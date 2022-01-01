New Yummy Hut imageView gallery

New Yummy Hut

217R Highland Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Lunch Special

L1.Kung Pao Chicken

$7.75

L2.Chicken Cashew Nuts

$7.75

L3.Chicken Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$7.75

L4.Chicken Ginger & Scallions

$7.75

L5.Chicken Asst Veggie

$7.75

L6.Chicken Broccoli

$7.75

L7.S&S Chicken

$7.75

L8.Chicken ChowMein

$7.75

L9.Beef Broccoli

$7.95

L10.Beef Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$7.95

L11.Chix Pea Pods

$7.95

L12.Beef Asst Veggie

$7.95

L13.Beef Green Pepper

$7.95

L14.Szechuan Chix

$7.95

L15.Kung Pao Shrimp

$8.35

L16.Kung Pao Chix & B.Shrimp

$8.35

L17.Bb Shrimp AsstVeg

$8.35

L18.Jumbo Shrimp Lobs Sauce

$8.35

L19.Tofu Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$7.75

L20.Vegetable Delight

$7.75

L21.K Pao Bean Curd Broc

$7.75

L22.Szechuan S.String Beans

$7.75

L23.MaPo Tofu (Pork)

$7.75

L24.Chix Teri Bnless Ribs

$8.35

L25.Bf Teri Chix Fingers

$8.35

L26.Bnless Rib Chix Fingers

$8.35

L27.Chix Wing C.Fingers

$8.35

L28.Beef Teri Chix Wing

$8.35

L29.Bf Teri,Bnless Ribs

$8.35

L30.Fr.Shrimp,Bnless Ribs

$8.35

L31.Chix Fing Crab Rangon

$8.00

Apps / Soups

A10.Beef Teriyaki

$6.00+

A12.Boneless Spareribs

$6.00+

A8.Chicken Fingers

$6.00+

A9.Chicken Teriyaki

$6.00+

A6.Chicken Wings

$6.00+

A14.Crab Rangoon

$5.70+

Small - 6 Large - 12

A3.Egg Rolls

$2.50+

A17.French Fries

$3.75+

A11.Sparerib On The Bone

$6.00+

A1.Scallion Pancake

$5.50

A5.Mini Ravioli

$6.70

A4.Peking Ravioli

$6.70

A15.House F wonton

$10.00

A7.Spicy Chicken Wings

$6.00+

A13.Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00+

A16.Fried Wonton

$3.25+

A2.Spring Rolls

$4.50

A18.Vegetable Tempura

$5.25+

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25+

Wonton Soup

$3.25+

Egg Drop Soup

$2.50+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.25+

Chicken & Rice Soup

$3.25+

Miso Soup

$2.50

A20.Shumai

$5.00

A19.Edamame

$4.00

Fried Tofu

$5.95+

Chicken

Chicken with Assorted Vegetables

$6.70+

Chicken with Broccoli

$6.70+

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$6.70+

Chicken with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$6.70+

Chicken with Ginger & Scallions

$6.70+

Chicken with Pea Pods

$6.70+

Chicken with String Beans

$6.70+

Kung Pao Chicken

$6.70+

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$6.70+

Szechuan Spicy Chicken

$6.70+

Beef

Beef with Assorted Vegetables

$6.70+

Beef with Broccoli

$6.70+

Beef with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$6.70+

Beef with Ginger & Scallions

$6.70+

Beef with Green Pepper

$6.70+

Beef with Mushroom

$6.70+

Beef with Pea Pods

$6.70+

Beef with String Beans

$6.70+

Kung Pao Beef

$6.70+

Szechuan Shredded Beef

$6.70+

Hunan Beef

$6.70+

Combination Plates

L35.Chix Teri Bnless ribs

$10.25

L36.Frie Shrim B Teriyaki

$10.25

L37.B Teriyaki Chix Finger

$10.25

L38.Bnles rib Chix Finger

$10.25

L39.Bnles rib Chix Wings

$10.25

L40.B Teriyaki Chix Wing

$10.25

L41.B Teriyaki Bnless ribs

$10.25

L42.Frie Shrim Bnless ribs

$10.25

L44.Orange Chicken

$10.25

L45. Sesame Chicken

$10.25

L46.General Gao`s Chicken Combo Plate

$10.25

L47.Jumbo Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Combo Plate

$10.25

L48.Kung Pao Chicken & Baby Shrimp Combo Plate

$10.25

L49.Kung Pao Beef Combo Plate

$9.50

L50.Beef with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang) Combo Plate

$9.50

L51.Beef with Ginger & Scallions Combo Plate

$9.50

L52.Beef with Assorted Vegetables Combo Plate

$9.50

L53.Beef with Broccoli Combo Plate

$9.50

L54.Beef with String Beans Combo Plate

$9.50

L55.Kung Pao Chicken Combo Plate

$9.50

L56.Chicken Cashew Nuts Combo Plate

$9.50

L57.Chicken with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang) Combo Plate

