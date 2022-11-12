A map showing the location of Loco Patron North 14950 n. Northsight blvdView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Loco Patron North 14950 n. Northsight blvd

review star

No reviews yet

14950 n. Northsight blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Popular Items

Ala Soft Tacos
Loco Protein
Crunchy Tacos Plate

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Guac and Chips

$8.45

Loco Trio

$12.95

Elote Dip

$9.95

Queso Skillet

$8.95

Chorizo Fundido

$11.45

Carne Fries

$13.45

Ceviche

$12.95

Tostada Bites

$10.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese Crisp

$8.95

Grilled Tenders

$10.95

Nachos

$9.95

Wings

$15.95

Taquitos

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.45

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Tostada

$6.95

Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.00

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.00

Sliders & Fries

$13.95

Refill Chips

$2.00

Refill Salsa

$2.00

Pedro’s Especial

$7.00

Tacos

Combo Taco Plate

$16.95

Crunchy Tacos Plate

$14.95

Soft Tacos Plate

$14.45

Mahi Mahi Plate

$15.95

Stk Street Plate

$15.45

Chk Street Plate

$15.45

Crunchy Fish Plate

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Blk Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Stk Pob Crm Plate

$15.45

Chk Pob Crm Plate

$15.45

Fried Chk Plate

$14.95

Pork Belly Plate

$15.95

Al Pastor Plate

$14.95

Lobster Plate

$16.95

Fried Avoc Plate

$15.45

Soft Steak Plate

$15.45

Drunken Taco Plate

$15.45

Special*** Veggie Tacos

$12.95

Ala Crunchy Tacos

$5.50

Ala Soft Tacos

$5.00

Ala Mahi Mahi

$6.00

Ala Stk Street

$6.00

Ala Chk Street

$6.00

Ala Crunchy Fish

$6.00

Ala Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Ala Blk Shrimp

$6.00

Ala Stk Pob Crm

$6.00

Ala Chk Pob Crm

$6.00

Ala Fried Chk

$5.50

Ala Pork Belly

$5.50

Ala Al Pastor

$5.50

Ala Lobster

$6.00

Ala Fried Avoc

$5.50

Salads/Bowls

Caliente

$15.95Out of stock

Loco Caprese Salad

$15.45

Classic Taco Salad

$15.45

Loco Taco Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.45

Ahi Poke

$15.95

Southwest Caesar

$15.95

House Salad

$6.00

Loco Protein

$15.45

Escabache

$13.95Out of stock

Power Bowl

$14.95

Chk Fajita Bowl

$15.95

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Burros/Sandwiches

AZ Burro

$16.95

Baja Burro

$15.95

Hangover Burro

$14.45

Burrito Grande

$16.45

Brewers Burger

$15.95

Sonoran Dog

$7.95

Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95Out of stock

Entrees

Chk Fajitas

$21.95

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Combo Fajitas

$21.95

Carne Asada Plate

$21.95

Taco & Ench Combo

$15.95

Enchiladas

$14.45

Combo Ench

$16.95

Sides

Sd Spicy Slaw

$3.00

Sd Rice

$3.00

Sd Refried Beans

$3.00

Sd Black Beans

$3.00

Sd Smash Pot

$6.00

Sd Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Sd Hop Salt Fries

$6.00

Sd Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Sd Salad

$6.00

Chips/Salsa To-Go

$4.00

Small Guac

$1.50

Large Guac

$6.00

Small Queso

$1.00

Large Queso

$4.50

Small Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Large Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Pico

$0.50

Large Pico

$1.00

Small Habanero

$1.00

Large Habanero

$2.00

Sd Avocado

$2.00

Sd Jalapenos

$0.50

Sd Green Chilis

$0.50

Sd Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Sm Arbol

$1.00

Lg Arbol

$2.00

Sd Firecracker

$0.50

Sd Avocado Cream

$0.50

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Shredded Chx

$4.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Sd Green Sauce

$1.00

Sd Red Sauce

$1.00

Sd Poblano

$1.00

Sd Veggies

$2.00

Sd Ketchup

$0.50

Sd Mustard

$0.50

Sd Mayo

$0.50

Sd BBQ

$0.50

Sd Buffalo

$0.50

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sd Cilantro Vin

$0.50

Sd Poblano Vin

$0.50

Sd Chipotle Vin

$0.50

Sd Oil & Vin

$0.50

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Naked Lettuce Shell

$0.25

Sd Toast (2)

$3.00

Ala Carte Egg (2)

$3.00

Kids Menu/Desert

Kids Tenders

$8.50

Kids Bean & Chz Burro

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Beef Tacos

$8.50

Churros

$9.45

Cookie Skillet

$10.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

