Levante Brewing Tap Room
208 Carter Drive
West Goshen Township, PA 19382
Draft Beer
Flight: Hops For Hunger
Birra Di Levante, Pilsner
Blasticity
Bloom & Recede, Dry Hopped Pilsner
Cascadian Cryptid, Schwarzbier
Deep in Cascadian forests, there is a cryptid beast hiding in plain sight. Hikers and mountain climbers explore the land and miss seeing the gentle giant, hiding in his cave and brewing this super sessional German-style dark lager. Featuring a base of sweet bready goodness, notes of roasted coffee, hints of caramel, and a touch of light brown sugar, the recipe has been perfected over years and years of solitude. 4.9% ABV
Blueberry Blooms, Session IPA
Cloudy & Cumbersome, NEIPA
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds! 5.9% ABV - 34 IBU
Cloudy & Cumbersome: Blood Orange, DDH NEIPA
Dripping blood orange puree melds with pillowy-soft oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Twice the amount of Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. 5.9% ABV - 19.4 IBU
Cloudy & Cumbersome: Pina Colada, DDH NEIPA
Coffee Shoppe Terminology, Imperial Stout
Coffee ShoppeeTerminology is a bold and beautifully roasty imperial stout brewed with a blend of shade grown, locally roasted, organic Sumatran and Guatemalan coffee supplied by our neighbors at Golden Valley Farms Coffee Roasters in West Chester, PA. This year's batch is exceptionally smooth and drinkable - the coffee stout that could be served in your local café. Contains Lactose. 10.7% ABV | 55.3 IBU
Contemporary Centennial
Contemporary Simcoe, IPA
Cosmic Selfie Supernova
Crush Culture, Pog Shandy
Cut Freeze Blend, Imperial Fruited Sour
Inspired by the summertime heat and those sweet, cool-down treats Cut, Freeze Blend is an imperial fruited sour so decadently delicious it’s practically begging you to take a spoon to it. Ripe summertime berries, sweet cherry, and the most delicate touch of lemon combine to create a dripping sorbet-like sour while hints of vanilla waffle cone create the perfect vessel to enjoy this 9.5 percenter. If only you could actually serve beer in a waffle cone… *Contains Lactose* 9.5% ABV
D.O.P.E, Cryo-Hop Triple IPA
Doctrine of Phonetic Equivalents aka D.O.P.E. is a 100% Cryo-Hop Triple IPA. 11.7% ABV is entirely imperceptible as massive malt sweetness fuses with a dense, dank, and tropical combustion of Cryo Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. This ain't beer, this is D.O.P.E. *Contains Lactose*. 11.7% - 45 IBU
Dank Swerve, IPA
Death By Cloudy, Triple IPA
Escalante, Mexican Style Lager
Inspired to brew a clear classic beer style that's as light and refreshing as it is smooth and complex, our brewers developed a full-flavored Mexican-style lager that adheres to tradition. Filtered yet rich with malt and flaked maize, this crisp lager is ready for the beach... and might we suggest a lime? 5.2% ABV
Extra Tickle Parts, NEIPA
Double Dry Hopped Tickle Parts IPA. Are you ticklish? If so, tread lightly. This is more than just a tickle - it's extra. We dare you to resist the temptation of this beer's already fluffy and mischievous mouthfeel, its' tender juicy tropical essence, and the imprudent additions of more and more Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe Cryo-Hops. Be warned, you might just like this tickle a little too much. 7.1% ABV - 46.9 IBU
Extra Tiny Tickle
Fruit Fetish: Bakers Dozen, Sour Ale
This tart sour ale is amplified with semi-dry apple cider grown, picked, and pressed locally at Highland Orchards. Fruit Fetish Baker's Dozen is an eclectic sour finished with sugar-coated apple cider donuts, also a Highland Orchard specialty. Crafted to take your taste buds on a wild ride through apple-picking orchards, you're left with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a tart-pucker finish. *Contains Lactose* 6.5% ABV - 8 IBU
Fruit Fetish Caramel Apple Donut
Gran Gianduiotto, Imperial Stout
