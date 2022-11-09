  • Home
A map showing the location of Luckys Mexican Food Cherry St 607 West 18th StreetView gallery

Luckys Mexican Food Cherry St 607 West 18th Street

No reviews yet

607 West 18th Street

Erie, PA 16502

Call

Hours

Directions

A LA CARTE

BEANS

$3.25

RICE

$3.25

LARGE RICE

$7.00

SMALL CHEESE DIP

$2.00

MEDIUM CHEESE DIP

$3.50

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$6.00

GUACAMOLE DIP

$2.00

MEDIUM GUACAMOLE

$3.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$6.00

CHEESE & CHORIZO DIP

$6.50

(1) EMPANADA

$2.75

(1) QUESADILLA

$3.50

(1) TACO

$3.00

(1) TORTA

$5.50

SAMPLER

$16.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SALSA PICOSA

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.00

Taco tuesday

$1.25

MEALS

CHICKEN TACO MEAL

$9.00

STEAK TACO MEAL

$10.00

AL PASTOR TACO MEAL

$10.00

CARNITAS TACO MEAL

$10.00

SHRIMP TACO MEAL

$11.00

BIRRIA TACO MEAL

$11.00

CHIMICHANGA

$8.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA MEAL

$10.00

STEAK QUESADILLA MEAL

$11.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA MEAL

$12.00

BEEF EMPANADA MEAL

$9.00

CHICKEN EMPANDA MEAL

$9.00

BOWLS

CHICKEN BOWL

$12.00

STEAK BOWL

$13.00

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.00

VEGGIE BOWL

$11.00

HALF SIZE BOWLS

HALF SIZE CHICKEN BOWL

$7.00

HALF SIZE STEAK BOWL

$8.00

HALF SIZE SHRIMP BOWL

$9.00

HALF SIZE VEGGIE BOWL

$6.00

BURRITOS

STEAK BURRITO

$9.00

CHICKEN BURRITO

$8.00

SHRIMP BURRITO

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

607 West 18th Street, Erie, PA 16502

Directions

