4 fried tacos stuffed with potato, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

3 Grilled veggie tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and salsa.

Gordita

$6.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat and cheese. Choose from carne asada, barrio, al pastor, lingua

More to Eat

Pollo Cancun

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped grilled veggies and queso. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Arroz con Pollo

$15.00

Our special marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice topped with our nearly famous cheese sauce.

Chimichanga

$15.00

Filled with choice of beef tips or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, queso and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled chicken or steak, peppers and onions served with beans or rice, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and tortillas.

Nellie's Burger

$8.00+

Lettuce, onions, tomato and special salsa. Served with french fries.

Sides

Street Corn

$7.00

Tamales (1)

$5.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Mexican rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Sour Cream

$4.00

Esquite Mex

$9.00

Chicken

$7.00

Steak

$7.00

Side Jalapenos

$4.00

Side Chimichanga

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Beef Burrito and Taco

$6.99

Taco, rice and beans.

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$6.99

Mac & Cheese and Quesadilla

$6.99

Margaritas

Juan's Classic Margaritas

$9.00

Frozen or on the rocks. Available in lime, peach, strawberry , mango

Gold Margarita

$16.00

12 oz. Margarita with Jose Cuervo and Grand Gala.

Cantarito

$12.00

Tequila, citrus juices and salt served in a clay cup known as "Cantarito" to keep the cold.

Gold Jumbo Margarita

$16.00

19 oz. Margarita with Jose Cuervo, Grand Marnier, lime juice, agave nectar

Margarita con Moscas

$15.00

Tequila traditional, Kahlua, Cold Brew Cafe Azteka, lime juice, coffee beans

Sandia Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Espolon Blanco, choice of Cointreau or Gran Marnier, watermelon syrup, lime juice, Tajin spiced rim.

Serrano Margarita

$14.00

7 Leguas Reposado, Spicy Serrano Pepper, lime juice, agave nectar

Margaveza

$15.00

Lime House Margarita, paired with baby Corona

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Casamigos, Fresh Lime, Organic Agave Nectar, Tajin spiced rim

Jumbo Margarita

$13.00

Blue Margarita

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$20.00

Cactus Margarita

$14.00

Soft Serve Margarita

$10.00

Drinks from the Cantina

Mexican Trash Can

$15.00

Tequila, vodka, rum, gin, blue curaçao and a can of Rich Energy

Horchata Martini

$11.00

Rumchata and fireball

Tropical Trash Can

$15.00

Dark rum, light rum, pineapple and orange juice, and Tropical Red Bull

Porn Star Martini

$13.00

Vodka, passion fruit nectar and St. Germain

Mojito

$11.00

The original mojito with rum, mint, lemon and sugar

Signature Cocktails

Naked and Famous

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal, Aperol, green Chartreuse, lime juice

Paloma Cadillac

$19.00

Tequila Patron Silver, lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, salt rim

Passiflora Mezcal

$16.00

Mezcal los Amantes, Maracuya pulp, ancho reyes, mint syrup

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, sparkling wine, sparkling water, orange slice

Agave Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, Tequila Blanco, sparkling wine, sparkling water, orange slice

Negroni

$14.00

Campari, Gin, red Vermout, orange slice

Jorge Negrete

$14.00

El Silencio Espadin Mezcal, Campari, red Vermout, orange slice with Sal de Gusano side.

Juan's and Tonic

$15.00

A classic gin & tonic with Juan's touch

Angry Cucumber

$12.00

Beefeater Pink, berries (the cucumber is angry because he was not invited to the cocktail)

Como La Flor

$14.00

Roku Gin, rose infusion, rose petals

Ricky Martini

$15.00

Tequila Patron Reposado, Cointreau, lime juice, natural syrup, olives

El Tarugo

$13.00

9mezcal margarita with tamarindo) El Silencio Espadin Mezcal, Tamarind pulp

Michelada

$9.00

Mexican Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Presidente

$4.75

XX Beer

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Estrella

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tequilas

Patron

$12.00+

Don Julio

$11.00+

Jose Cuervo

$9.00+

Hornitos

$9.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

1800 Silver

$9.00+

Herradura

$10.00+

Cabo Wabo

$9.00+

Milagros

$9.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Hussong'Smr

$8.00

Lunazul

$9.00+

Los Amantes Mezcal

$9.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00

Terramara

$9.00+

Casa Amigos

$10.00+

Tres Agave

$9.00

Monte Lobos Mezcal

$9.00

Non Alcoholic

Jarritos

$4.50

Water

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$8.50

Soda

$3.00

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Db Vienna Lager

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bold Rock

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Superb ipa

$5.00

Rum

Well rum

$5.00

Bancaria

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Capitán Mogan

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$8.50

Adsolut

$9.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.50

Citron Mandarina

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick

$9.50

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$4.00

El Delicioso

$5.00

Milkshakes

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1220 Richmond Road Unit D, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