A dessert-lover's delight, "Gran Gianduiotto" is an 11% imperial stout brewed with Ghirardelli cacao powder, lactose milk sugar, hazelnut, vanilla, and last but certainly not least, over 70 pounds of Italian Espresso from Gran Caffe L'Aquila. Three distinct blends from distinct regions in Italy fuse together on top of the other luscious additions, and the final can is certainly Gran. 11% ABV
Green Horizon
Hoi Hoi
HoneyFire: Rose, Hard Cider
Yes way, we took our original Honeyfire Hard Cider and made it into a…rosé! Dripping with the crisp, refreshing taste of McIntosh apples and infused with hibiscus flower we've crafted a perfectly pink, drinkable cider with bright floral notes and just the right amount of tartness. 5.5% ABV
Hop Cartel: American Prospect, Double IPA
Hop Cartel: Los Capos, DIPA
Hop Cartel: South Pacific, Double IPA
The Original Hop Cartel member wields an extravagant blend of Australian and New Zealand hop varieties embodying complex flavors and aromas of white grape, lime zest, passion fruit, and gooseberry. Loaded with the rarest and ripest hop harvest from the Southern Hemisphere, So Pac Hop Cartel is brimming with Galaxy, Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin, and complimented by their North American associate, Mosaic. 8% ABV - 78.7 IBU
Hop Cartel: The Chron, Double IPA
La-da-da-da-da, it's the H-O-Double P. Comin’ straight outta West Chester. CHRONically hopped with Strata, Citra, and an experimental lethal strain, HBC-586, the next episode of The Hop Cartel is homegrown and goes down smooth with sticky sweet mango-guava juice, resinous pine, and a delightfully dank demeanor. Exotic tropical fruit flavors and a little hint of peppercorn spice on the end of the palette keep you on your toes. Sip slow, sit back, relax, and chill. 8% ABV
Hydrodrip Pacific Northwest, Pilsner
Infinite Obsidian, Stout
Deep, deep darkness overcomes this malty, roasted ale. A well-balanced mildness throughout is complimented delicately by notes of wood and a touch of mint on the backend. This fuggle hopped stout is infinitely drinkable at just 4.1% ABV. Your insatiable thirst for this all-day libation will bring you back pint after pint. 4.1% ABV
Intergalactic Deals, Shake DIPA
King of the Campfire
Lemonosity, Shandy
Levante Craft Pilsner, Pilsner
Love City Country Feedback, Pilsner
Mercurial Silk, Milk Stout
Legend has it, Mercurial Silk is the rich velvet dessert nectar of the Gods. The Silk is comprised of interstellar cacao powder, from planet Ghirardelli. The resulting mouthfeel is absolutely thick, sticky like brownie batter, then cream-filled with lactose sugar. Mercurial Silk will coat your tongue and your wildest dark-chocolate fantasies. 10% ABV / 53.1 IBU
Mintsummer, Stout
Nakey Nakey, Double IPA
Nakey Nakey is a New England Double IPA stripped of bitterness. Saccharine specialty malts yield a velvety malt body… as smooth as using too much lotion before bed. A blend of Citra and Azacca hops lend flavors of candied orange peel and summertime honeysuckle, while Simcoe and Centennial skinny-dip into the dry-hop, bringing aromatics of post-rain summertime driving with the windows down. 8.1% ABV - 59.4 IBU
New Ridge Belzers Triple
Ninety Nine Meter, Lager
This is the moment you've been preparing for. Nothing can stop you now, you've envisioned the win. You're running for gold today. Munich-Style Gold Lager, that is. Take your mark and position yourself for a clear and decisive victory. Your prize, a stunningly elegant, easy-drinking, golden-hued lager. Only the best German barley and the finest Bavarian Hallertauer hops can provide such a bevy of balanced biscuit, honey, and floral affects. This is what winning tastes like! 4.6% ABV - 20.1 IBU
Oktoberfest Flight
Philly Twist, Pretzel Pilsner
Philadelphians, we’re a straightforward bunch. We know what we like (and what we don't). We don't mess with a good thing. The one thing we definitely don't mess with is our Philadelphia soft pretzel. This pilsner was crafted to embody the spirit of our fine city with malty upfront aromas and big bready notes throughout, giving a nod to that Philadelphian native baked delight. The additions of Saaz hops, a bit of saltiness on the backend, and a clean finish will have you saying "give me another one of those jawns." 4.3% ABV
Phrequently Phly, Mango Coconut IPA
Please Take One, Stout
This king-size stout is loaded with our favorite chocolate peanut butter cups. We spent all night trick-or-treating for this one, and the results are maddening: a thick and sticky base of chocolatey malts with an outrageous amount of peanut butter courtesy of the candy itself. *Contains: Lactose, Peanuts* 12.5% ABV - 42.9 IBU
Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA
Deep in a remote forest, drops of piney purple sap drip from trees bearing an unknown fruit. Not having tasted such a fruit, we set out to brew an ale inspired by its peculiar purple piney-ness. We imagined biting through supple purpureus skin, exposing juicy hazy golden flesh, assaulting our senses with pungent citrus, pine, and passionfruit represented by mounds of sticky Simcoe hops. Metaphorically, heaps of Strata hops peek through the pines with hints of ripened berries and plump buds of cannabis. Imagine with us! 5.5% ABV
Smoke and Meters
T-Rex Smile, Rye IPA
Tickle Parts, NEIPA
Tickle Parts is an exceptionally dry-hopped New England IPA, with low bitterness, rising hop aroma and a feathery-soft mouthfeel. Anticipate chunks of pineapple and tender clementine juices on the palette, while your nostrils are gently tickled with the aroma of thawing sorbet and other fruit juices. 7% ABV - 47 IBU
Tiny Tickle Parts, NEPA
Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV - 33 IBU
Togetherly, DIPA
Trevor's Table Tart
Tropical Whip Strawberry, Sundae IPA
Various States
Watermelon Haze, DIPA
Yes We Cran
Nightmare on Schwarz Street
Badge Earner
Bottom To The Hop
To Go Beer
Deep in Cascadian forests, there is a cryptid beast hiding in plain sight. Hikers and mountain climbers explore the land and miss seeing the gentle giant, hiding in his cave and brewing this super sessional German-style dark lager. Featuring a base of sweet bready goodness, notes of roasted coffee, hints of caramel, and a touch of light brown sugar, the recipe has been perfected over years and years of solitude. 4.9% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds! 5.9% ABV - 34 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Dripping blood orange puree melds with pillowy-soft oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Twice the amount of Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. 5.9% ABV - 19.4 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Cloudy & Cumbersome: Peach, DDH NEIPA [4 Pack]
Coffee Shoppe Terminology [Barrel-Aged Bottle 750ml]
Coffee Shoppe Terminology is a bold and beautifully roasty imperial stout brewed with a blend of shade grown, locally roasted, organic Sumatran and Guatemalan coffee supplied by our neighbors at Golden Valley Farms Coffee Roasters in West Chester, PA. This year's batch is exceptionally smooth and drinkable - the coffee stout that could be served in your local café. Contains Lactose. 10.9% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Contemporary Amarillo IPA [4 Pack]
Contemporary Cascade, Bicoastal IPA [4 Pack]
Contemporary Cascade begins with a crisp, clean West Coast water profile, a malt base smooth as glass, and our house Northeast yeast strain provide the backdrop for waterfalls of Cascade hop additions in this unfiltered, but not overly-hazy Bicoastal IPA. Given the name, the Cascade hop encompasses limitless tasting notes, but you can start with crisp juicy grapefruit and tangy citrus, circled by hints of fabulous spring floral aromas. 6.5% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Contemporary Centennial [4 Pack]
Contemporary Simcoe, Bicoastal IPA [4 Pack]
Contemporary Strata, Bicoastal IPA [4 Pack]
Cosmic Selfie: Episode III, Double IPA [4 Pack]
Crimson Cone Drops [4 Pack]
Crush Culture [4 Pack]
Cryo Pils Citra [4 Pack]
Inspired by the summertime heat and those sweet, cool-down treats Cut, Freeze Blend is an imperial fruited sour so decadently delicious it's practically begging you to take a spoon to it. Ripe summertime berries, sweet cherry, and the most delicate touch of lemon combine to create a dripping sorbet-like sour while hints of vanilla waffle cone create the perfect vessel to enjoy this 9.5 percenter. If only you could actually serve beer in a waffle cone… *Contains Lactose* 9.5% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Cut The Cake [4 Pack]
D.O.P.E, Cryo-Hop Triple IPA [4 Pack]
Death By Cloudy [4 Pack]
Escalante, Mexican Style Lager [4 Pack]
Fathers Day [4 Pack]
Fictional Characters [4 Pack]
Fine Hearts [4 Pack]
Froth: Pineapple & Blood Orange, Milkshake IPA [4 Pack]
Fruit Fetish: Bakers Dozen, Sour Ale [4 Pack]
Fruit Fetish: Berries N' Cream, Sour Ale [4 Pack]
Fruit Fetish: Strawberry Kiwi Lime, Sour Ale [4 Pack]
Glitter Parts [4 Pack]
Glitter Parts: Pineapple, IPA [4 Pack]
Glitter Parts: Strawberry, IPA [4 Pack]
Gran Gianduiotto, Imperial Stout [4 Pack]
Green Horizon [4 Pack]
Honeyfire Brut Rose [6 Pack]
Hop Cartel: American Prospect [4 Pack]
Hop Cartel: Los Capos [4 Pack]
Hop Cartel: South Pacific, Double IPA [4 Pack]
Hop Cartel: The Chron, Double IPA [4 Pack]
Hydrodrip, Dry Hopped Pilsner [4 Pack]
Hydrodrip, Pacific Northwest Pilsner [4 Pack]
I Heart Philly [4 Pack]
I Heart The 90s, Double IPA [4 Pack]
Imaginary Enemy, Cryo-Hop Double IPA [4 Pack]
Infinite Obsidian, Stout [6 Pack]
Intergalactic Deals [4 Pack]
Jolly By Nature, Double IPA [4 Pack]
King of Birds, Imperial Stout [4 Pack]
King of the Campfire [4 Pack]
Kolibri, Kolsch [4 Pack]
Lager Day [4 Pack]
Lemonosity [6Pack]
Levante Craft Pilsner, Pilsner [4 Pack]
Lightly Cloudy, Lo Cal IPA [6 Pack]
Mercurial Silk [4 Pack]
Nakey Nakey [4 Pack]
Ninety Nine Meter [4 Pack]
Philly Twist, Pretzel Pilsner [4 Pack]
Phrequently Phly [4 Pack]
Pickpocketsize, DDH Session IPA [4 Pack]
Please Take One [4 Pack]
Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA [4 Pack]
Reefermentation, Terpene Pale Ale [4 Pack]
Terpenes are the source of dank in plants like hops and hemp. We used these organic hydrocarbons in ReeferMentation to achieve an aroma that can only be compared to Fruity Pebbles, both the cereal and the strain. Additionally, ripeness courtesy of our buds at Crosby Hops in Oregon lend notes of freshly hit Pineapple Express, so fresh the lighter’s still lit. Who said Pale Ales couldn't blow your mind? 6.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Retail Therapy [4 Pack]
ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade [6 Pack]
Spoonful O' Gold - Breakfast Cereal IPA [4 Pack]
T-Rex Smile [4 Pack]
Tango Mountain [4 Pack]
Tickle Parts [4 Pack]
Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Togetherly, DIPA [4 Pack]
Various States [4 Pack]
Halloween Mix [4 Pack]
Bottom To The Hop [4 Pack]
Wine
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Pizza
Snacks
Pickle Flights
Pickle Jars
Popcorn
Animal Crackers
Goldfish .9oz
Goldfish 1.5oz
Oreos
Ritz Bitz
Teddy Grahams (Big Bag)
Turks Head Roasted Habanero Hot Sauce
Turks Head Roasted Red Fresno Hot Sauce
Soft Pretzel Large
Hard Pretzels Mini
Animal Crackers 3oz
Ritz Bitz 3oz
Teddy Grahams 3oz
Oreo 3oz
Chips Ahoy 3oz
Nutter Butter 3oz
Liquor
AlCo Gin & Tonic [Canned]
Stateside Cucumber Mint [Canned]
Stateside Black Cherry [Canned]
Stateside Orange [Canned]
Stateside Pineapple [Canned]
Surfside Iced Tea [Canned]
Irish Mule Cocktail [2 oz]
Resurgent Custom Cask Bourbon [2 oz]
Resurgent Rye [2 oz]
2oz Manatawny Whiskey
Resurgent Young American Bourbon [2 oz]
Revivalist Vodka
Irish Coffee [2 oz]
Mimosa
Sunday Brunch Mimosa [64 oz]
Fathers Day Flight
Resurgent Custom Cask Reserve [2 oz]
Granitas
Hats
'47 Brand Tickle Dad Hat
Put a smile on your face and on your head with our '47 brand Levante Tickle Parts hat. The low-profile, 6 panel, cotton dad hat with a snap slide buckle closure. Embroidered with our Levante Tickle Parts smile and Levante Brewing Co. on the back this is the perfect gift (for yourself or someone else!)
