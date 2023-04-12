Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mike's Jazz Cafe

2526 Floyd Ave

Richmond, VA 23220

Appetizers

Eazy Does It

$15.00

4 deep fried golden deviled eggs topped with 4 creole seasoned shrimp filled with a creole seasoned filling

Eazy To Love

$11.00

Creamy spinach & artichoke dip baked with assorted cheese served w/ pita chips.

Lazy Bones

$13.00

6 roasted wings tossed in our signature sauce

Rock Steady Rolls

$12.00

CHEF KAI'S FAVORITE SOUTHERN INFUSED CARROT SOUFFLE, MAC & CHEESE & COLLARDS GREENS EGG ROLL

Groovin Puppies

$8.00

6 southern Deep fried golden frittters

Soups

Beef Chili Cup

$6.00

A TRADITIONAL CHILI SEASONED GROUND BEEF, ONIONS, BEANS, TOMATOES TOPPED WITH CHEESE & SOUR CREAM

Beef Chili Bowl

$11.00

Served with Corn Cakes

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder Cup

$8.00

CREAMY SHRIMP AND ROASTED CORN CHOWDER

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder Bowl

$13.00

CREAMY SHRIMP AND ROASTED CORN CHOWDER

Greens & Things

Time After Time Caesar(Half)

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN A CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE & HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

Time After Time Casear(Whole)

$11.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED IN A CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE & HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

The Secret Garden(Half)

$8.00

ORGANIC BABY SPRING MIX, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, BLACK OLIVES, CARROTS, RED ONIONS & HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

The Secret Garden(Whole)

$11.00

ORGANIC BABY SPRING MIX, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, BLACK OLIVES, CARROTS, RED ONIONS & HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

All That Jazz

$14.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROASTED CORN, CHEESE, HARD BOILED EGGS, ONIONS, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, TOMATOES, GRILLED CHICKEN & AVOCADO

Sandwiches

Etta Jones

$12.00

DEEP FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED TOPPED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, RED ONION & CHEESE

JJ Johnson

$15.00

PAN SEARED SALMON CAKES WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION & OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE

Sir Duke

$13.00

HANDMADE BLACK ANGUS BEEF PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, & OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE.

Entrees

Back In The Day

$16.00

ANGUS GROUND BEEF MEATLOAF SERVED WITH TWO SIDE CHOICES

Chasin The Bird

$20.00

Crazy Rhythm

$23.00Out of stock

TWO PAN SEARED SALMON CAKES SERVED WITH MACARONI & CHEESE & CREAMED SPINACH

Georgia On My Mind

$25.00

Gone Fishin

$22.00

GARLIC HERB BUTTERED SALMON FILET WITH RISCOTTO & CREAMED SPINACH

It Don't Mean A Thing

$28.00

SLOW COOKED BEEF BRAISED SHORT RIBS SERVED WITH CARROT SOUFFLÉ & COLLARDS GREENS

Sweetest Taboo

$25.00

You Put It On Me

$20.00

SMOTHERED SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SERVED WITH GRAVY & ONIONS, MASHED POTATOES AND GREEN BEANS

Sides

Carrot Souffle

$8.00

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green beans

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Lemon Tres Leches

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Sponge Cake

$8.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
A place where food, vibes and ambiance come together to create a memorable experience. Southern food and specialty seafood.

2526 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

