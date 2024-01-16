American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
North City Bistro & Wine Shop - Main
237 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
NCB offers delicious sharable small plates and savory entrees. We are also a wine shop with personal interests in helping you find that perfect bottle of wine at a reasonable price.
Location
1520 NE 177th st, shoreline, WA 98155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
3.8 • 1,429
17535 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurant
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant