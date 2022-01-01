Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kihon - Naples Island

review star

No reviews yet

5662 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Tuna Tataki

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Crispy silken tofu in soy/dashi broth

Albacore with Crispy Onions

$17.00

Seared spicy albacore with crispy shredded onions

Asparagus

$10.00

Sauteed in soy and sake

Baked New Zealand Mussels

$11.00

Dynamite sauce

Black Cod Saikyo Yaki

$15.00

Grilled miso marinated black cod

Braised Short Ribs

$17.00

Finished on the grill with jalapeno miso

Calamari Tempura

$12.00

Crisp, light batter

Ceviche

$14.00

Strips of tuna, yellowtail, salmon whitefish, octopus, yuzu ponzu

Edamame Spicy Garlic

$7.00

Sauteed in garlic and spices

Edamame Steamed

$4.00

Lightly salted

Garlic Albacore

$17.00

Garlic butter soy with truffle oil

Gyoza

$10.00

Pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Mixed Japanese Mushrooms

$13.00

Steamed and served in a foil wrap

Nasu Miso

$8.50

Miso glazed Japanese eggplant

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Tossed in a creamy spicy sauce

Sake Kama

$16.00

Grilled salmon collar

Salmon with Crispy Spinach

$17.00

Lightly seared with crispy baby spinach

Shishito

$8.00

Sauteed Japanese twist peppers

Smoked Octopus Carpaccio

$17.00

Lemon oil, yuzu pepper and spices

Soba

$11.00

Cold buchwheat noodles served with dashi/soy dipping sauce

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$13.00

Pan grilled rice cubes topped with spicy tuna

Tempura Mixed

$12.00

Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

Tempura Vegetables

$11.00

Tori Kara Age

$11.00

Crispy chicken in ginger/soy marinade

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared tuna with ponzu / sumiso

Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno

$17.00

With zesty ponzu

Nigiri Sushi

Albacore Belly Sushi

$7.00

2pc

Albacore Sushi

$6.50

2pc

Amberjack Sushi (Kanpachi)

$9.00

2pc

Black Sea Bream Sushi (Kurodai)

$8.00

2pc

Bluefin Tuna (Marinated) Sushi (Zuke)

$9.50

2pc

Bluefin Tuna Sushi (Hon-Maguro)

$9.00

2pc

Bluefin Tuna Tasting (Sushi)

$33.00

2pc

Chutoro Sushi

$12.50

2pc

Eel - Fresh Water Sushi (Unagi)

$6.50

2pc

Egg Sushi (Tamago)

$6.00

2pc

Golden Eye Snapper Sushi (Kinmedai)

$10.00

2pc

Halibut Fin Sushi (Engawa)

$8.00

2pc

Halibut Sushi (Hirame)

$7.00

2pc

Japanese Blue Mackerel Sushi (Saba)

$8.00

2pc

Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)

$7.00

2pc

Miyazaki Wagyu Sushi

$20.00

2pc

Monkfish Liver Sushi (Ankimo)

$7.50

2pc

Negitoro Sushi

$14.00

2pc

NZ King Salmon Sushi

$9.50

2pc

Octopus Sushi (Tako)

$6.50

2pc

Orange Clam Sushi (Aoyagi)

Out of stock

2pc

Red Snapper Sushi (Madai)

$7.00

2pc

Rosy Sea Bass Sushi (Akamutsu)

$16.00Out of stock

2pc

Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.50

2pc

Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

$7.00

2pc

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

2pc

Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)

$18.00

2pc

Shrimp Boat Sushi

$10.00

2pc

Shrimp Sushi (Ebi)

$5.50

2pc

Smelt Roe Sushi (Masago)

$5.50

2pc

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.50Out of stock

Snow Crab Sushi

$8.00

2pc

Spanish Mackerel Sushi (Aji)

$8.00

2pc

Squid Sushi (Ika)

$5.50

2pc

Striped Jack Sushi (Shima Aji)

$8.00Out of stock

2pc

Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

$8.50

2pc

Toro Sushi

$14.50

2pc

Toro Tasting Sushi

$34.00

2pc

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.50

2pc

Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

$7.00

2pc

Sockeye Salmon Sushi

$9.00

2pc

Sashimi

Albacore Belly Sashimi

$16.00

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Amberjack Sashimi (Kanpachi)

$24.00

Black Sea Bream Sashimi (Kurodai)

$20.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (Hon Maguro)

$23.00

Bluefin Tuna Tasting (Sashimi)

$33.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$30.00

Eel - Fresh Water Sashimi (Unagi)

$15.00

Eel - Shirayaki Sashimi (Shirayaki Unagi)

$19.00

Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$10.00

Golden Eye Snapper Sashimi (Kinmedai)

$29.00

Halibut Fin Sashimi (Engawa)

$20.00

Halibut Sashimi (Hirame)

$16.00

Japanese Blue Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$22.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi (Hotate)

$16.00

Miyazaki Wagyu Sashimi

$38.00

Monkfish Liver Sashimi (Ankimo)

$21.00

NZ King Salmon Sashimi

$25.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$15.00

Orange Clam Sashimi (Aoyagi)

Red Snapper Sashimi (Madai)

$16.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

$13.00

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi (Uni)

$34.00

Shrimp Sashimi (Ebi)

$13.00

Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago)

$9.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$19.00

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi (Aji)

$22.00

Squid Sashimi (Ika)

$13.00

Striped Jack Sashimi (Shima Aji)

$23.00Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi (Ama Ebi)

$15.00

Toro Sashimi

$28.00

Toro Tasting Sashimi

$34.00

Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$16.00

Sockeye Salmon Sashimi

$24.00

Cut Rolls

Albacore Cut Roll

$10.00

Albacore, cucumber.

