Vancouver breakfast spots you'll love
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|BLT Sandwich
|$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
|Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt
|$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
|WA Bag Fee
|$0.08
|Salsa Side
|$0.50
|No Beverage
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver