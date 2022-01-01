Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mise en Place Marketplace

review star

No reviews yet

5461 North Shore Drive

Duluth, MN 55804

Popular Items

Miso Sea Bass (SERVES 2)
Sashimi Tuna Tacos (SERVES 2)
Kardemummabullar

Meal Kits

- salmon burgers - black brioche buns - quick-pickled cucumber - wasabi mayo & lime - fresh fruit Preparation time: 25-30 minutes This is a 2-SERVING meal kit.
Miso Sea Bass (SERVES 2)

Miso Sea Bass (SERVES 2)

$50.00

- miso-marinated sea bass* - pickled carrot & daikon - peas & carrots - wakame seaweed salad Preparation time: 20-25 minutes This is a 2-SERVING meal kit. *may be frozen on retrieval and require gentle thawing before use

Sashimi Tuna Tacos (SERVES 2)

Sashimi Tuna Tacos (SERVES 2)

$30.00

- fried wonton shells - ahi tuna* - avocado - shaved cabbage slaw & thai peanut dressing - wasabi, pickled ginger, & soy sauce *may be frozen on retrieval and require gentle thawing before use Preparation time: 15-20 minutes This is a 2-SERVING** meal kit **1 serving = 4 tacos

Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2)

Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2)

$30.00

- smoked salmon - artisan cheese - apple - bread Preparation time: 10-15 minutes This is a 2-SERVING appetizer kit.

Cardamom French Toast

Cardamom French Toast

$30.00

- cardamom bread (1 loaf) - eggs & cream - local maple syrup (250 ml) - lingonberries (10 oz)

Bakery

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$10.00

single loaf ﻿authentic artisan sourdough, crafted by hand

Cardamom Bread

Cardamom Bread

$10.00

single loaf Swedish? Finnish? It depends on who you ask... Either way, these sweet brioche-style braided loaves are ready for your table.

Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$10.00

single loaf Sweet, buttery enriched bread swirled with chocolate and finished with a sweet glaze. Perfect with coffee...

Gluten-free Bread

Gluten-free Bread

$10.00

single loaf House-made gluten-free bread that, you know, actually tastes good!

Bostocks

Bostocks

$16.00

Four (4) pieces "The happy offspring of French toast and an almond croissant." This brioche-based pastry is topped with frangipane and toasted almonds, then baked until lightly caramelized and golden.

Kardemummabullar

Kardemummabullar

$16.00

Four (4) pieces These Swedish Cardamom Rolls are the quintessence of Swedish fika (coffee break).

Pantry

net wt 12 oz We'd prefer to drink it all ourselves, but we're willing to share some with you... Roasted by Alakef Coffee Roasters in Duluth, MN.
Ground Coffee (REG)

Ground Coffee (REG)

$12.00

net wt 12 oz We'd prefer to drink it all ourselves, but we're willing to share some with you... Roasted by Alakef Coffee Roasters in Duluth, MN.

Ground Coffee (DECAF)

Ground Coffee (DECAF)

$12.00

net wt 12 oz We'd prefer to drink it all ourselves, but we're willing to share some with you... Roasted by Alakef Coffee Roasters in Duluth, MN.

Sesame Fennel Crackers

Sesame Fennel Crackers

$5.00

approximately 4 oz - artisan handmade thin crackers - toasted and topped with sesame & fennel seeds

Finn Crisp

Finn Crisp

$6.00

This classic wholegrain rye recipe was developed in 1952 and still remains the most loved flavour by FINN CRISP fans. Baked with sourdough it has a rich rye taste and a deliciously crunchy mouthfeel. Net weight 7.05 oz

Leksands Knäckebröd (triangles)

Leksands Knäckebröd (triangles)

$6.00

net wt 7.06 oz - original Swedish rye crispbreads

Leksands Fäbodknäcke (large rounds)

Leksands Fäbodknäcke (large rounds)

$9.00

Fäbodknäcket is a crunchier and thinner bread with a lovely homemade flavor. A more luxurious bread for festive occasions.

Pickled Beets

Pickled Beets

$20.00

1 quart bag Straight from Grandma's pantry. Keeping these wholesome treats on hand will make it look like you were paying attention as a child. keep refrigerated

Hafi Cloudberry Preserves

Hafi Cloudberry Preserves

$16.00

net wt 14.1 oz This golden berry from northern Sweden has been brought to American shores by Hafi of Sweden, using wild Swedish cloudberries. Cloudberries are an exclusive Artic delicacy. This preserve has a mild tartness and tastes like a mixture of apples, chestnut honey, cantaloupe, and ends with a mild herbal finish. Cloudberries are a treat served with fresh fruit and whipped cream or as a warm topping on ice cream. For a more traditional treat, use it as a topping for Hushallsost or Vadenost cheeses.

