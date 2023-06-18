Restaurant header imageView gallery

Medellin Empanadas NA

875 South Grand Central Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Empanadas

Set of 3 Mix.

$10.50

Beef Empanada Set 3

$10.50

Chicken Empanada Set 3

$10.50

Veggie Empanada Set 3

$10.50

Single Chicken EMP

$4.50

Single Beef EMP

$4.50

Single Veggie

$4.50

Chorizos

Chorizo w/ Arepa

$3.99

Choripan

$4.50

Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Reg.

$2.25

Colombiana

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Sprite

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Desserts

Obleas con Arequipe

Popsicle

Arepas

Arepa con Queso

$3.99

Combos

Colombian Classic

$15.99

Empanada Lover

$19.99

Quick Bite

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

875 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89102

