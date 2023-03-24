Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotus Chinese Kitchen Inc.

review star

No reviews yet

3020 North Federal Hwy, Ste 1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

TAKE OUT

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Egg Roll (2)

$5.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.95

BBQ Spareribs (6)

$14.95

Beef Sticks (2)

$8.95

Fantail Shrimp

$6.95+

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.95

Edamame

$5.50

Bam Bam Shrimp

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$8.95+

Dumplings (6)

$10.95

Gyoza (6)

$7.95

Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.50+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.95+

Mixed Soup

$4.95+

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95+

Chicken Rice Soup

$4.50+

Vegetable Soup

$4.50+

YC Wonton Soup (Special)

$6.95+

Pork Noodle Soup

$5.50+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50+

Poultry

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$16.95

Cashew Chicken

$17.95

Chicken w/Broccoli

$16.95

Curry Chicken

$16.95

Honey Garlic Chicken

$16.95

Sweet Sour Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$18.95

Chicken Chow Mein

$16.95

Chicken String Beans

$16.95

Beef

Beef w/Mixed Veg

$18.95

Beef w/Broccoli

$18.95

Beef String Beans

$18.95

Pepper Steak w/Onions

$18.95

Beef Chow Mein

$18.95

Beef Snow Peas

$18.95

Seafood

Shrimp w/ Mix Veg

$17.95

Shrimp w/Broccoli

$17.95

Shrimp w/Snow Pea

$17.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$17.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$19.95

Shrimp w/Lobster Sauce

$17.95

Curry Shrimp

$17.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$18.95

Pork

Pork w/Mixed Veg

$16.95

Pork w/Broccoli

$16.95

Pork Chow Mein

$16.95

Pork Egg Foo Young

$18.95

Vegetarian

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Tofu w/ Mix Veg

$14.95

String Beans in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

String Bean in Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Tofu w/Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Veg Egg Foo Young

$16.95

Veg Chow Mein

$13.95

Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$6.95+

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95+

Pork Fried Rice

$7.95+

Beef Fried Rice

$8.95+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.95+

YC Fried Rice (Special)

$8.95+

White Rice

$2.00+

Brown Rice

$2.00+

Lo Mein

Veg Lo Mein

$13.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

Pork Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$16.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.95

Special Lo Mein

$16.95

Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$17.95

Beef Chow Fun

$18.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$18.95

Pork Chow Fun

$17.95

Beef May Fun

$17.95

Shrimp May Fun

$17.95

Pork May Fun

$17.95

Mandarin Specials

Happy Family

$18.95

Combination of beef, shrimp, pork and chicken sauteed with mixed vegetables in brown sauce

Sesame Chicken

$18.95

Crispy white meat chicken tossed in sweet sesame sauce finished with sesame seeds

Walnut Chicken

$17.95

Chicken tenderloin and broccoli sauteed in sweet tangy brown sauce topped with glazed walnuts

Mushu Pork/Chicken

$16.95

Pork/Chicken with shredded cabbage, scallions, mushroom, and egg sautéed in mild spicy sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Chicken tenderloin w/ onions, red bell peppers, broccoli sautéed in spicy hoisin sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$18.95

Flank steak w/ onions, red bell peppers, broccoli sautéed in spicy hoisin sauce

Orange Chicken

$18.95

Crispy chicken in sweet and spicy tangy sauce

Orange Beef

$20.95

Quick fried beef in sweet and spicy tangy sauce

General Tso's Chicken (GG CH)

$18.95

Crispy chicken in sweet ginger-garlic sauce. Customer favorite!

Mongolian Beef

$19.95

Flank-steak, scallions, onions tossed in savory soy sauce

Chicken Eggplant

$16.95

Sliced chicken with Chinese eggplant, scallions, red bell peppers in mild spicy and sweet sauce

Yu Shang chicken

$16.95

Tender sliced chicken with broccoli, onions, snow peas, red bell peppers, and scallions in mild spicy tangy sauce

Yu Shang Shrimp

$17.95

Special Egg Foo Young

$18.95

Special Chow Mein

$17.95

Combinations

#1 Pork w/ Vegetables

$13.95

#2 Honey Garlic Chicken

$13.95

#3 Sweet Sour Chicken

$13.95

#4 Pepper Steak

$15.95

#5 Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$14.95

#6 Chicken/Pork Chow Mein

$13.95

#7 Shrimp/Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

#8 BBQ Ribs

$15.95

#9 Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

#10 Mongolian Beef

$15.95

#11 Chicken/Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

# 11 Beef/Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

#12 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

#13 Beef/Shrimp Pea Pods

$15.95

#14 Shrimp Mixed Veg

$14.95

#15 Chicken Broccoli

$13.95

#16 Beef Broccoli/Mix veg

$15.95

#17 Pork/Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.95

#17 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.95

#18 General T'sos Chicken

$15.95

BEVERAGES

Soda & Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Hot Tea - Take Out

$3.00

Bottled Water

Zephyrhills

$3.00

Fiji

$5.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dine in and take out Chinese cuisine restaurant.

Location

3020 North Federal Hwy, Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cannoli Kitchen - East Fort Lauderdale NEW
orange starNo Reviews
3200 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Ft. Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd Oakland Park, FL 33306
View restaurantnext
Maison du Crab - Fine Seafood Restaurant - 3485 North Federal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3485 North Federal Highway Oakland Park, FL 33306
View restaurantnext
Fort Lauderdale -
orange starNo Reviews
2422 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Fort Lauderdale -
orange starNo Reviews
3848 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston