A map showing the location of La Creme Cafe - Sherman Oaks 14006 Riverside DriveView gallery

La Creme Cafe - Sherman Oaks 14006 Riverside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

14006 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles, CA 91423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Savory Crepe

#1 NORMANDIE

$9.95

#2 LE TUEUR

$10.95

#3 NAPOLEON

$11.95

#6 DON CORLEONE

$10.95

#4 BEEF STROGANOFF

$11.95

#4 CHICKEN STROGANOFF

$11.95

#7 SAM'S

$10.95

#5 BRETONNE

$11.95

#8 VEGETARIAN

$9.95

#9 M.Y.O 3 items

$11.95

M.Y.O 4 items

$12.95

Sweet Crepe

#3 EUROPEAN CREPE

$9.95

#1 LA CREME

$10.95

#2 MARCEL

$8.50

#5 GERMAN

$7.95

#6 DES CLOPINETTES

$8.95

#7 FRUITE

$9.95

#4 DOUX AMOUR

$9.95

NUTELLA

$7.95

# 8 M.Y.O 3 items

$11.95

#8 M.Y.O 4 items

$12.95

Plain Crepe

$6.95

Waffles

#4 BELGIAN Waffle

$7.95

#6 OH LA LA Waffle

$9.95

#5 C'EST LA VIA Waffle

$8.95

#1 MOZZARELLA

$9.50

#2 Dutch

$10.50

#3 Light Dine

$9.95

Smoothie

Chocolate Milk Shake Smoothie

$5.59+

Mango Tango Smoothie

$5.59+

Purple Haze Smoothie

$5.59+

Strawberry Banana Spring Smoothie

$5.59+

Strawberry Mango Spring Smoothie

$5.59+

The Peanut Smoothie

$5.59+

Tutti-Frutti Smoothie

$5.59+

Vanilla Milk Shake Smoothie

$5.59+

M.Y.O Smoothie

$5.59+

Fresh Juices

#7 Ginger Lemon Shot

$3.75

M.Y.O Juice

$5.59+

#1 Classic Green Juice

$5.59+

#4 Orange Juice

$5.59+

#6 Red Juice

$5.59+

#5 Sweet and Sour Juice

$5.59+

#2 Veggie Ginger Juice

$5.59+

#3 Wrinkle Free

$5.59+

#8 Orange Carrots Juice

$5.59+

Coffee

#1 Espresso

$1.85

#5 Macchiato

$3.25

Double Espresso

$2.95

Frappe

$4.95

Shot of Espresso

$0.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.45+

Tea

$2.75+

Coffee Latte

$3.65+

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Americano

$1.85+

Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Coffee Mocha

$3.85+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Milk

$2.95+

SEASONAL DRINK

$4.55+

Drinks

EVIAN LG

EVIAN LG

$3.65
EVIAN SM

EVIAN SM

$2.60
S.PELLECRINO WATER

S.PELLECRINO WATER

$3.75
WATER

WATER

$1.55
SANPELLEGRINO CAN

SANPELLEGRINO CAN

$2.75
SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE

$2.75
COKE PVC

COKE PVC

$2.75

Apple

$2.95

Coca Cola 20oz

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14006 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hank's Bagels SHERMAN OAKS
orange starNo Reviews
13545 Ventura Boulevard Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Umigame Japanese Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
13608 Ventura Boulevard Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
13424 Ventura Boulevard Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Petit Trois Le Valley - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
13705 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Studio City
orange star4.5 • 1,294
13029 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.6 • 4,276
14435 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston