Le Plug Protein House @ Main Street Loft
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here you will find a world of flavors and delicious daily pleasure you would’ve never though of indul- ging in guilt-free. We are a protein house as we think protein is the most sexy macronutrient yet the least popular among our daily choices of yummy foods. Therefore all our menu is protein based (isolated plant based and whey), gluten free, and no added-sugar.
Location
4100 Davie Rd, 103, Davie, FL 33314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Davie
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant