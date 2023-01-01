Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lehrhaus

review star

No reviews yet

425 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

House Cocktails

All Ears

$13.00

Azzimo

$14.00

Colonia Roma

$15.00

Dafina So Fine

$13.00

Nana Nana

$8.00

PB & Deli

$13.00

Rye on Rye

$14.00

Some Like it Harif

$14.00

Song of Songs

$8.00

Spritz Petel

$15.00

Tribe of Dan

$14.00

Yemeni Espresso Martini

$13.00

Beer & Wine

Feels Like Home Cider

$7.00

Idle Hands Emelyn Amber

$8.00

Jack's Abbey House Lager

$6.00

Notch Left of the Dial IPA

$7.00

Lamplighter IPA

$8.00

Remnant Quiet Storm IPA

$9.00

True North Vincianne Blonde

$7.00

Aeronaut Double Hop Hop

$13.00

Aeronaut Robot Crush

$10.00

Brooklyn NA IPA

$7.00

Castle Island Keeper IPA

$11.00

Idle Hands Blanche

$11.00

Idle Hands Stout

$11.00

Nite Lite

$6.00

Rimapere Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Sainte B Rosé

$12.00+

Parsac Bordeaux

$14.00+

Drappier Champagne

$125.00

Non-Alcoholic

Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

$3.00

Draft Cold Brew

$5.00

Egg Cream

$5.00

Limonana

$5.00

Q Ginger Ale

$3.00

Q Grapefruit

$3.00

Q Kola

$3.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$6.00

Nibbles

TABLE ALLERGY

ALL TOGETHER

Tavern Nuts

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Pickle Plate

$9.00

Crispy Vegetable Fritters

$14.00

Old Bay Fries

$8.00

Not Liver

$12.00

SPECIAL: Mac & Cheese Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Pita

$2.00

Noshes

TABLE ALLERGY

Smoked Salmon Paté

$11.00

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Haus Herring Tartine

$12.00

Red Lentil Stew

$14.00

Mac + Cheese Kugel

$15.00

Eat + Sweet

TABLE ALLERGY

ALL TOGETHER

Beet Reuben

$15.00

Fish + Chips

$22.00

Halva Sundae

$12.00

Almond + Poppyseed Cake

$11.00

Coconut Kataifi

$12.00

Arak Flight

$18.00

Classic Cocktails A-L

1794

$14.00

Airmail

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Americano

$13.00

"Aperol" Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Brown Derby

$13.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Gin Mule

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Jack Rose

$13.00

Jasmine

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Kamikaze Cocktail

$13.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Classic Cocktails M-Z

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$14.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Cuban

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pegu Club

$13.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pink Lady

$13.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Southside

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Toronto

$14.00

Ward Eight

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Vodka & Gin

Grainger's Vodka

$10.00

Bully Boy Vodka

$10.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00

Gin Lane Old Tom

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin

$12.00

Oxley Gin

$11.00

Plymouth Gin

$11.00

Rhodium Gin

$12.00

Agave & Rum

Montelobos Espadin

$10.00

Montelobos Tobala

$24.00

Mezcal Amaras Cupreata

$16.00

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

ArteNom 1123 Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Fuentaseca Blanco

$28.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$16.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Select Reposado

$13.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$21.00

Flor De Cana Rum

$10.00

Appleton Signature

$10.00

Banks 5 Island

$11.00

Clement VSOP

$12.00

Denizen Vatted Dark

$10.00

Flor de Cana 18yr

$15.00

Grander Barrel Series 12yr

$12.00

Ron Abuelo Anejo

$10.00

Uruapan

$10.00

American Whiskey

Four Roses

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Calumet Farms 15yr

$32.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Hirsch Bivouac

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$11.00

Widow Jane 10yr Anniversary

$23.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$11.00

Hudson Short Stack

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Rye & Sons

$10.00

Sagamore Cask Strength

$16.00

Whistlepig 15yr

$55.00

World Whiskey

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$10.00

Ancnoc 12yr

$14.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$13.00

Balbair 12yr

$16.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$21.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$18.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Ledaig 10yr

$16.00

Old Pultaney 12yr

$12.00

Tomintoul 21yr

$38.00

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

$11.00

The Irishman 21yr

$18.00

Toki Japanese Whisky

$11.00

Brandy, Amaro & Liqueurs

Maison Royal VSOP

$10.00

Boukha Fig Brandy

$10.00

Deau VSOP

$16.00

Deau XO

$34.00

Laufer Vitis

$14.00

GE Massenez Poire Williams

$13.00

Laird's Bonded Applejack

$10.00

Maraska Slivovitz

$10.00

Brovo Amaro #1

$10.00

Brovo Amaro #14

$11.00

Luxardo Fernet

$10.00

Vincenzzi Arancia

$10.00

Vincenzzi Capasso

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Zachlawi Traditional Arak

$10.00

Zachlawi Fig Arak

$10.00

Zachlawi Pistachio Arak

$10.00

Arak Flight

$18.00

Cassis

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Sabra Coffee

$10.00

Haus Irish Cream

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Jewish Tavern and House of Learning in Somerville, MA.

Website

Location

425 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

