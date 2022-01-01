Vancouver breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Vancouver

La Provence image

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WA Bag Fee$0.08
Salsa Side$0.50
No Beverage
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kafiex Roasters - Gastro Cafe

100 Parkway Place, Vancouver

Avg 4.6 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
