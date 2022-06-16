A map showing the location of Luna Hall - DC 625 H St NWView gallery

Luna Hall - DC 625 H St NW

No reviews yet

625 H St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Polleria

Polleria Entree

1/4 Chicken

$11.95

1/2 Chicken

$15.95

Whole Chicken

$29.99

Whole Chicken Only

$21.99

Chicha Rron

$12.95

Chicha Rron Only

$9.95

El Salmon

$16.85

El Salmon Only

$12.85

Polloaria Sides

White Rice With Veg

Rice & Beans

Fried Rice

Plantains

Sweet Corn

Yuca

French Fries

Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Polleria Sauces

House Sauce

$0.35

Green Sauce

$0.35

Yellow Sauce

$0.35

Poke Station

Build your own poke bowl

Regular Bowl

$13.95

Regular Bowl with 2 scoops of protein

Large Bowl

$16.95

Large Bowl with 3 scoops of protein

Vegetable Bowl

$11.95

Vegetable Bowl

Specialty Bowls

Dragon Bowl

$11.99

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

House Cocktails

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Maldive Mojito

$11.00

Lychee Lemonade

$11.00

Adult Cherry Coke

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Strawberry Long island

$11.00

Lemon Seltzer

$10.00

Grapefruit Seltzer

$10.00

Soju Cosmo

$13.00

Pink and Blue

$13.00

Fig Bomb

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Maryland Mule

$13.00

Mediterranean Mule

$13.00

Tropical Mule

$13.00

Classic Mule

$11.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Jeremiah Weed

Titos

$7.00

Figenza

$8.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Patron Café

$9.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Xo Café

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Dulce Vida Silver

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

St Germain

$8.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Beer

DFT Yuengling

$6.00

DFT Miller Lite

$6.00

DFT Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

DFT Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Hineken

$6.00

Terra

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Soju/Sake

Chamisul Original

$13.00

Chamisul Fresh

$13.00

Jinro is Back

$13.00

Grapefruit Soju

$13.00

Green Grape Soju

$13.00

Strawberry Soju

$13.00

Plum Soju

$13.00

Green Apple Soju

$13.00

Peach Soju

$13.00

Apple Mang Soju

$13.00

Citron Soju

$13.00

Yogurt Soju

$13.00

Deng Long Bao

Soup Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumpling 猪肉小笼

$13.95

Crab Meat Soup Dumpling 蟹粉小笼

$14.95

Chicken Soup Dumpling 鸡肉小笼

$13.95

Shrimp & Zucchini Soup Dumpling 虾仁小笼

$14.95

Mala Soup Dumpling 麻辣小笼

$13.95

Black Truffle Soup Dumpling 松露小笼

$15.95

Rainbow Soup Dumpling 六彩小笼

$16.95

Cold Dish

Cucumber & Garlic 凉拌黄瓜

$7.95

Seaweed & Garlic 蒜泥海带

$7.95

Five Spiced Beef 五香牛肉

$14.95Out of stock

Beef Tendon & Tripe 夫妻肺片

$15.95
Drunken Chicken 醉鸡

Drunken Chicken 醉鸡

$15.95

Braised Duck 酱鸭

$17.95

Appetizer

Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50

Fried Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.95

Sweet Sticky Rice Roll

$4.95

Salty Sticky Rice Roll

$5.95

Red Bean Puffs

$6.00

Shredded Turnip Ham Puffs

$6.50

Fried Chinese Chives Box

$6.50

Scallion Pancake

$6.95

Scallion Pancake with Sliced Beef

$10.95

Dim Sum

Pan-fired Pork Bun 猪肉生煎

$13.95

Pan-fried Crab Pork Bun 蟹粉生煎

$14.95

Shanghai Shumai 上海烧麦

$6.95

Pork Shumai 猪肉烧麦

$6.95

Pork Potsticker 猪肉煎饺

$12.95

Beef Potsticker 牛肉煎饺

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetable Steam Dumplings 花素蒸饺

$9.95

Pork Chive Steam Dumplings 韭菜猪虾

$12.95

Wontons in Chili Oil Peanut Sauce 虾仁抄手

$12.95

Noodles

Sir-Fry Noodles 炒面

$12.95

Noodle Soup 汤面

$13.95Out of stock

Crispy Pan-Fried 两面黄

$14.95

Rice Cake 炒年糕

$14.95

Over Rice

Pork Chop Over Rice 猪排盖饭

$13.95

Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs Over Rice 糖醋排饭

$14.95

Beverage

Water (Sm)

$1.25

Water (Lg)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
625 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001

