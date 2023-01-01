Mordecai 3632 North Clark St.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mordecai, a favorite neighborhood Wrigleyville bar & restaurant — located inside Hotel Zachary and directly across from Wrigley Field. Our menu features a blend of traditional American classics and reimagined favorites, with a particular focus by Chef Matthias Merges on sourcing fresh, local ingredients. The seasonal bar menu offers something for everyone, from classic cocktails, to local beer and some of our favorite wines. In addition to our bar menu, we have a back bar featuring one of the country’s most interesting collections of vintage and rare spirits, with a focus on rare bourbon.
Location
3632 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613
