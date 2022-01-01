Chicken sandwiches in Vancouver

Go
Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Barlow's Public House image

 

Barlow's Public House

801 Waterfront Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brian's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Barlows Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Crispy buttermilk fried spicy chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, house pickled jalapenos, dill pickle chips, shredded sandwich slaw, toasted brioche bun
More about Barlow's Public House
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly$14.99
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Crave Grille
Farrar's Bistro image

 

Farrar's Bistro

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and bun. Our chicken is prepared gluten free! Just swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option. Served with your choice of side.
More about Farrar's Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Vancouver

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Pretzels

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fritters

Map

More near Vancouver to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston