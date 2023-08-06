Bakery

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Baguette

$5.00

Beet Sourdough

$6.50

Beet Sourdough small

$5.00

Bread of the Day

$6.50

Chocolat Croissant

$4.50

Chocolat Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate Tart

$7.00

Chouquette

$1.50

Chouquette 5 for $6.00

$6.00

Cinnamon Twist

$4.00

Country Bread large

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Croissant

$4.00

Eclair

$7.00

Special Croissant

$8.00

Flan Slice

$4.50

Flan Whole

$16.00

French Cookies

$2.50

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Fruit Tart

$7.00

Fruit Tart/Lemon Tart/ Choc Tart/White Choc Dome/Opera Cafe 4-6 People

$29.00

Kouign Amann

$3.50

Lemon tart

$7.00

Macaron

$3.00

Macaron 2 for $5.00

$5.00

Nutella Babka Loaf

$12.00

Nutella Babka Slice

$4.00

Opera Cafe

$7.00

Pan Au Raisin

$4.95

Paris Brest

$7.00

Semolina large

$11.00

Semolina small

$6.50

Sourdough Large

$11.00

Sourdough Small

$6.50

Sweet Bread Loaf

$12.00

Sweet Bread Slice

$4.00

White Chocolate Dome

$7.00

Rosemary Biscuit

$1.00

Madeleine

$1.50

Madeleine 5 for $6

$6.00

Focaccia

$4.50

olive bread

$6.50

Brioche bun

$5.50

Danish - Strawberry

$6.50

Cake - 10" --14-18 Serving

$90.00

Cake - 8" --10-12 Serving

$75.00

Cake - 12" --20-28 Serving

$110.00

Baklava Pinwheels

$5.00

Baguette - Sesame everything seasoning

$5.50

Baguette - Sesame

$5.50

Bostock almond on syrup brioche

$5.00

Brioche loaf

$15.00

Chocolate brioche

$4.50

Brioche

$4.50

Strawberry Rubbard Pie - Whole

$29.00

Wine Bread - Baguette

$6.50

Decadence Bun

$6.00

Squirrel

$7.00

Squirrel Whole

$29.00

Yuzu Japanese Lemon Tart

$7.00

Turnover

$4.50

Pear Danish

$5.50

Monkey bread

$6.00

Ciabatta

$6.50

Brioche flower

$6.00

Canele

$2.00

Pain Suisse

$6.00

Flower Strawberry

$7.00

Strawberry Croissant

$7.00

Brioche Feuilletee lemon

$9.00

New York rolls strawberry

$7.00

Coconut Macaroon

$1.75

Coconut Macaron 3 For 5

$5.00

Pissaladiere

$7.00

Special Brioche

$6.00

Hot Foods

Cornish Hen

$18.00

Duck

$26.00

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Pork Roast

$22.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

Rotisserie Chicken w/ Potatoes

$25.00

Whole Pizza

$45.00

Fritata w/ potatoes, bacon & roasted red pepper

$7.00

Bacon Egg & cheese

$8.00

Egg, cheese & tomato

$8.00

Cold Case

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Beef Bourguignon with Roasted potatoes and Carrots

$24.00

Bisque

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Cassoulet

Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Coq Au Vin w/ Pasta

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$19.00

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

Lamb Stew

Onion Soup

$11.00

Peas a la francese

$11.00

Quiche 4 People

$22.00

Quiche Half

$11.00

Quiche Slice

$6.00

Quiche Vegetable

$6.00

Salmon Dinner

$19.00

Soup Quart

$11.00

Steak

Vegetable Soup

$11.00

Mushroom Porcini sauce

$11.00

Grilled salmon quinoa salad

$15.00

Grilled tuna nicoise Salad

$15.00

Fettuccini Wild mushroom pasta

$16.00

Large Salad

$45.00

Pellegrino Flavored water Lemon

$3.00

Mati Raspberry mint Energy Drink

$3.00

Kombucha

$3.50

Nobl coffee Oat Milk

$5.00

Nobl tea

$4.50

Pure leaf tea

$4.00

Noble Pomergranate Whitw Tea

$4.00

Grilled chicken Salad w/ vinaigrette dressing

$13.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Chef Cyrille Famous Chicken liver Pate