Hafi Black Currant Preserves

Hafi Black Currant Preserves

$7.00

net wt 14.1 oz Hafi's refreshing fruit preserve made from Swedish black currants that are gently heated and mixed with little sugar. Perfect as a breakfast condiment or as a topping on frozen dessert or can make a delicious savory sauce for serving with lamb, turkey, or fish.

Felix Lingonberry Jam

Felix Lingonberry Jam

$10.00

The original lingonberry jam. A delicious condiment and recipe ingredient that is a must-have in every Swedish household. Its sweet taste makes it perfect as an ingredient in many baking and dessert recipes, but since the lingonberries have a bit of tartness to them, it also works perfect as a condiment to pretty much any meal of the day.

Toasted Peppercorns (Jar)

Toasted Peppercorns (Jar)

$8.00

net wt 2.0 oz This "mélange" offers layers of flavors that build on the palate, in contrast with the single "note" played by black pepper alone. Toasting the peppercorns adds even more depth and complexity of flavor, making this blend an essential replacement for everyday seasoning. Ingredients: black peppercorn, white peppercorn, pink peppercorn

Togarashi

Togarashi

$10.00

net wt 2.0 oz (aka "Shichimi-Togarashi") This peppery Japanese condiment is often sprinkled over traditional noodle dishes and yakitori. We think it does something special to shrimp & lobster, fresh mozzarella cheese, and even your favorite vegetables. Ingredients: orange zest, sansho powder, crushed red pepper, granulated garlic, nori flakes, black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, ground ginger (packaging may vary from image shown)

Nordic Vanilla Sugar Sprinkle

Nordic Vanilla Sugar Sprinkle

$8.00Out of stock

A delicious blend of sugar, vanilla and flecks of vanilla bean. What can't it be sprinkled on? Try it on lefse, rømmegrøt, pancakes, toast, oatmeal, fresh fruit. Or add some to your coffee. Yum.

French Prunes (Marc Peyrey)

French Prunes (Marc Peyrey)

$16.00

From the Ente plum to the Agen prune, much has to be done to obtain the tender, tasty, juicy delicacy that’s come to be known as the “black gold of Aquitaine”. The Agen prunes are made from a variety of plums called “Prune d’Ente“, and for export the prunes are also called prune d’Ente. The most famous prune in the world, the pruneau d’Agen, has been a celebrated product of southwest France since at least the 1500s and the Ente plums have been officially protected since 2002 by the European Union. Agen is a commune in Aquitaine of south-western France. It lies on the river Garonne 84miles southeast of Bordeaux and is the birthplace of the prune d’Agen.

Whole Lychees in Syrup

Whole Lychees in Syrup

$8.00

Lychees peeled and pitted in heavy syrup. A fruit native to China, Lychees are sweet, juicy, and bursting with flavor. They have a distinctive taste that will add a delicious and exotic flair to any meal.

Maple Syrup (250 ml)

Maple Syrup (250 ml)

$10.00

250 ml (8.4 fl oz) Local, real-deal maple syrup from our good friend Dave Rogotzke of Simple Gifts Syrup & Salmon

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Masserie di Sant'Eramo)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Masserie di Sant'Eramo)

$13.00Out of stock

Flavorful: A truly Cold Extracted Extra Virgin Olive Oil, made mainly from selected Coratina olives which are pressed only once within hours of being picked without resorting to heat to increase yields. Product of Italy.

Olio Verde

Olio Verde

$28.00

One of the first monocultivar (single-varietal) olive oils in Italy, Olio Verde sings in exaltation of the intensely green, nutty (noce means “walnut”) Nocellara del Belice olive.

Mestemacher Sunflower Seed Bread

Mestemacher Sunflower Seed Bread

$5.00

Mestemacher is a producer of bread and baked goods supplying the classic retail grocery trade in Germany and abroad with pre-packaged Vollkornbrot – German-style dark wholegrain bread – and international speciality breads.

Grandpa Lundquist Christmas Soda (4-pack)

Grandpa Lundquist Christmas Soda (4-pack)

$12.00

- Scandinavian Julmust - sweet and flavorful winter soft drink - 100% cane sugar

Lurpak Butter (8oz)

Lurpak Butter (8oz)

$8.00

From Denmark, Lurpak Slightly Salted Butter is made from fresh cream. With lower moisture content than most other butters, it is an essential cooking and baking ingredient making it especially helpful when making pastries and puddings.

