Mordecai 3632 North Clark St.

3632 North Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specials

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Cheese Curds

$8.00

Happy Hour Chickpea Fritters

$7.00

Happy Hour Focaccia

$5.00

Happy Hour Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Amari Tasting

Amari Tasting Food

$20.00

Amari Tasting Drink

$55.00

HZ IRD

IRD Caesar Salad HZ

$17.00

IRD Charcuterie HZ

$32.00

IRD Cheese Board HZ

$22.00

IRD Crudites HZ

$13.00

IRD Curds & Pickles HZ

$17.00

IRD French Pudding HZ

$15.00

IRD Garlic Fries HZ

$9.00

IRD Ham & Cheese HZ

$20.00

IRD Market Greens HZ

$17.00

IRD MVP Steak Board HZ

$150.00

IRD Prime Beef Tartare HZ

$21.00

IRD Prime Mordecai Burger HZ

$23.00

IRD Spinach Dip HZ

$21.00

IRD Steak Frites HZ

$42.00

Event Menu

Event Groups

Event Minimum

Event Staffing

$1,000.00

Events DJ

$500.00

Large Party Charge

$1,000.00

Room Rental

$500.00

Transport

$500.00

Vintage Experience

$1,000.00

Event BACONAISE Beef Sliders (individual)

$9.00

Event Beef Sliders (individual)

$8.00

Events Chicken Skewers (1 Dozen)

$60.00

Events crab cakes (1 Dozen)

$60.00

Events CRAB grilled cheese (1Dozen)

$72.00

Events Deviled Eggs (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Events Falafel (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Events Gougeres (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Events grilled cheese (1Dozen)

$48.00

Events Lettuce Cups (1 Dozen)

$48.00

Events Lobster Roll (individual)

$12.00

Events Meatballs (1 Dozen)

$60.00

Events Oat and Grain Crostini

$3.00

Events Pork Belly Roll (1 Dozen)

$60.00

Events Ratatouille (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Events Rice Cracker (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Events Steak Skewers (1 Dozen)

$84.00

Events Stuffed Mushrooms (1 Dozen)

$48.00

Events Cheese Board

$7.00

Events Meat Board

$8.00

(1 Dozen) Deviled Eggs HZ

$36.00

(1 Dozen) Event Grilled Cheese HZ

$48.00

(1 Dozen) Events Chicken Skewers HZ

$60.00

(1 Dozen) Events Crab Cake HZ

$60.00

(1 Dozen) Events Falafel HZ

$36.00

(1 Dozen) Events Gougeres HZ

$36.00

(1 Dozen) Events Lettuce Cups HZ

$48.00

(1 Dozen) Events Meatballs HZ

$60.00

(1 Dozen) Events Pork Belly Roll HZ

$60.00

(1 Dozen) Events Steak Skewers HZ

$84.00

(1 Dozen) Events Veggie Skewers HZ

$48.00

(1 Dozen) Lettuce cups HZ

$36.00

(1 Dozen) Ratatouille Terrine HZ

$36.00

(Individual) Event Beef Sliders HZ

$8.00

(Individual) Events Lobster Roll HZ

$12.00

(1 Dozen) Rice crackers HZ

$36.00

Bubbles & Beats

$180.00

FRENCH AMERICAN BISTRO

$120.00

TASTES OF ITALY

$95.00

THE SOUTHERN

$85.00

HZ FRENCH AMERICAN BISTRO

$120.00

HZ SOUTHERN

$85.00

HZ TASTES OF ITALY

$95.00

Events Prefix-140

$140.00

Events Prefix-110

$110.00

Events Prefix-85

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mordecai, a favorite neighborhood Wrigleyville bar & restaurant — located inside Hotel Zachary and directly across from Wrigley Field. Our menu features a blend of traditional American classics and reimagined favorites, with a particular focus by Chef Matthias Merges on sourcing fresh, local ingredients. The seasonal bar menu offers something for everyone, from classic cocktails, to local beer and some of our favorite wines. In addition to our bar menu, we have a back bar featuring one of the country’s most interesting collections of vintage and rare spirits, with a focus on rare bourbon.

Location

3632 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