$14.00

Retail

Aioli Spread - Delices Du Luberon

$5.65

Amour De Cerise - Francois Doucet

$16.00

Artichoke Spread - Delices Du Luberon

$5.65

Bar Soap - Petit Marseillais

$4.00

Black Olive Tapenade - Delices Du Luberon

$5.65

Burgundy Snails - Dutruy

$12.25

Camargue Salt - Espig

$8.85

Candies & Thyme Honey - Abeille Diligente

$6.55

Candy - pastilles

$3.00

Candy - Chewing Gum - Hollywood

$2.00

Chile Paste Harissa - Dea

$4.00

Chocolate Bar - Comptoir du Cacao

$9.85

Lu Petit Beurre Single

$1.00

Conditioner - Douce Nature

$16.00

Crudites Vinaigrette - Delouis

$8.55

Domaine du Siorac · Verjus, bio · 33cl

$19.99

English Cream - Alsa

$6.50

Fine Sea Salt - La Baleine

$4.65

Flan Mix - Alsa

$6.50

Francois Doucet · Pâtes de fruit -wrapped

$1.50

Hand Cream - Douce Nature

$11.00

Harissa - New York Shuk

$7.99

Herbs of Provence, ceramic crock · 28g

$19.99

Honey - Acacia Maison Peltier

$14.00

Honey - All Flower -Maison Peltier

$14.00

Honey - Forest Abeille Diligente

$15.55

Honey - Orange Blossom Abeille Diligente

$9.85

Honey - Propolis Abeille Diligente

$10.85

Honey Pearls - Francois Doucet

$20.00

Intimate Shower Gel - Douce Nature

$15.00

Jam - French Prune

$9.85

Jam - Apricot

$9.85

Jam - Cassis Favols

$9.85

Jam - Corsican Orange Favols

$9.85

Jam - FIG 370g

$14.99

Lemon Paste - New York Shuk

$7.99

Liquid Soap - Douce Nature

$10.00

Liquid Soap - Petit Marseillais

$11.00

Lollipop - Pierrot Gourmand

$1.00

Mashed Potato Mix - Mousline

$4.50

Maître Savon · Liquid Marseille soap, w/ pump

$9.99

Maître Savon · Soap cube, lavender · 300g

$4.99

Mustard - Amora

$6.55

Mustard - Pommery · 100g

$9.99

Noirot · Rose water

$4.99

Nougat - Chabert & Guillot

$10.55

Oil - Avocado Abel

$14.60

Oil - Extra Vigin Olive Alziari

$17.75

oil - Extra virgin olive - Barral 50cl

$17.99

Oil - Virgin Sesame Abel

$14.75

Palets Bretons · 125g

$4.99

Paris Souvenir Tin - Maison Peltier

$20.00

Petit Beurre with milk chocolate, bio

$5.99

Petit Marseillais Hand Cream

$11.00

Pickles - Maison Marc

$20.00

Pie Mix - Alsa

$10.55

Pink Himalayan Salt - Espig

$6.85

Pink Tagada - Haribo

$5.95

Potato Chips - Brets

$5.99

Provence Herbs - Espig

$7.00

Red Pepper Spread - Delices Du Luberon

$5.65

Red Tagada - Haribo

$3.95

Pommery mustard 500g

$16.00

Salt -Coarse Sea Salt - La Baleine

$4.65

Cookie - Sandwich - BN

$5.55

Shampoo - Douce Nature

$15.00

Shawarma Seasoning- New York Shuk

$7.00

Shortbread Cookie - LU

$4.50

Shower Gel - Douce Nature

$27.00

Snail Shells - Dutruy

$14.50

Spaetzle - Valfleuri

$4.65

Spaghetti - Valfleuri

$4.00

Spice Mix Tin - Spigol

$13.00

Sundried Tomato Spread - Delices Du Luberon

$5.65

Syrup - Teisseire

$14.00

Vinegar - Balsamic - Delouis

$11.00

Vinegar - Blackcurrant - Vilux

$9.00

Vinegar - Champagne - Vilux

$9.00

Vinegar - Delouis · Chardonnay white wine

$9.99

Vinegar - Delouis · Merlot red wine - 25cl

$9.99

Vinegar- Delouis- Apple Cider

$7.00

Whole Sardines - Mouettes d'Arvor

$12.00

Za'atar Seasoning - New York Shuk

$7.00

Nutella 26.5 OZ

$18.00

Kinder Bueno

$3.00

Medeleines Oui love it

$6.50

Langues de chat

