- Home
- /
- Vancouver
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek - 1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek 1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
No reviews yet
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101
Vancouver, WA 98685
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Biscuits & Gravy
Scrambles
Meat Lovers Scramble
Three scrambled eggs loaded with ham, bacon and sausage.
Ham Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham.
Turkey & Veggie Scramble
Heart smart. Three scrambled egg whites, moist turkey, mushrooms, spinach, onions and tomatoes.
Southwest Scramble
Three scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, green chiles, avocado and sour cream. Served with salsa.
Joe's Scramble
Four scrambled eggs, spinach, onions, tomatoes, bacon and potatoes topped with parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of biscuit, toast or pancakes.
Waffles
Waffle
Crisp belgian waffle. (no sides)
Belgian Waffle with Strawberries
Crisp belgian waffle topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
Belgian Waffle Combo
Crisp belgian waffle. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Strawberry Waffle Combo
Crisp belgian waffle topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast
Lemon Raspberry French Toast Combo
Thick lemon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
Large fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped in egg batter, grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Almond Crusted French Toast Combo
Thick bread dipped in egg batter, coated with almond cinnamon breading and grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast Combo
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast with Strawberries
Thick bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown. Topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce. (no sides)
Cinnamon Roll French Toast à La Carte
Almond Crusted French Toast à La Carte
French Toast à La Carte
Lemon Raspberry French Toast à La Carte
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake Combo
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Sweet Potato Pancake Combo
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Blueberry Pancake Combo
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
(3) Pancakes with Strawberries
(3) Pancakes
(3) Sweet Potato Pancakes
(3) Blueberry Pancakes
Keep It Simple
Omelets
California Chicken Omelet
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes and jack cheese. Served with your choice of potato and bread side
Cheese Omelet
Bacon Omelet
Ham Omelet
Sausage Omelet
Fajita Chicken Omelet
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with Grilled fajita chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and olives. Topped with jack cheese and salsa
Meat Lovers Omelet
4 eggs omelet style. Stuffed with ham, bacon and sausage. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Kitchen Omelet
Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with Bacon, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and potatoes. Topped with savory sausage gravy.
Southwest Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Heart smart. Four eggs omelet style. Stuffed with all the fresh veggies. Avocado, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and jack cheese.
Breakfast Specialties
Corned Beef Hash
Made from scratch! Corned beef brisket slow cooked until tender.
Harvest Hash
Chopped asparagus, black beans, roasted yellow corn, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, red potatoes, spinach and tomatoes all sautéed together. Topped with cotija cheese, two eggs cooked over medium, warm pico de gallo, sour cream and chopped cilantro. Served with a biscuit, toast or pancakes.
Breakfast Steak
Prepared the way you like it, topped with garlic butter.
Chicken Apple Sausage
Heart smart. Three tender chicken apple sausage links.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast lightly breaded, cooked golden brown and covered with savory sausage gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender beef lightly breaded, cooked golden brown and covered with savory sausage gravy.
Meat Lovers Platter
A platter loaded with all your favorite meats! Ham steak, two strips of bacon and two sausage links or two sausage patties.
Oatmeal & Toast
Heart smart. Topped with nuts and dried fruit. Served with milk and brown sugar. Choice of toast or a biscuit.
Oatmeal
Heart smart. Topped with nuts and dried fruit. Served with milk and brown sugar.
Avocado Toast
Toasted seed lovers bread topped with fresh avocado, diced bacon, diced tomato, parmesan cheese, roughed chopped cilantro and one sliced hard boiled egg. Dusted with salt and pepper blend. Served with hash browns, red potatoes, tater tots or black beans.
2 Egg Breakfast
3 Egg Breakfast
Benedicts
Florentine Benedict
Grilled English muffin topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomato, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Country Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit split in half and topped with sausage patties, two poached eggs and savory sausage gravy.
Avocado Benedict
Grilled English muffin topped with fresh sliced tomato, avocado, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Ham Benedict
Grilled English muffin topped with ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Bacon Benedict
Grilled English muffin topped with bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Tex Mex
Huevos Rancheros
Warm corn tortillas topped with black beans, two eggs over medium, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and chopped cilantro.
Veggie Wrap
Heart smart. Scrambled egg whites, green peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted yellow corn and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Breakfast Tacos
Scramble eggs with black beans and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo on warm corn tortillas topped with cheddar cheese, sliced avocado and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Fresh Salads
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, bell peppers, onions, tortilla strips and pepper jack cheese. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, a hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing.
Apple Avo-Cobb-o Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced apples, roasted yellow corn, black beans, red onion, sliced avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine mixed with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, diced bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, black olives, red onions and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion and sliced tomatoes. Your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
California Club
Thin sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese and mayo on ciabatta bread.
Classic Club
Triple decker sandwich with thin sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Turkey Cranberry
Reuben Beef
Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye bread.
Reuben Turkey
Thin sliced turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye bread.
French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef or turkey with melted swiss cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with rich au jus.
Grilled Turkey & Bacon
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato and melted jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese
Bacon Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fish Sandwich
BLTA
Crisp chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Half Sandwich Combo
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Whole Turkey Sandwich Combo
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Whole Ham Sandwich Combo
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Whole Corned Beef Sandwich Combo
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Whole Roast Beef Sandwich Combo
Tomato, lettuce, mayo, your choice of lunch meat and bread.
Burgers
Patty Melt
Burger patty topped with sauteed onions and melted jack cheese on grilled rye bread.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Kitchen Burger
Ham, bacon, fried egg, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Black N' Bleu Burger
Bacon, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Hawaiian Burger
Grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Chili Burger
Open faced burger, smothered in homemade chili. Topped with onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
Mushroom Burger
Fresh sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
California Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, melted jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Hawaiian Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Lunch Specialties
Fish & Chips
Panko breaded pacific cold water cod cooked golden brown. Served with French fries or tater tots, coleslaw, fresh lemon, garlic bread and tartar sauce.
Chicken Strip Platter
Breaded chicken strips cooked golden brown. Served with French fries or tater tots and your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese
Creamy macaroni and cheese sautéed with crisp bacon, grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with garlic bread and a garden salad.
Fish Tacos
Panko breaded pacific cold water cod cooked golden brown, coleslaw and avocado ranch dressing on warm corn tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
Kettle Creations
Sides
French Fries Side
Tater Tots Side
Hash Browns
Hash Browns Crispy
Salsa Side
Sour Cream Side
Melon Mix
Red Potatoes
(2) Bacon Side
(4) Bacon Side
Ham Side
Sausage Links Side
Sausage Patty Side
CInnamon Roll
Sausage Gravy Side
Hollandaise Side
Gluten Free
GF French Toast Special
GF Strawberry French Toast Special
GF Pancake Special
GF Strawberry Pancake Special
GF Breakfast Sandwich
GF Benedict Special
GF Pick Any 3
GF Strawberry Pancakes
GF 3 Pancakes
GF 3 French Toast
GF Strawberry French Toast
GF Blueberry Muffin
GF English Muffin
GF Toast Side
Jr. GF French Toast
Jr. GF French Toast Combo
Jr. GF Pancake Combo
Kids Menu
Online Beverage Fountain
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Cafe Mocha
Chai Tea Latte
Regular Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Regular Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Regular Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Regular Tomato Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Regular Milk
Large Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
V8 Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
When you do something you love, people can’t help but notice. From the freshly made pancakes to the made from scratch corned beef hash, our food is terrific! Come find out for yourself what we’re all about. We love to make people smile and keep them coming back for more.
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver, WA 98685