Pizza
Chicken
Milwaukie Pizza Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand stretched cold fermented dough topped with only the best quality ingredients and baked in a super hot stone deck oven. Family owned and operated.
Location
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Gallery