$3.80

Malabar gum

$0.30

Gavottes milk chocolate box

$5.50

Teisseire stawberry syrup

$11.80

LU petit beurre pocket box

$8.60

LU petit beurre individual pocket

$1.00

Cape Cod potato chips

$1.00

Pickels Maison Marc Basilic

Comptoir Du Cacao Framboise

$9.85

Comptoir Du Cacao Noisette

$9.85

Comptoir Du Cacao Petit Beurre

$9.85

Comptoir Du Cacao Caramel Beurre

$9.85

Comptoir Du Cacao Noix De Coco

$9.85

Comptoir Du Cacao Tour Eiffel

$9.85

Brets Petit Oignons

$5.99

Brets Camembert

$5.99

Brets Fromage Fraus

$5.99

Brets Aioli

$5.99

Bn Fraise

$5.55

Bn Vanille

$5.55

Bn Chocolat Au Lait

$5.55

Banania Chocolate Mix

$5.65

Douce Nature Baume Demelant

$16.00

Sardines A Lhuile Dolive

Sardines Aux Tomateec schees

Sardines Piquantes

l`abeille Miel&propolis

Syrup- Teisseire Passion Fruit

$14.00

Syrup- Teisseire

$14.00

Sryup Teisseire Grenadine

$14.00

Syrup Teisseire

$14.00

Syrup Teisseire Mint

$14.00

Teisseire Straberry Syrup

$11.00

Truffle Chips-Bretz

$5.99

Cassis Peureux

$23.99

BN Chocolate Mini

$4.50

Douce Nature Savon De Marseille

$6.99

Maitre Savon Lavender

$4.99

Le Petite Marseillais Fleur De Cerisier

$10.99

Carambar

$4.85

Carambar Caramel

$4.85

Ecodoo

$6.99

Nettoyant Miracle

$11.50

Moutarde Pommery

$8.20

Amora Moutarde Forte

$5.30

Nonnettes Figues

$10.00

Nonnettes Abrictos

$10.00

Pain D'épices Pur Miel

$10.00

La Trinquelinette Compote De Rhubarbe

$14.99

Cassis Peureux

$23.99

BN Hazelnut

$5.55

Harney & Sons Cranberry

$6.00

Harney & Sons Peach Iced Tea

$6.00

Harney & Sons Lemonade

$6.00

Harney & Sons Sweet Tea

$6.00

Nonnettes Abricots

$10.00

PRB Boulangerie Mug

$17.99

PRB Boulangerie Thumbler

$34.99

Francine Farine

$10.00

LU Napolitain

$6.50

Favols Les Creatives Strawberry

$8.60

Blackcurrent Jam

$14.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Risotto Cake

$12.00

Cheesy Polenta

$12.00

Fresh Fettuccini

$12.00

Roasted Mushroom

$12.00

Haricot Vert Lyonnaise

$12.00

Ratatouille

$12.00

Escargot Butter

$6.00

Bordolese Sauce

$6.00

Oupoivre

$6.00

Beef demi glaze

$6.00

Porcini-Mushroom Sauce

$11.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee - 12 OZ

$3.25

Coffee - 16 OZ

$3.75

Single Espressso shot

$2.50

Double Espresso shot

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Chai Latte

$5.25

Matcha Capuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

add oat milk

$0.50

add almond milk

$0.50

Cold Beverages

Orangina

$2.49

Oasis Pomme Cassis Framboise

$1.99

Fuji Water

$1.50

Perrier Water

$2.75

Coke Regular

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Iced Coffee 16 OZ

$3.75

Evian Sparkling water

$2.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Noble Coffe Mocha Latte

Sanpellegrino Aranciatav Rossa

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$4.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Oat milk latte

$5.50

add oat milk

$0.50

add almond milk

$0.50

Breakfast

Tomato, egg & cheese

$8.00

Ham, egg & cheese

$8.00

Croque Monsieur

$8.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Gift Cards

Sell Card

Add Value

Balance Inquiry