Brewed To Death Hat
Wool heather gray, black brim, and a whole lotta custom stitch. We brew to the brink of death, and here's the hat to show it. Our new script logo in a patch on the left side, with our new compass design patched on the back next to a black buckle strap.
Cotton Twill Hat
LBC Beanie Waffle-Knit
A waffle-knit beanie in rust. Block text of our brewery's initials, L to the B to the C. 100% Acrylic
Levante Block Logo Beanie
Your beer should be cold but your head shouldn't. This Port Authority Navy cuff beanie is the perfect way to keep you warm as the sun goes down at the end of a cool day. Our Levante Brewing Company logo is stitched in white across the front so people will always know who you're reppin'! Made with 100% acrylic interlock.
Levante Tickle Parts Smile Beanie
Stay warm & cozy this winter with our custom Levante Tickle Parts beanie crafted to keep that noggin' toasty while you sip on your favorite stout, ipa or lager. No matter what you're drinking this hat is the perfect accompaniment. One Size Fits All.
Hoodies
Unisex Light Hoodie
Hop Fleur Lightweight Zip-Up
The perfect lightweight terry hoodie to keep you cozy and comfortable year-round. Unisex in fit and size, this Independent Trading Co. brand zip up is comprised of 55% cotton and 45% polyester with double shoelace drawcords in two unique colors (choose whichever you'd like).
Levante Sherpa Lined Hoodie
Sweatshirt
Champion Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Tiny Tickle Kid's
Try not to smile when you see a kiddo wearing a Tiny Tickle sweatshirt adorned with the Tiny Tickle smile on the front and "Levante" text on the sleeve. This unisex crew is soft, slouchy and comfy ranging in sizes 2T - 7T.
Levante Cheers Comfort Colors Blast Crew
Shirts
Tee Shirts
Brew Day
Buds & Suds Tie Dye
Alright, alright, alright... Inspired by the 70's and in celebration of 4/20, our tie dye tee is far out. Contrasting black elevates the traditional tie dye effect to the next level while you rep your favorite brewery in a retro design. Grab your buds, drink your suds, and chiiiill. Relaxed fit. 100% pre-shrunk heavyweight cotton
Circle Logo Ladies
Cloudy and Cumbersome
Cloudy and Cumbersome Women's Performance Tee
Distressed Levante Block Logo
Hop Cartel Dri-Fit
Hop Fleur
Levante Brewing Heady Glass Comfort Colors
Tiny Tickle Ladies Muscle
Philly Twist Ringer Tee
It's Always Cloudy Tee
Performance Camo
Tank Top
Sunglasses
Much Love Tote
Decorations
Felt Pennant
Express your fandom everywhere with the Levante Brewing Custom Felt Pennant. Perfectly sized for your desk, your beer cave, or your bar! Size: 10.94' x 4.76' with varsity tabs
Holiday Ornament
Sure to be the most epic ornament on your holiday tree! This "ugly sweater" ornament was inspired by our Counting Clocks brew and is ready to hang on your tree with the lights all aglow this holiday season!
Vinyl Sticker 2-Pack
Highly durable and ideal for indoor or outdoor use, these custom Levante white vinyl decals will look great on glass or a dark surface. Bundle contains 2 Vinyl Decals: Levante Hop Fleur Decal Levante Block Logo Decal
Birra Knight Print
Tickle Print
Postcard
Glassware and Accessories
Brew Crew Campfire Mug
Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a full color design to perfectly compliment our DDH Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Cloudy & Cumbersome Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a design to perfectly compliment our Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Extra Tickle
We've added a little something Extra to this Taproom favorite classic German beer glass! The 16 ounce Extra Tickle Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our Extra Tickle DDH IPA and ever-changing lineup!
Holidays
Enjoy the holiday season in style with this 20oz Willie Becker glass sure to keep you beer cold and your heart in the holiday spirit!
Hop Cartel Koozie
HOP Cartel Revival
The stackable 16 oz. Revival Glass is designed for versatility and sensory enhancement. The Revival presents all that your craft beer has to offer, and the Hop Cartel design says you mean business. The large bowl and narrow top trap the beer’s aromatics while the flared lip releases the beer to the palate and the volatiles to the nose. The Revival's design enhances proper head retention.
HOP Fleur Tübingr Tankard
The ideal glass to compliment the Czech-style beer faucet (aka "Side Pull" tap), this 18oz Hop Fleur Tübinger Tankard if your lager's best friend.
HOP Party Boot Glass
These boots are made for...drinking. Our 16oz H.O.P. Party Boot Glass is the perfect novelty item to add to your beer drinking collection. Simple, sleek design, sturdy material, and an easy, drinkable boot for the next time you pour your favorite beer!
King Of The Campfire Steel Mug
Grab a cozy blanket, curl up next to the fire, and wrap your hands around this steel campfire mug created especially for your next fireside adventure. Sturdy, durable and lightweight--it's the perfect accessory for a hike, camping trip or long walk to your back porch. Microwavable Dishwasher safe
Levante Brewing Tap Handle
Represent your favorite brew at home with a custom wooden Levante Tap Handle topped with a laser cut logo. *Tap not included
Libbey Belgian
The 13 ounce Libbey Belgian glass is designed to capture a beer’s aromas and enhance the sensory experience. Remarkably versatile, this modern take on the tulip glass provides the perfect presentation for Belgian styles, and nearly any other style of craft beer. The rounded bowl and inward-tapering top allow the subtle nuances of your beer to develop, and encourage a thick head of foam.
Libbey Heavy Base Taster
The 5oz Libbey Heavy Base Taster is a simple glass perfect for almost anything. Do an at home flight of your favorite Levante offerings with an elegant frosted print on the front, and a solid black compass on the reverse in a size that keeps you from feeling bad about going back for seconds and thirds!
Rastal Lawrence Tumbler
An elegant addition to the Rastal Craft Master Family, the Lawrence Tumbler is designed to enhance the sensory experience of your finest craft beverages and is adorned with a sophisticated metallic gold Levante Brewing script. This stemless tumbler has a wide bowl which allows aromas to be released, and it gently tapers at the mouth to concentrate those aromas with every sip. Its versatile and sophisticated shape make it a smart choice for a variety of craft beers, ciders, wine and cocktails.
Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this 14.5 ounce capacity Teku is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from master brewers to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Staggered Glass
The 13.5 fl. oz Rastal Pearl Goblet design glass is tall and sleek with a sturdy base. Symmetrical sides rise in a cylindrical shape, which is ideal for serving Pilsners or showcasing a hazy pint with surface area to show-off. Our newly designed staggered logo rises up the glass along with carbonation bubbles eager to escape into your nostrils. Handwash only please!
Tickle Parts
This Taproom favorite is a classic German beer glass, the 16 ounce Tickle Parts Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our ever-changing tap list!
Tiny Tickle Mini Rastal Teku
Sometimes you just need a Tiny Tickle. The perfect size for sharing a special beverage with your friends, the full color Tiny Tickle Rastal Teku Mini glass brings the exceptional design of the renowned craft beer Teku glass to a slightly smaller 11.2 ounce (brimful) size. From the taproom to world class beer tastings, the Teku enhances the craft beer drinking experience. Like the regular Teku glass, this Mini Teku has an angled bowl to capture the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Hand wash only please.
Glass Growler
16 oz Can Cooler
LOTUS Koozie
Pets
60" Dog Leash
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 60" ice blue Levante Brewing dog leash with the Levante Dog Collar, and show off your two favorite things.
Dog Collar
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 3/4" ice blue Levante Brewing dog collar with the Levante Dog leash, and show off your two favorite things.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
208 Carter Drive, West Goshen Township, PA 19382
Photos coming soon!