Spanish Anchovies (22.92 oz)

Spanish Anchovies (22.92 oz)

$33.00Out of stock

From the cool, clean waters of the Cantabrian Sea, these sustainably harvested gems are meant to be used as your secret ingredient when cooking. These anchovies work beautifully in sauces, salad dressings, braises and in stews of all kinds. Certified sustainably harvested by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

Candies & Chocolates

Premium shortbread squares made with pure butter and filled with chocolate ganache. Made in France!
Freia SMIL

Freia SMIL

$5.00

Super popular and a real classic. Norwegian milk chocolate filled with creamy caramel – guaranteed to make you..smile.

Freia Melkerull

Freia Melkerull

$5.00

The classic Milk Chocolate in perfect bite sized portions. Deliciously smooth and creamy.

Manner Wafers - Lemon

Manner Wafers - Lemon

$2.00

These lemon cream filled wafers comes with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Imported from Austria. Perfect with tea or coffee or a snack during the day.

Manner Wafers - Hazelnut

Manner Wafers - Hazelnut

$2.00

Manner's perfectly crisp Austrian wafers are filled with delicious layers of hazelnut cream complemented by hints of cocoa. Beloved worldwide, Manner first invented their delicate Viennese wafer and cream cookies in 1898 and still uses the same traditional recipe today.

Läkerol ‘Original’

Läkerol ‘Original’

$3.00

net wt 25 g - Product of Sweden 🇸🇪 - This classic Swedish sugar free pastilles which dates as far back as 1909 is still a bestseller, it soothes and refresh your throat and breath with a taste of licorice and menthol. - Sweetener made from Stevia plant. - Each sturdy flip-top cardboard container contains approximately 26 pastilles.

Läkerol 'Salvi'

Läkerol 'Salvi'

$3.00

net wt 25 g - Product of Sweden 🇸🇪 - The number one favorite among the Läkerol sugar-free lozenges, combining the violet and licorice flavors to perfection. - Sweetener made from Stevia plant. - Each sturdy flip-top cardboard container contains approximately 26 pastilles.

Läkerol 'Salmiak'

Läkerol 'Salmiak'

$3.00

net wt 25 g - Product of Sweden 🇸🇪 - Intense Scandinavian salmiak (salty licorice) lozenges, sweetened with Stevia plant. - Each sturdy flip-top cardboard container contains approximately 26 pastilles.

Läkerol 'Bon Bon'

Läkerol 'Bon Bon'

$3.00

net wt 25 g - Product of Sweden 🇸🇪 - Läkerol Bon Bons are classic pastilles with a well-known taste of peppermint. - Sweetened with sugar. - Each sturdy flip-top cardboard container contains approximately 26 pastilles.

Daim Mini Crunchy Caramel Chocolates

Daim Mini Crunchy Caramel Chocolates

$8.00

net wt 7.05 oz - Product of Sweden 🇸🇪 - Daim Mini Crunchy Caramel Chocolates contain a center of almond-flavored toffee and are covered by a thin layer of chocolate. - Contains approximately 45 individually wrapped pieces.

Lakritsfabriken

Lakritsfabriken

$5.00

This premium Swedish Sweet Licorice from Lakritsfabriken, made with organically sourced ingredients from Swedish farmers, is perfectly chewy, soft textured with a deliciously sweet flavor; each bite of this premium sweet licorice brings a palate-pleasing array of salty, sweet, and sour flavors.

Fazermint

Fazermint

$8.00

Fazermint is an elegant and timeless mint chocolate. The luxurious, melt-in-the-mouth dark chocolate conceals a delicious filling with genuine peppermint oil, bringing a touch of the extraordinary to the everyday. All Fazer’s delicious chocolates are made from 100% responsibly produced cocoa.

Michel et Augustin - Chocolate & Toasted Hazelnuts

Michel et Augustin - Chocolate & Toasted Hazelnuts

$3.00

Premium shortbread squares made with pure butter and filled with chocolate ganache. Made in France!

Michel et Augustin - Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt

Michel et Augustin - Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt

$3.00

Premium shortbread squares made with pure butter and filled with chocolate ganache. Made in France!

Michel et Augustin - Milk Chocolate & Melty Caramel

Michel et Augustin - Milk Chocolate & Melty Caramel

$3.00

Premium shortbread squares made with pure butter and filled with chocolate ganache. Made in France!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

FAIR WAGE SHARE: Everyone on our team works hard to ensure you have a great experience. We add a 20% 'Fair Wage Share' service charge to all orders to support our entire team, allowing us to ensure all staff are adequately valued and more equitably paid. (Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23 subdivision 9, the service charge is not a gratuity for employee service and is the property of the business to distribute.)

Website

Location

5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth, MN 55804

Directions

Gallery
New Scenic Café image
Main pic

