Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Loco Patron North 14950 n. Northsight blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ
No Reviews
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
No Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale