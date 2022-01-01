New Yummy Hut
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
New Yummy Hut is a Chinese restaurant located just down the street from Somerville Hospital. Look behind the counter to see your made-to-order food sizzle in giant woks.
217R Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