Avocado Cut Roll

$8.00

Baked Crab Cut Roll

$10.00

Snow crab, california mix, dynamite sauce, soy paper.

Blackened Salmon Cut Roll

$13.00

Cajun flavored pan grilled salmon in soy paper.

California Cut Roll

$11.00

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber.

California Snow Crab Cut Roll

$18.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber.

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and sweet sauce.

Creamy Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna roll with soy paper topped with spicy, creamy popcorn shrimp tempura.

Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with tempura flakes and sweet sauce.

Cucumber Cut Roll

$6.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with freshwater eel, avocado and sweet sauce.

The Dude

$14.00

Shredded snow crab, shrimp and spicy tuna in soy paper topped with avocado.

Dungeness Crab Cut Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll with soy paper topped with baked dungeness crab.

Eel / Cucumber Cut Roll

$13.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber.

Futomaki

$16.00

Egg, freshwater eel, kanpyo, cucumber, masago, shrimp.

Jumbo Scallop Cut Roll

$17.00

Kanpyo Cut Roll

$7.00

Sweet simmered gourd.

Maude

$13.00

Eggplant tempura, lettuce, avocado, chili oil in soy paper.

Negihama Cut Roll

$13.00

Chopped yellowtail, green onions.

Negitoro Cut Roll

$15.00

Chopped toro, green onions.

New Naples Roll

$17.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish and avocado wrapped in soy paper and sheet of cucumber.

Nihilist

$3.00

Sushi rice in soy paper.

Philadelphia Cut Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish, shrimp, avocado on California roll.

Salmon Cut Roll

$11.00

Salmon Skin Cut Roll

$12.00

Crispy salmon skin strips, daikon sprouts, pickled burdock root, cucumber, bonito flakes.

Shrimp Cut Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado.

Snow Crab Cut Roll

$14.00

Spicy Albacore Cut Roll

$12.00

Spicy Jumbo Scallop Cut Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon Cut Roll

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp Cut Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll

$14.00

Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll

$13.00

Spider Cut Roll

$15.00

Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber.

Tuna Cut Roll

$12.00

Ume Shiso Cut Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Cut Roll

$11.00

Vegetable Tempura Cut Roll

$12.00

Japanese pumpkin, zuchinni, sweet potato, eggplant.

Walter

$16.00

Crabstick tempura, lettuce, asparagus and avocado topped with spicy albacore and crispy onions.

White Russian

$17.00

Spicy albacore roll topped with seared albacore sashimi drizzled with a creamy caramelized onion sauce.

Yellowtail Cut Roll

$12.00

Hand Rolls

Albacore Hand Roll

$7.00

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$8.50

California Hand Roll

$6.00

California Snow Crab Hand Roll

$10.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.00

Eel / Cucumber Hand Roll

$8.00

Jumbo Scallop Hand Roll

$8.00

Kanpyo Hand Roll

$5.00

Negihama Hand Roll

$8.00

Negitoro Hand Roll

$13.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$8.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Hand Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Jumbo Scallop Hand Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

Spider Hand Roll (2 pc)

$15.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00

Shoyu Ramen

$14.50

Salads

Cucumber Sunomono

$6.50

House Salad

$8.00

Octopus Sunomono

$13.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$16.00

Sashimi Salad

$28.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00

Mushroom Miso Soup

$6.00

Salmon Miso Soup

$7.00

Kids' Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Beef Bowl

$11.00

Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Beer

Asahi Large

$11.00

Echigo Large

$13.00

Kirin Large

$11.00

Orion Large

$11.50

Sapporo Large

$11.00

Asahi Small

$7.00

Kirin Small

$7.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Orion Small

$9.00

Sapporo Small

$7.00

Wine - Bottle

Campagnola Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

La Marca Prosecco 185ml

$17.00

Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$49.00

MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir Bottle

$54.00

Morgadio Albarino Bottle

$47.00

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

Poppy Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Poppy Pinot Noir Bottle

$43.00

Talbot Kali Hart Chardonnay Bottle

$47.00

William Hill Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Domaine Houchart Rose Bottle

$47.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Sake - Bottle

Kikusui 300ml

$25.00

Hakkaisan 300ml

$30.00

Shochikubai Nigori

$15.00

Kikusui 720ml

$50.00

Hakkaisan 720ml

$60.00

Born Gold 720ml

$65.00

Otokoyama 720ml

$60.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 720ml

$89.00

ShoChikuBai Ltd 720ml

$83.00

Kubota Manjyu 720ml

$120.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and izakaya dishes.

Location

5662 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