$9.50

L58.Chicken with Ginger & Scallions Combo Plate

$9.50

L59.Chicken with Assorted Vegetables Combo Plate

$9.50

L60.Chicken with Broccoli Combo Plate

$9.50

L61.Sweet & Sour Chicken Combo Plate

$9.50

L62.Ma Po Tofu(Pork) Combo Plate

$9.50

L63.Szechuan Chix Comb Pla

$9.50

L64.Spicy Szechuan Sting Beans Combo Plate

$9.50

L65.Vegetable Delight Combo Plate

$9.50

L66.Kung Pao Fried Bean Curd & Broccoli Combo Plate

$9.50

Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$8.00

House Speical Pad Thai

$9.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$8.75

Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai

$8.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$7.50

Chef`s Specialties

H1.Gen Gao's Chicken

$10.50

H2.Crispy Orange Chicken

$10.50

H2.Cpy Sesame Chicken

$10.50

H3.Crispy Orange Beef

$11.50

H3.Crispy Sesame Beef

$11.50

H4.Seafood Delight

$15.25

H5.Chef's Happy Family

$13.50

H6.Salt＆Pepper Shrimp

$14.95

H7.Kung Pao Delight of 3

$12.95

H8.Yu Hsiang 3 Delights

$15.25

H9.Chef's Sp.P.fried Noodles

$12.00

H10.Gai Po LoMein

$17.00

H11.Marco Polos

$15.50

Noodles

Beef Chow Foon

$8.75

Chicken Chow Foon

$8.50

Shrimp Chow Foon

$8.75

Tofu & Vegetable Chow Foon

$8.75

Vegetable Chow Foon

$7.50

Vegetable Thin Rice Noodles

$7.50

Chinatown Thin Rice Noodles

$9.50

Chicken Thin Rice Noodles

$7.50

Beef Thin Rice Noodles

$8.75

Shrimp Thin Rice Noodles

$8.75

Singapore Thin Rice Noodles

$9.00

Tofu & Vegetable Thin Rice Noodles

$9.50

Mixed Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$8.50

Chicken & Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$9.50

Beef & Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$10.50

Tofu & Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$9.50

H9.Chef's Sp.P.fried Noodles

$12.00

Peking Style Meat Sauce Noodles

$6.70+

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$5.70+

Brown Rice

$2.25

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.75+

House Special Fried Rice

$6.25+

Pineapple Fried Rice

$6.25+

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$5.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.00+

Steamed White Rice

$1.75+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.50+

Veg & Healthy Dishes

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$7.25

Green Jade

$8.50

General Gao`s Tofu

$8.50

Kung Pao Fried Bean Curd & Broccoli

$8.50

Orange Tofu

$8.50

Sesame Tofu

$8.50

Szechuan Spicy String Beans

$8.50

Tofu With Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$8.50

Vegetable Delight

$8.50

Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$8.50

Lemon Flavored Chicken

$9.50

Chicken & Shrimp Ginger

$12.50

Jumbo Shrimp & Assorted Vegetables

$12.50

Vegetarian`s Delight Steamed

$8.50

Steam Assorted Vegetables with Bean Curd

$8.50

Pork

Kung Pao Pork

$6.25+

Lobster Sauce

$6.25+

Ma Po Tofu

$6.25+

Pork with Garlic Sauce(Yu-Hsiang)

$6.25+

Pork with Ginger & Scallions

$6.25+

Szechuan Pork

$6.25+

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp with Broccoli

$7.70+

Jumbo Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$7.70+

Jumbo Shrimp with Pea Pods

$7.70+

Jumbo Shrimp with String Beans

$7.70+

Jumbo Shrimp with Vegetables

$7.70+

Kung Pao Shrimp

$7.70+

Scallops with Assorted Vegetables

$7.70+

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$7.70+

Szechuan Spicy Jumbo Shrimp

$7.70+

Egg Foo Young

Beef Egg Foo Young

$8.75

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$8.75

House Egg Foo Young

$10.00

Meatless Egg Foo Young

$7.70

Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$7.75

Pork Egg Foo Young

$8.75

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$8.75

Moo Shi

Vegetable Moo Shi

$7.70

Pork Moo Shi

$8.70

Chicken Moo Shi

$8.70

Beef Moo Shi

$8.70

Shrimp Moo Shi

$8.70

Platters

A21.Pu Pu Platter

$11.95+

A22.Egg R,Chix Finger,Beef Teri,Carb Rang

$12.25

A23.Chix Wings,CT,CF,B ribs

$12.25

A24.Crab R,Chix Teri,CF, Bnl ribs

$12.25

A25.Chix Wing & Finger,Crab,BT Rangoons

$12.25

Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$5.70+

Chicken Lo Mein

$5.70+

Garlic Lo Mein

$5.25+

House Special Lo Mein

$6.70+

Peking Style Meat Sauce Noodles

$6.70+

Pork Lo Mein

$5.70+

Shrimp Lo Mein

$6.00+

Tofu & Vegetable Lo Mein

$5.50+

Vegetable Lo Mein

$5.25+

Chow Mein

Beef

$5.70+

Chicken

$5.70+

House Special

$6.25+

Pork

$5.70+

Shrimp

$6.25+

Vegetable

$5.25+

Curry& Sweet Sour

Curry Beef

$6.50+

Curry Chicken

$6.50+

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$6.70+

Chop Suey

Vegetable Chop Suey

$5.25+

Pork Chop Suey

$5.70+

Chicken Chop Suey

$5.70+

Beef Chop Suey

$5.70+

Shrimp Chop Suey

$6.25+

House Special Chop Suey

$6.25+

Benton Box

BB1 Japan chicken Box

$15.00

BB2 Japan shrimp Box

$17.00

BB2 Japan salmon Box

$17.00

Teriyaki

BT1 Japan chicken

$11.50

BT2 Japan shrimp

$14.00

BT2 Japan salmon

$14.00

Szechuan Lo Mein

vegs Lo Mein

$5.50

Pork Lo Mein

$5.95

Chix Lo Mein

$5.95

Beef Lo Mein

$5.95

Shrm Lo Mein

$5.95

Houese Lo Mein

$6.50

UDON

Vegs Udon

$8.00

Chix Udon

$9.00

Beef Udon

$9.50

Shrim Udon

$9.50

Drinks

Water

$1.25

Can soda

$1.25

Powerade

$2.00

GAT

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Yummy Hut is a Chinese restaurant located just down the street from Somerville Hospital. Look behind the counter to see your made-to-order food sizzle in giant woks.

Location

217R Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

