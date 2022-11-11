Restaurant header imageView gallery
Milwaukie Pizza Co.

13239 SE McLoughlin

Milwaukie, OR 97222

Popular Items

18" Specialty Half & Half Pizza
Caesar Salad
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Appetizers

Black Bean Hummus

$8.00

Oven Baked Wings 1/2 pound

$9.00

Oven Baked Wings Full Pound

$15.00

Garlic Cheese Focaccia

$10.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 pound

$9.00

Boneless Wings Full pound

$15.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Add Veg To salad

$0.50

10" Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

10" 1-Topping Pizza

$13.00

10" 2-Topping Pizza

$14.00

10" 3-Topping Pizza

$15.50

10" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

10" Carnivore Pizza

$16.50

10" Herbivore Pizza

$15.50

10" Euskal Pizza

$15.50

10" Specialty Half & Half Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

10" Omnivore

$15.50

10" Spaniard

$16.00

10" Nonna's

$14.50

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

10" Blue Mushroom Sausage

$14.00

10" Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

10" Butternut Bacon Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.00

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$22.50

18" 1-Topping Pizza

$26.00

18" 2-Topping Pizza

$28.00

18" 3-Topping Pizza

$31.00

18" Margherita Pizza

$28.00

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$28.00

18" Carnivore Pizza

$33.00

18" Herbivore Pizza

$30.00

18" Euskal Pizza

$31.00

18" Specialty Half & Half Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

18" Omnivore

$31.00

18" Spaniard

$28.00

18" Nonna"s

$29.00

18" Sausage Mushroom Gorgonzola

$28.00

18" Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

18" Butternut Bacon Goat Cheese Pizza

$32.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Double Dark Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Crater Lake Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.00

Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

$2.00

NY Seltzer Raspberry

$2.00

Polar Seltzer Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.00

N.Y. Seltzer Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Virgil's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

CBD Seltzer Cherry Lime

$4.75

CBD Seltzer Lemon Lime

$4.75

CBD Seltzer Orange Vanilla

$4.75

CBD Seltzer Watermelon

$4.75

Non-Alc Wandering Islands

$5.00

N/A Sparkle Hops

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand stretched cold fermented dough topped with only the best quality ingredients and baked in a super hot stone deck oven. Family owned and operated.

Location

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie, OR 97222

Directions

